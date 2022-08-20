Paris, Tenn.–Helga was getting a lot of petting from kids–and adults–at the Henry County Fair last night as part of the chicken coop activities with Cody Bryson and his crew. In photo, Hadley Kate, daughter of Griffin and Mary Kate Paschall, enjoyed some quality time with Helga and Cody at the chicken coop which is set up in front of Big Ed’s on the Fairgrounds. Bryson will be back with the coop on Wednesday night. (Marsha Bryson photo).

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO