Read full article on original website
Related
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
Elon Musk's buddies are mad they're being asked by Twitter's lawyers to hand over any recent communications about the deal: 'I went to go take a s--- and I basically tweeted off the cuff'
Elon Musk's social circle is pushing back against a flurry of subpoenas from Twitter. Last week, the company subpoenaed Musk's associates, some of whom say they weren't involved in the deal. David Sacks called Twitter's legal requests "petty" and "vindictive." Some of Silicon Valley's biggest names have had some choice...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk told staff at his brain-chip company Neuralink he's frustrated with their slow progress, report says
Elon Musk told Neuralink staff he's frustrated with the company's slow progress, Reuters reported. Musk, a Neuralink cofounder, recently approached rival Synchron about a deal, Reuters said. Synchron this year beat Neuralink to the first human trials of brain interface tech. Elon Musk is reportedly growing frustrated with slow progress...
Elon Musk reveals he lives in a ‘very small’ $45k house and was subjected to random drug tests as he countersues Twitter
ELON Musk has said he has moved into a small home that's worth $45,000 and claimed he was subjected to drug testing. It comes after the Tesla mogul countersued Twitter after they accused him of buying the social networking giant before trying to disrupt its operations. Musk revealed on The...
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
A million barrels of oil per day could come to market if a nuclear deal is reached with Iran - but it wouldn't be a 'light switch' fix for the world's energy crisis, RBC commodities chief says
"With those Russian barrels in the balance come December, additional supplies from Iran would be helpful," RBC's Helima Croft said.
How Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spends his $166 billion, from 10,000-year underground clocks to flying to the edge of space
The Amazon billionaire is one of the richest people on the planet, and spends his money on space company Blue Origin, jets, and Beverly Hills mansions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
Mike Rowe warns of a 'whirlwind of unintended consequences' if fossil fuels are eliminated too quickly
FOX Business host Mike Rowe warned against the left's push to eradicate the use of fossil fuels for the sake of climate change, saying "flipping the switch" to green energy would spur an "Armageddon to an exponential factor." Rowe joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday to discuss the dangers of moving too quickly to green energy sources.
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
mansionglobal.com
Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million
Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Comments / 7