EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Warner Bros. is making a slew of release date changes next year. First of all, James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom needs more time in post, so it’s moving from March 17, 2023 to Dec. 25, 2023. You’ll remember the first Aquaman was released during Christmas 2018 and made $335.1M domestic and worldwide is one of two DC $1 billion grossing pics alongside Todd Phillips’ Joker. To backfill that March 17 space, and to also capitalize on an Avatar-less March, David F. Sandberg’s Shazam: Fury of the Gods will be moving off its Dec. 21 release date and heading to Aquaman 2‘s...

MOVIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO