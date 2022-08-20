ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn County, WI

Curtis DeCora

How a Challenge Turned Into Award-Winning Wines in Hayward Wisconsin

Tamarack Farms Winery in Hayward WisconsinUnsplash. Nestled in the woods of Northern Wisconsin, you'll find a combination of BBQ ribs, Brisket, Farm Pizza, and award-winning wines. It sounds like an odd concept, but "Famous" Dave Anderson has a knack for making concepts work. Here you will find Tamarack Farms Winery, just 5 miles east of Hayward Wisconsin.
HAYWARD, WI
drydenwire.com

Shell Lake’s 43rd Annual Town & Country Days List Of Events

SHELL LAKE, WI -- Shell Lake Chamber of Commerce announces schedule and events for the 43rd annual Town & Country Days set to take place this Labor Day weekend!. Note: click on the flyer below to view/download in high-resolution. Last Update: Aug 24, 2022 9:28 am CDT.
SHELL LAKE, WI
drydenwire.com

Polk County Meat Market Issues Voluntary Recall Of Lard

MADISON, Wis. -- Amery Meat Market in Amery, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for lard sold from its store. The recalled product includes:. Lard, 1.5 to 1.75-lb. containers, carrying the package code 22068. This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine...
AMERY, WI
MIX 108

Two Harbors Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes

Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Unique New Market Comes to Town

DULUTH, Minn.– We have seen dozens of markets pop up around Duluth this summer, but we haven’t seen one like this yet. For the first time, the Punk Rock Flea Market came to The Back Alley Surf and Coffee over in West Duluth. This outdoor craft fair features vendors selling vintage clothing, records, horror memorabilia, and more. It also featured live music throughout the day, as well as a skateboarding demo.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues

Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
drydenwire.com

Northern Wisconsin Teacher Named National Teacher Of The Year Representative

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction today announced Wisconsin’s representative to the National Teacher of the Year Program is Lori Danz, a biology teacher at Superior High School and the school forest coordinator for the district. Danz has more than 20 years of experience in education,...
drydenwire.com

WATCH: 'Positive Tuesday' W/ Kirk Anderson & Sheriff Waak

DrydenWire Founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald were off this week, therefore, filling in for Ben & Fitzy were St. Croix Falls Mayor Kirk Anderson and Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak. The live-streaming show began at 8:30a (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
POLK COUNTY, WI
MIX 108

Superior School District Changes Cell Phone Policy for Upcoming School Year

This upcoming school year Superior School District is implementing a new cell phone policy for grades K-8. The new “Away for the Day” policy for students in all elementary schools and at Superior Middle School will not allow for any cell phone, smartphone, or personal devices like smartwatches to be used during school hours, all devices must be stored in lockers from the start of the first class until the final bell, this includes lunchtime.
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Round out the Roundabouts

Well for starters, they are safer for pedestrians, you only have to look one way at a time. Now, compare that to a traditional intersection where you cross two lanes at a time, which creates a false sense of security. St. Louis County and the city of Duluth are planning...
DULUTH, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Parents of victim in Proctor football assault sue school district, coaches

DULUTH - The parents of the student attacked after a Proctor High School football practice last fall are suing the school district and the former football coaches and superintendent for a civil rights violation related to sexual discrimination. The student's parents, whom the Star Tribune isn't naming to protect the...
PROCTOR, MN
drydenwire.com

Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 23, 2022

BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Grantsburg Police Seeking Public's Help Identifying Person Of Interest

BURNETT COUNTY -- The Grantsburg Police Department is asking for the community's help identifying the person in the photos provided. Grantsburg Police Department says that this person was involved in multiple thefts and criminal damage to property incidents in the Village of Grantsburg in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
GRANTSBURG, WI

