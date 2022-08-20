ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices continue to fall in NJ, around nation

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices continue to fall in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower crude oil prices and lower-than-usual demand as the end of the summer driving season approaches.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.10, down 10 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.91, down six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.17 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say falling prices at the pump may eventually lure more drivers back onto the road, but that hasn’t happened yet — instead, many are waiting for prices to fall further before resuming their usual driving habits.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

