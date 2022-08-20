Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Love of the Star: Cowboys KaVontae Turpin is a machine
On today’s edition of the Love of the Star, hosts Bobby Belt and Bryan Broaddus discuss the Cowboys first preseason win since 2019! The good, the bad and the ugly performances from Saturday’s win vs the Chargers. Did anyone solidify a spot on the 53?
ESPN: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy will be 'most watched' head coach this year
Kickoff to the 2022 NFL is just over two weeks away. On Tuesday, NFL Nation compiled its preseason power rankings, which also included "one person in each organization — coach, general manager or player — who is firmly on the hot seat as the season starts." Among the...
Mavericks Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
Sometimes, one NBA trade portends another. If a team deals their star player, there’s a good chance they’ll be looking to trade more veterans. After all, rebuilding teams don’t need win-now players. They need future-focused assets. If a team trades their best player, they’re likely to look to trade their second, third, and fourth best guys for young players and/or future first-round picks.
High Schools Selected for Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic
The second annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star in Frisco will feature the Cedar Hill Longhorns facing off against the Rockwall Yellowjackets. The two teams will face off on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s season-opening classic, where Rockwall defeated Cedar Hill 42-29.
ESPN analyst suggests Cowboys' Dak Prescott more set up for success now than in 2021
It appears that a recent "Madden NFL 23" simulation isn't the only football-related entity high on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott heading into the upcoming regular season. Prescott famously went down with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in October 2020 that prematurely ended that season for...
