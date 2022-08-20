ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE RAW Results (8/22/22): Edge Competes, Trish Stratus Returns, Tag Title Tourney Semi-Final, More

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (8/22/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. On tonight's episode, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament continues with semifinal action. Also, Edge returns home to Toronto for a match with Damian Priest. Additionally, Trish Stratus returns to give WWE fans in her hometown some Stratusfaction!
Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer

Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
Rey Mysterio Jr.: There Is No Start And End Date On Potential Retirement

The former WWE Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio Jr. has been wrestling since he was fourteen-years-old. Rey Mysterio Jr. sat down with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani for a special interview to celebrate The King of Lucha's 20 years in WWE his twenty-year anniversary with the WWE. Ariel asked Rey about how he is still able to compete so well at his age.
8/19 AEW Rampage Records 13% Drop In Viewership, Demo Rating Also Down

Viewership numbers are in for the 8/19 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by AEW World Trios Tournament First Round Matchup, drew 461,000 viewers on August 19. This number is down from the 528,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has drawn since July 29.
Mike Knox Comments On WWE's Rumored Interest In Him In 2016, Discusses His Return To The Ring

Mike Knox comments on WWE's rumored interest in him in 2016. Several years ago, a rumor about Knox potentially returning to WWE gained some traction on the internet, but nothing came of it. Knox previously signed with WWE in 2005 and worked for the company until he was released in 2010. He went on to compete for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, among other promotions, for the next few years.
Victoria Says Recently Gave Bayley Permission To Use One Of Her Moves, Would Like To Wrestle Her

Lisa Marie Varon, formerly Victoria in WWE, names what present-day WWE Superstars she would like to wrestle against. Victoria returned to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. Today’s Superstars were honored to share the ring with her that night but, Victoria has a specific role model in mind if she ever wanted to get back in the ring for one more match.
Shane Haste Reflects On WWE Raw Appearances: I Was Used To Being A 'Fill-In Guy', It Was Fun

Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, reflects on his time on WWE Raw. Haste signed with WWE in 2016, and he was a full-time member of the NXT roster until he and Duke Hudson moved to Raw in March 2020. Haste made a handful of appearances on Raw and often competed on Main Event at a time when WWE was utilizing an all-hands-on-deck approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
InDex Reunites On 8/23 WWE NXT 2.0 Only For Dexter Lumis To Say Goodbye And Be Arrested

'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Indi Hartwell has had a rough 2022. where she was once happily in love with Dexter Lumis and a part of a family known as The Way, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae departed WWE in order to start a real family, Theory was moved up to Monday Night Raw, and Dexter Lumis would be released following WrestleMania 38 weekend.
Edge: In A Perfect World, My Last Match Will Be Next Year In Toronto

In a perfect world, Edge has his sights set on WWE's return to Toronto for his last match. The August 22 episode of WWE Raw was held in Toronto, and Edge competed in the main event of the show. He defeated Damian Priest in a hard-fought match, which was his first bout in the city in 12 years.
MLW Women's Featherweight Championship Match Announced For The Wrestling Showcase

Taya Valkyrie will defend the MLW Women's Featherweight Championship at The Wrestling Showcase. As announced on Busted Open Radio, Valkyrie will put the title on the line against Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green. The challengers are the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. They defeated Valkyrie and Rosemary to win the gold at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence. The three women often compete on IMPACT programming, but they remain active throughout the wrestling world.
