Business Insider

Elon Musk's buddies are mad they're being asked by Twitter's lawyers to hand over any recent communications about the deal: 'I went to go take a s--- and I basically tweeted off the cuff'

Elon Musk's social circle is pushing back against a flurry of subpoenas from Twitter. Last week, the company subpoenaed Musk's associates, some of whom say they weren't involved in the deal. David Sacks called Twitter's legal requests "petty" and "vindictive." Some of Silicon Valley's biggest names have had some choice...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
REAL ESTATE

