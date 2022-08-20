ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Salamanca Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants

A Salamanca man was arrested on multiple warrants Monday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37-year-old John M. Abrams Jr. on multiple felony bench warrants issued out of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies where assisted in the arrest by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task...
SALAMANCA, NY
wesb.com

Olean Shooting Suspect Arrested

The Olean Police Department has issued a statement that the suspect in the Olean shooting from May 31 was captured Tuesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force arrested 36-year-old Marcus Hicks in the City of Buffalo on an outstanding Arrest warrant from the Olean Police Dept. Hicks...
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Allegedly Threatens Riel, Luther, Cercone

A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail after allegedly threatening public officials. According to court filings, 61-year-old William Brooks allegedly told another person that he would “outlive” Councilman Tom Riel and Judges Richard Luther and Dominic Cercone. He also allegedly said that Judge Cercone would “know what it is like to have a gun pointed at him with the hammer cocked.”
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Make Four Arrests in Stowe Street Drug Bust

A drug bust Monday afternoon at an apartment on Jamestown's north side resulted in four arrests. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street at about 4:00 PM and located 23-year-old Jovian Maisonet, 18-year-old Jaquez Thomas, and two 17-year-old males inside the apartment. The four were allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, items used for the packaging and distributions of drugs, a quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, and a switchblade knife.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andrew Weaver#Kiwanis Brawl#Spencerport Ny#Kiwanis Court#Bradford Police
chautauquatoday.com

Two Arrested After Probe into Larceny Complaint in Irving

An investigation into a larceny complaint in Irving led to two arrests on Sunday. Erie County Sheriff's deputies were at the Seneca One Stop store following up on the incident, when the two suspects in the theft arrived at the gas station. 27-year-old Jordan Coulon of Gowanda and 24-year-old Ayden Jimerson of Perrysburg were taken into custody. Deputies say a search of Coulon discovered two glass pipes containing a quantity of cocaine, an oxycodone pill, and two pressed heroin pills. At the same time, a search of the vehicle discovered approximately one-half of a gram of crack cocaine. Coulon was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of cocaine and three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property stemming with the larceny complaint. He is being held in the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment. Meanwhile, Jimerson was found to have a suspended driver's license and was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation. Deputies also discovered that Jimerson had an active felony warrant from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, which was for 3rd-degree grand larceny and trespassing. He was turned over to that agency.
IRVING, NY
wesb.com

Two Belfast Residents Charged in Portville Tractor Theft

Two Belfast residents were charged after the theft of a Portville tractor Tuesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department charged 60-year-old Ray D. Adams and 62-year-old Kinley K. Frazier with grand larceny after the theft of a 1960’s Massy Ferguson tractor. They were released on appearance tickets...
PORTVILLE, NY
explore venango

Police: Suspect Deliberately Cuts Brake Lines on Jeep

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief last week. According to Warren-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence along Edgewood Drive, in Brokenstraw Township, Warren County, for a report of criminal mischief. Police say a known 24-year-old...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Two Arrest In Connection With Friday’s Fatal Drive-by Shooting In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown last Friday. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department announced on Monday evening that 32-year-old Joseph A. Fontanez Walker and 22-year-old Kevin L. Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WHEC TV-10

One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
BRIGHTON, NY
wesb.com

Kane Couple Faces Drugs, Weapons Charges

A Kane couple are facing drugs and weapons charges. Kane Police and the Pennsylvania State Police served a search warrant on a residence in Kane on July 27th, where Paul McMahon and Marilyn McMahon were found to be in possession of stolen firearms, stolen crossbows, a large amount of fentanyl and heroin, multiple controlled substances, marijuana, and drug packaging and paraphernalia.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Bemus Point woman charged with 2nd-degree menacing

A Bemus Point woman has been charged with menacing in the 2nd degree after a report of a disorderly person on Route 430 in the town of Ellery Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call, and an investigation determined that 34-year-old Tabitha Dellahoy allegedly threatened physical harm to an individual with a baseball bat. She was issued an appearance ticket for Ellery Town Court at a later date.
BEMUS POINT, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for domestic incident involving gun, sledgehammer

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier man was arrested on Thursday after State Police say he fired a gun at people in a home. At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Pigtail Road. Investigation showed that 34-year-old Bryan A. Deming of Friendship was involved in a physical altercation with […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy