BBC

Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well

Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Owami Davies found: What we know about her disappearance

Student nurse Owami Davies vanished without much of a trace at the start of July. For weeks her last known movements were in south London, 30 miles from her family home in Essex. Despite extensive appeals by three police forces and the arrests of five people, the lead detective admitted for much of the time they were "playing catch up" and worked through over 100 potential sightings of Owami. She was eventually found in a county miles away from her home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Olympian Katie Archibald tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell

Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner Rab Wardell as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her. The champion cyclist expressed her devastation after Wardell, a mountain biker, died aged 37 on Tuesday morning. His death came two days after he won the...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop

A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Chelsea Bridge death: Tasering man was excessive force, family says

Police were wrong to Taser a man on a London bridge and their "excessive and unnecessary force" contributed to his death, his family have said. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Met officers, who were called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on Chelsea Bridge on 4 June.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September

Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
U.K.
BBC

Man admits murdering Yordanos Brhane, 19, in Birmingham

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 19-year-old woman he stabbed to death at her home. Yordanos Brhane was found at a property on Unett Street in Hockley, Birmingham, during the morning of 31 July 2021. Halefom Weldeyohannes, of London Road in Sheffield, was later arrested in Stoke-on-Trent. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two drivers killed in A82 crash in Lochaber named

Two drivers who died following a crash on the A82 near Spean Bridge last week have been named by police. Eileen Gow, 60, and Jamie Sykes, 25, were involved in a collision close to Achnabobane. The families of both victims, who were from the Lochaber area, said they had been...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bristol drug den house shut down

A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man dies as motorbike hits car towing horse trailer near Howden

A motorcyclist has died in a crash after his bike collided with a car towing a horse trailer. The man's silver Triumph Rocket struck a silver Kia Sorrento on the A614 near Howden in East Yorkshire at about 14:00 on Sunday. Humberside Police said the motorcyclist was travelling from the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title

Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
SPORTS
BBC

Stalker who set fire to van with ex inside in Alderton jailed

A stalker who torched a campervan while his ex-partner was asleep inside it, has been jailed for more than 11 years. Kenneth Jones, who admitted arson, but denied it was with intent to endanger life, was found guilty of the more serious charge. His ex-partner had escaped injury only because...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Park Royal crash: Woman killed as car ends up on Tube tracks

A woman died when the car she was travelling in crashed through a barrier, hit another vehicle and ended up on Piccadilly line tracks. The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital after the car hit a Tesla by Park Royal Tube station at 03:50 BST.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Cleveland PC 'mortified' when quizzed about urinating in shop

A police officer accused of urinating in a shop fitting room while drunk told a disciplinary hearing she was "mortified" to be questioned about it. PC Amelia Shearer faces being sacked by Cleveland Police for gross misconduct after the alleged incident at Urban Outfitters in York last September. The off-duty...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Cameron House: Porter given ash warning days before hotel fire

A night manager at Cameron House told an inquiry she warned a night porter not to use a plastic bag to empty ash three days before a fatal fire. Ann Rundell said Christopher O'Malley - another night porter who put a plastic bag of ash in a cupboard which led to the fire - was "within earshot" at the time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Felixstowe port disruption could escalate until Christmas says union

Disruption at the UK's largest container port could escalate until Christmas unless workers are given an improved pay offer, a union boss said. The general secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, was addressing the picket line at the Port of Felixstowe on Wednesday. Her visit comes four days into an eight-day...
BUSINESS
BBC

M62 Lamborghini crash appeal after man left with life-threatening injuries

A man was seriously injured in a crash between a Lamborghini and another vehicle which closed a motorway. The Lamborghini Aventador and Mazda CX5 collided on the M62 westbound carriageway at junction 25 near Brighouse, said West Yorkshire Police. A male passenger in the Lamborghini suffered life-threatening injuries and both...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Multi-millions investment in Midlands road network

Up to £196m is to be spent improving the Midlands' road network. Motorways including the M6, M5 and M1 are set to benefit along with major A-roads including the A1, A5 and A43, National Highways says. More than 140 projects will be carried out, featuring resurfacing work, drainage schemes...
