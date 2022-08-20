Read full article on original website
Related
wesb.com
Salamanca Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants
A Salamanca man was arrested on multiple warrants Monday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37-year-old John M. Abrams Jr. on multiple felony bench warrants issued out of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies where assisted in the arrest by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task...
wesb.com
Olean Shooting Suspect Arrested
The Olean Police Department has issued a statement that the suspect in the Olean shooting from May 31 was captured Tuesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force arrested 36-year-old Marcus Hicks in the City of Buffalo on an outstanding Arrest warrant from the Olean Police Dept. Hicks...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Allegedly Threatens Riel, Luther, Cercone
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail after allegedly threatening public officials. According to court filings, 61-year-old William Brooks allegedly told another person that he would “outlive” Councilman Tom Riel and Judges Richard Luther and Dominic Cercone. He also allegedly said that Judge Cercone would “know what it is like to have a gun pointed at him with the hammer cocked.”
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Make Four Arrests in Stowe Street Drug Bust
A drug bust Monday afternoon at an apartment on Jamestown's north side resulted in four arrests. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street at about 4:00 PM and located 23-year-old Jovian Maisonet, 18-year-old Jaquez Thomas, and two 17-year-old males inside the apartment. The four were allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, items used for the packaging and distributions of drugs, a quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, and a switchblade knife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chautauquatoday.com
Two Arrested After Probe into Larceny Complaint in Irving
An investigation into a larceny complaint in Irving led to two arrests on Sunday. Erie County Sheriff's deputies were at the Seneca One Stop store following up on the incident, when the two suspects in the theft arrived at the gas station. 27-year-old Jordan Coulon of Gowanda and 24-year-old Ayden Jimerson of Perrysburg were taken into custody. Deputies say a search of Coulon discovered two glass pipes containing a quantity of cocaine, an oxycodone pill, and two pressed heroin pills. At the same time, a search of the vehicle discovered approximately one-half of a gram of crack cocaine. Coulon was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of cocaine and three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property stemming with the larceny complaint. He is being held in the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment. Meanwhile, Jimerson was found to have a suspended driver's license and was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation. Deputies also discovered that Jimerson had an active felony warrant from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, which was for 3rd-degree grand larceny and trespassing. He was turned over to that agency.
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating assault at Mayville Library
Deputies responded to the reported assault around 7 p.m. Tuesday. A Jamestown man allegedly assaulted an employee of the library.
wesb.com
Two Belfast Residents Charged in Portville Tractor Theft
Two Belfast residents were charged after the theft of a Portville tractor Tuesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department charged 60-year-old Ray D. Adams and 62-year-old Kinley K. Frazier with grand larceny after the theft of a 1960’s Massy Ferguson tractor. They were released on appearance tickets...
Man found dead in garage during Bailey Avenue standoff
Amherst police and SWAT team members were seen investigating on Bailey Avenue for much of Wednesday morning.
19-year-old man killed in crash in the Town of Wilson
A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in the Town of Wilson Tuesday, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
explore venango
Police: Suspect Deliberately Cuts Brake Lines on Jeep
WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief last week. According to Warren-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence along Edgewood Drive, in Brokenstraw Township, Warren County, for a report of criminal mischief. Police say a known 24-year-old...
Monroe County man arrested at WGI for forcible touching of a minor
A Fairport man was arrested this past weekend for Forcible Touching during NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Arrest In Connection With Friday’s Fatal Drive-by Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown last Friday. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department announced on Monday evening that 32-year-old Joseph A. Fontanez Walker and 22-year-old Kevin L. Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody.
Rochester family seeking justice after crash injured a Buffalo Police Officer and their loved one who later died
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office is taking another look into a crash during a police chase, which injured a Buffalo Police officer nearly 15 months ago. This comes as the family of another man, injured during the incident and who later died, is now seeking...
WHEC TV-10
One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
Rochester woman killed in hit-and-run on N. Clinton Ave.
The car did not stop, officials said, but was quickly located and impounded by RPD officers.
ESL Credit Union robbed, Rochester man arrested
At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred.
wesb.com
Kane Couple Faces Drugs, Weapons Charges
A Kane couple are facing drugs and weapons charges. Kane Police and the Pennsylvania State Police served a search warrant on a residence in Kane on July 27th, where Paul McMahon and Marilyn McMahon were found to be in possession of stolen firearms, stolen crossbows, a large amount of fentanyl and heroin, multiple controlled substances, marijuana, and drug packaging and paraphernalia.
Buffalo police make arrest in fatal Berkshire Avenue shooting
Buffalo Police officers responded to the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. and found a woman wounded by gunfire, according to a BPD spokesperson.
chautauquatoday.com
Bemus Point woman charged with 2nd-degree menacing
A Bemus Point woman has been charged with menacing in the 2nd degree after a report of a disorderly person on Route 430 in the town of Ellery Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call, and an investigation determined that 34-year-old Tabitha Dellahoy allegedly threatened physical harm to an individual with a baseball bat. She was issued an appearance ticket for Ellery Town Court at a later date.
Man arrested for domestic incident involving gun, sledgehammer
FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier man was arrested on Thursday after State Police say he fired a gun at people in a home. At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Pigtail Road. Investigation showed that 34-year-old Bryan A. Deming of Friendship was involved in a physical altercation with […]
Comments / 0