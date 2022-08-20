ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze Free Online

Cast: John Ingle Rob Paulsen Thomas Dekker Anndi McAfee Jeff Bennett. When the dinosaur families get trapped in a valley by an ice storm, one family of "spike tail" dinosaurs volunteers to leave since they consume more food than the others. Meanwhile, the young dinos and a new adult dinosaur named Mr. Thicknose, head out to bring back their friend Spike, who has left his friends to be with members of his own species.
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date

More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
Where to Watch and Stream Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines Free Online

Langley Kirkwood Bonnie Lee Bouman Leroy Gopal Lex Shrapnel. Seal Team Eight must fight their way deep into Africa's Congo, decommission a secret uranium mine, and stop our most dangerous enemy from smuggling weapon's grade yellow-cake out of the country. Is Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines on Netflix?. Seal...
‘Aquaman 2’ Heads To Christmas 2023, ‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’ Goes To March, HBO Max Pics ‘House Party’ & ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Going Theatrical – Warner Bros. Release Date Changes

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Warner Bros. is making a slew of release date changes next year. First of all, James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom needs more time in post, so it’s moving from March 17, 2023 to Dec. 25, 2023. You’ll remember the first Aquaman was released during Christmas 2018 and made $335.1M domestic and worldwide is one of two DC $1 billion grossing pics alongside Todd Phillips’ Joker.  To backfill that March 17 space, and to also capitalize on an Avatar-less March, David F. Sandberg’s Shazam: Fury of the Gods will be moving off its Dec. 21 release date and heading to Aquaman 2‘s...
Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
Sister Taps ‘Pitch Perfect’ Creator Kay Cannon to Direct Original Comedy Film From Taylor Jenkins Reid (EXCLUSIVE)

Sister has enlisted “Pitch Perfect” writer and “Blockers” director Kay Cannon to work with best-selling author Taylor Jenkins Reid on a new original comedy film. Cannon will direct the film with Reid co-writing the script. The film centers around four childhood pals who get a drunken voicemail from their former best friend on the eve of her wedding day — confessing that she thinks she’s making a mistake — and set out to stop her wedding and rekindle the bond they once shared.  Ashley Rodger will co-write the film and produce the picture alongside Reid, Sister’s Co-Founder and Global CEO Stacey...
Gory, Fun ‘Little Demon’ — Starring Voice Actors Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza — Shows Fiendish Potential: TV Review

To get the easy joke out of the way quickly, FXX’s upcoming adult animated series “Little Demon” gives new meaning to the phrase “the ex from Hell.” In fact, “Little Demon” is a very to-the-point title, as the series revolves around the aftermath of 13-year-old Chrissy (voiced by Lucy DeVito) — an otherwise unremarkable seventh-grade girl, with no friends other than her single mother — finding out that she just so happens to be the Antichrist and more remarkable than she could ever imagine. More importantly, she learns that her mother, Laura (Aubrey Plaza), has lied to her whole life,...
My Hero Academia Chapter 363 Shows All For One's Real Face

The events of the latest chapter have massive ramifications for My Hero Academia going forward. Among these is the reveal of All For One’s real face in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Spoiler Alert: There are major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 in this article. Near the...
Chisato’s Revealing Handstand Goes Viral After Lycoris Recoil Episode 8

As the show continues to be one of the surprise hits of the Summer 2022 season, Lycoris Recoil Episode 8 had a moment featuring Chisato in a revealing pose that went viral online. On Twitter, a tweet with a picture of Chisato doing a handstand gained got thousands of likes...
