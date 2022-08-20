Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AJ Quiero's EP Sees New Innovations And Heights For His MusicVince MartellacciiCleveland, OH
Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, OhioIsla ChiuGarfield Heights, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/23): 14-Match Card Features Daniel Garcia, Matt Sydal, Max Caster
AEW Dark (8/23) Robyn & Charlette Renegade defeated Rocky Radley & Allie Recks. Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth defeated Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal defeated Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto. Daniel Garcia defeated Westin Blake. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux) defeated Ryan...
AEW Dynamite (8/24) Preview: Punk vs. Mox, Potential JAS Implosion, Trios Tournament Action, More!
Tonight, AEW Dynamite will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio and things are sure to get nasty in ‘Natti. Just seven days after CM Punk dropped an unexpected pipebomb on AEW TV and Kenny Omega returned to the ring, AEW fans may be witness to the most important championship match in the short history of AEW.
WWE NXT 8/23/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Palowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (@MissKatefabe) discuss WWE NXT for August 23, 2022!. -Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton in a Lights Out match. ...and more! Show review is the first 90 minutes. Silliness to follow.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From London, Ontario (8/21): Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 21 from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From London, Ontario (8/21) - Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (w/ Bayley) - Finn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWE RAW Results (8/22/22): Edge Competes, Trish Stratus Returns, Tag Title Tourney Semi-Final, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (8/22/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. On tonight's episode, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament continues with semifinal action. Also, Edge returns home to Toronto for a match with Damian Priest. Additionally, Trish Stratus returns to give WWE fans in her hometown some Stratusfaction!
Bobby Fish Doesn't Believe It Will Be Long Before Adam Cole And Kyle O'Reilly Are Healthy
AEW is set to crown its first Trios Champions at AEW All Out when the Trios tournament concludes. One trio noticeably absent from the tournament is Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish. After turning on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, Cole, O'Reilly and Fish haven't been on television.
Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer
Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
Rey Mysterio Jr.: There Is No Start And End Date On Potential Retirement
The former WWE Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio Jr. has been wrestling since he was fourteen-years-old. Rey Mysterio Jr. sat down with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani for a special interview to celebrate The King of Lucha's 20 years in WWE his twenty-year anniversary with the WWE. Ariel asked Rey about how he is still able to compete so well at his age.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
8/19 AEW Rampage Records 13% Drop In Viewership, Demo Rating Also Down
Viewership numbers are in for the 8/19 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by AEW World Trios Tournament First Round Matchup, drew 461,000 viewers on August 19. This number is down from the 528,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has drawn since July 29.
NFL・
Mike Knox Comments On WWE's Rumored Interest In Him In 2016, Discusses His Return To The Ring
Mike Knox comments on WWE's rumored interest in him in 2016. Several years ago, a rumor about Knox potentially returning to WWE gained some traction on the internet, but nothing came of it. Knox previously signed with WWE in 2005 and worked for the company until he was released in 2010. He went on to compete for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, among other promotions, for the next few years.
Eddie Kingston: In A Dream World, Me And Jun Akiyama Have The Opening Match At AEW Grand Slam
Throughout his entire career, Eddie Kingston has paid tribute to a multitude of his favorite wrestlers through the way he presents himself in the ring, on a microphone, and out of the ring. In recent months, Kingston has talked about how fighting Jun Akiyama would be the highlight of his career.
Victoria Says Recently Gave Bayley Permission To Use One Of Her Moves, Would Like To Wrestle Her
Lisa Marie Varon, formerly Victoria in WWE, names what present-day WWE Superstars she would like to wrestle against. Victoria returned to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. Today’s Superstars were honored to share the ring with her that night but, Victoria has a specific role model in mind if she ever wanted to get back in the ring for one more match.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bate Beats Wagner, Crews And Waller Trade Barbs, Fyre's Flame Burns Bright | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 23. - NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate and NXT Champion Bron Breakker agreed to face off in a championship unification match at NXT Worlds Collide. Bate proceeded to pick up a decisive win in his match against Von Wagner. -...
Shane Haste Reflects On WWE Raw Appearances: I Was Used To Being A 'Fill-In Guy', It Was Fun
Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, reflects on his time on WWE Raw. Haste signed with WWE in 2016, and he was a full-time member of the NXT roster until he and Duke Hudson moved to Raw in March 2020. Haste made a handful of appearances on Raw and often competed on Main Event at a time when WWE was utilizing an all-hands-on-deck approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
InDex Reunites On 8/23 WWE NXT 2.0 Only For Dexter Lumis To Say Goodbye And Be Arrested
'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Indi Hartwell has had a rough 2022. where she was once happily in love with Dexter Lumis and a part of a family known as The Way, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae departed WWE in order to start a real family, Theory was moved up to Monday Night Raw, and Dexter Lumis would be released following WrestleMania 38 weekend.
BACK ON TWITCH PLAYING WWF SmackDown!
Let's see if Twitch works as Jeremy intended. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Edge: In A Perfect World, My Last Match Will Be Next Year In Toronto
In a perfect world, Edge has his sights set on WWE's return to Toronto for his last match. The August 22 episode of WWE Raw was held in Toronto, and Edge competed in the main event of the show. He defeated Damian Priest in a hard-fought match, which was his first bout in the city in 12 years.
CM Punk-AEW Issues | The List & Ya Boy 8/24/22 w/ Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) talk wrestling news for August 24. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
MLW Women's Featherweight Championship Match Announced For The Wrestling Showcase
Taya Valkyrie will defend the MLW Women's Featherweight Championship at The Wrestling Showcase. As announced on Busted Open Radio, Valkyrie will put the title on the line against Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green. The challengers are the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. They defeated Valkyrie and Rosemary to win the gold at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence. The three women often compete on IMPACT programming, but they remain active throughout the wrestling world.
Wrestling Open No Respect (8/21) Results: Max Caster Competes In $20,000 Double Down Match
On August 21, Wrestling Open presented its No Respect event from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired live on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below:. Wrestling Open (8/21) No Respect Results. Saturn and Kronus Eliminator Cup Finals: Miracle Generation def. Brick City Boys.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0