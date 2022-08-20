Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash
Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
Manchester United Ready To Make Offer For Barcelona Attacker
Manchester United are now reportedly to look at yet another attacking player with the Red Devils reportedly ready to make an offer for an out of favour Barcelona attacker say reports.
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Manchester United Players Speak After Liverpool Victory
Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford this evening. Here's what Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had to say on the victory.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him
Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream
Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
"I'll say it again" - Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a major transfer mistake this summer
Paul Merson believes Liverpool have made a huge mistake letting Sadio Mane leave the club for Bayern Munich. Mane completed his move to the German giants earlier this summer in a deal that could rise to £35 million with add-ons. This move brought to an end the Senegalese international’s...
Ex-Liverpool Star Says Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Would Go Straight Into Manchester United's XI
Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has said that Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic would go straight into Manchester United's lineup, amid the rumours linking him to the club.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jurgen Klopp Makes Transfer Admission And It's Not What Fans Thought!
Liverpool have been widely criticized lately as injuries to the midfield have not spurned any new signings. Jurgen Klopp had until this week been consistent with the message that the depth and quality are already there. His latest admission has put a spotlight on the real reason.
That's awkward! Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' pre-match chat to greet Gary Neville and Roy Keane JUST as they're discussing his future... with Jamie Carragher 'totally blanked' by Man United star after saying he expects him to leave
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed the Sky Sports pundits pitchside before Manchester United's match with Liverpool - and elected to ignore Jamie Carragher. Ronaldo, who was named among the substitutes for the important bottom half clash, came across to speak to former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane, both part of the Sky line-up for Monday Night Football.
Fabrizio Romano Provides Encouraging Update on Manchester United's Pursuit Of Antony
Fabrizio Romano has provided an encouraging update on Manchester United's pursuit of Ajax's Antony.
Confirmed: Chelsea to face Manchester City in Carabao Cup third round
Chelsea will face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round, it has been confirmed. Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola's side as they eye going one step better than the 2021/22 season. Chelsea went all the way to the final at Wembley last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage Draw Details - How To Watch, Fixture Dates, Pot Numbers
Pep Guardiola’s side will soon begin their latest bid to win the UEFA Champions League. City, who were dramatically knocked out of the competition at the semi-final stages to the eventual winners Real Madrid, are set to begin their 12th consecutive campaign in the UEFA Champions League in September.
UEFA・
Report: Christian Pulisic Won't Get To Leave Chelsea This Summer
Thomas Tuchel had accepted the potential departure of Christian Pulisic this summer, but with no place to go, it seems the winger will be staying in West London.
Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Jadon Sancho goal against Liverpool goes viral
A video of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Monday night's opener against Liverpool titled: 'He just wants the old Manchester United back' has picked up 1.2 million views. The 37-year-old forward, who continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, was sat in the stands when Jadon Sancho put United ahead with a composed finish.
Revealed: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte's letters to FA and reasons given for ban and fines
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte’s letters to the independent regulatory commission have been released, along with their reasoning for handing the Chelsea head coach a ban. The pair were involved in an altercation after the full-time whistle in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. Tuchel...
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
Camera caught Gary Neville's celebrations for Man Utd's goals
Gary Neville's celebrations for Manchester United's two goals, as they beat Liverpool 2-1 on Monday night, were caught on camera. It was a big night for United as they picked up their first points of the season and leapfrogged above their rivals in the league table. The win would have...
Kieran Trippier Reveals What He Said To Kevin De Bruyne
Newcastle fullback Kieran Trippier has revealed that he apologised to Kevin De Bruyne after his side's 3-3 draw with Manchester City.
"Just can't believe" - Micah Richards left stunned by "strange" thing Van Dijk did against Man United
Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he was stunned by some of the defending by Virgil Van Dijk yesterday and admitted it was ‘strange’ to see him so out of character. Liverpool’s difficult start to the season continued last night as they fell to a 2-1...
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0