ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy