Read full article on original website
Related
How a Challenge Turned Into Award-Winning Wines in Hayward Wisconsin
Tamarack Farms Winery in Hayward WisconsinUnsplash. Nestled in the woods of Northern Wisconsin, you'll find a combination of BBQ ribs, Brisket, Farm Pizza, and award-winning wines. It sounds like an odd concept, but "Famous" Dave Anderson has a knack for making concepts work. Here you will find Tamarack Farms Winery, just 5 miles east of Hayward Wisconsin.
drydenwire.com
Shell Lake’s 43rd Annual Town & Country Days List Of Events
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Shell Lake Chamber of Commerce announces schedule and events for the 43rd annual Town & Country Days set to take place this Labor Day weekend!. Note: click on the flyer below to view/download in high-resolution. Last Update: Aug 24, 2022 9:28 am CDT.
drydenwire.com
Polk County Meat Market Issues Voluntary Recall Of Lard
MADISON, Wis. -- Amery Meat Market in Amery, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for lard sold from its store. The recalled product includes:. Lard, 1.5 to 1.75-lb. containers, carrying the package code 22068. This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine...
drydenwire.com
Gretchen Gerovac, NP, Joins Burnett Medical Center Family Practice
BURNETT COUNTY -- Burnett Medical Center is pleased to have Gretchen Gerovac, NP, serve the community in Family Practice. Gretchen grew up in Spooner, WI and moved back to the area two years ago. Her and her husband have two children (ages 20 and 18), one dog, and one cat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Designated outdoor space for those experiencing homelessness coming to Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Beginning in April there will be “Authorized Outdoor Living Spaces” across Duluth. It’s somewhere those experiencing homelessness will be able to set up a tent or park a vehicle for a temporary stay. “We just don’t have enough capacity within Duluth...
Two Harbors Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes
Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
FOX 21 Online
Unique New Market Comes to Town
DULUTH, Minn.– We have seen dozens of markets pop up around Duluth this summer, but we haven’t seen one like this yet. For the first time, the Punk Rock Flea Market came to The Back Alley Surf and Coffee over in West Duluth. This outdoor craft fair features vendors selling vintage clothing, records, horror memorabilia, and more. It also featured live music throughout the day, as well as a skateboarding demo.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues
Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
drydenwire.com
Northern Wisconsin Teacher Named National Teacher Of The Year Representative
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction today announced Wisconsin’s representative to the National Teacher of the Year Program is Lori Danz, a biology teacher at Superior High School and the school forest coordinator for the district. Danz has more than 20 years of experience in education,...
cbs3duluth.com
$10K reward for information on damage to Superior’s Nemadji Golf Course
SUPERIOR, WI -- A community member has put up $10,000 of their own money as a reward for information on who’s responsible for damage to a Superior Golf Course. Nemadji Golf Course leaders announced the reward Tuesday. In an email to their customers, they shared photos of the damage,...
drydenwire.com
WATCH: 'Positive Tuesday' W/ Kirk Anderson & Sheriff Waak
DrydenWire Founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald were off this week, therefore, filling in for Ben & Fitzy were St. Croix Falls Mayor Kirk Anderson and Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak. The live-streaming show began at 8:30a (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
drydenwire.com
Hosting This Week’s ‘Positive Tuesday’ Show: ‘Captain Kirk’ & ‘Waakie-Talkie’
DrydenWire Founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald will not be hosting this week’s "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" show due to prior commitments. However, the show must go on!. Therefore, filling in for Ben & Fitzy this week will be St. Croix Falls Mayor Kirk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You Won’t Believe How This Duluth Burger King Employee Quit Their Job
Somebody quit the Duluth Burger King on London Road in a very interesting way. It has been extremely tough the last year or so to not only keep employees but also to get new employees. Many people are hiring and looking for people due to worker shortages across the United States.
Superior School District Changes Cell Phone Policy for Upcoming School Year
This upcoming school year Superior School District is implementing a new cell phone policy for grades K-8. The new “Away for the Day” policy for students in all elementary schools and at Superior Middle School will not allow for any cell phone, smartphone, or personal devices like smartwatches to be used during school hours, all devices must be stored in lockers from the start of the first class until the final bell, this includes lunchtime.
drydenwire.com
Driver Airlifted To Hospital Following Single-Vehicle Crash In Shell Lake
SHELL LAKE, WI — A single-vehicle crash in the City of Shell Lake that occurred Friday evening on Sand Lake road just east of Bashaw Street has resulted in serious injuries to the adult driver, and minor injuries to the adult passenger and a minor child in the vehicle.
WDIO-TV
Round out the Roundabouts
Well for starters, they are safer for pedestrians, you only have to look one way at a time. Now, compare that to a traditional intersection where you cross two lanes at a time, which creates a false sense of security. St. Louis County and the city of Duluth are planning...
redlakenationnews.com
Parents of victim in Proctor football assault sue school district, coaches
DULUTH - The parents of the student attacked after a Proctor High School football practice last fall are suing the school district and the former football coaches and superintendent for a civil rights violation related to sexual discrimination. The student's parents, whom the Star Tribune isn't naming to protect the...
drydenwire.com
Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 23, 2022
BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Firefighter Sentenced After Assaulting Hiker, Status Of Employment Under Review
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth City employee who still works for the Fire Department was sentenced Monday on a felony assault conviction. Conrad Sunde had been convicted of Third-Degree Assault after shoving and injuring a woman on a hiking trail two years ago. Sunde was sentenced to three years...
drydenwire.com
Grantsburg Police Seeking Public's Help Identifying Person Of Interest
BURNETT COUNTY -- The Grantsburg Police Department is asking for the community's help identifying the person in the photos provided. Grantsburg Police Department says that this person was involved in multiple thefts and criminal damage to property incidents in the Village of Grantsburg in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Comments / 0