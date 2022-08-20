ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash

Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Ibrahima Konaté
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream

Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man United#Crystal Palace#Athletic
Daily Mail

That's awkward! Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' pre-match chat to greet Gary Neville and Roy Keane JUST as they're discussing his future... with Jamie Carragher 'totally blanked' by Man United star after saying he expects him to leave

Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed the Sky Sports pundits pitchside before Manchester United's match with Liverpool - and elected to ignore Jamie Carragher. Ronaldo, who was named among the substitutes for the important bottom half clash, came across to speak to former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane, both part of the Sky line-up for Monday Night Football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy