BBC
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
BBC
US Open: Alexander Zverev out as Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie move up seedings
World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from torn ankle ligaments suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. Germany's Zverev, 25, was not expected to be able to play after needing surgery in early June. The 2020 US Open...
BBC
PGMOL: Former referee Howard Webb to return to English football after seven years
Howard Webb is returning to English football to become the chief refereeing officer of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited. Webb refereed 296 Premier League games from 2003 to 2014 and the World Cup and Champions League finals in 2010. He is currently general manager of the Professional Referee Organization...
