radionwtn.com
Obion County Schools Weekly Sports Recap
MS XC 8/18/22: Four runners received a medal in their division for finishing in the top 20: Sawyer Homra, Cameron Homra, Davasha Burton, & Elizabeth Johnson!. Softball 8/16/22: Rained out. Softball 8/18/22: 15-1 win against Ridgemont. Hillcrest:. XC 8/18/22: Ayden Dye, Johnathon Schierbaum, Brody Alexander, Conner Forbes, and Alaina Smith...
radionwtn.com
Loss Of THP Pilot Lee Russell Mourned By Many
McKenzie, Tenn.–Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Sgt. Lee Russell of McKenzie was killed in a tragic helicopter accident Tuesday near Chattanooga. Sgt. Russell is a familiar face to many in our area, as he was a former Henry County deputy and flew many missions for local and area law enforcement agencies as a THP pilot.
radionwtn.com
Obion County Junior Livestock Show Draws Crowd
Union City, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for the annual Obion County Junior Livestock Show Tuesday night at the fairgrounds. Extension Office officials said, “Congratulations to all these exhibitors for their hard work before, during, and after the show!”. Congratulations to Grand Champions and Junior Hog Showmanship...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Mayor Addresses Proposed Consolidated Middle School
Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire has publicly expressed his concerns about the building of a new school in the county. Following recent approval by the Obion County School Board to begin studies for a new consolidated Middle School, Mayor McGuire addressed the issue to County Commissioners.(AUDIO) Mayor McGuire then explained...
radionwtn.com
Christopher Daniel Derr
Christopher Daniel Derr, 57, of Paris, Tennessee, passed peacefully Friday, August 19, 2022, at his residence. Born Sunday, September 13, 1964, in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of Jack and Janis Derr, who preceded him in death. Chris was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he...
WBBJ
Beloved Huntingdon mayor passes away
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. –A West TN mayor has passed away. The Town of Huntingdon is mourning the loss of Mayor Dale R. Kelley. Bethel University took to social media early this morning to announce their former Athletic Director’s passing stating, Mr. Kelley passed away on Saturday evening at home, surrounded by loved ones.
WBBJ
Obion County Fair returns for 64th year
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The fair is back, bigger and better than ever in one West Tennessee county. A ribbon cutting was held to usher in the official opening of the 64th Annual Obion County Fair in Union City. And it has everything you would expect from a county fair.
radionwtn.com
Extra Patrols At Lakewood School Today
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with officials inthe Henry County School System, have been investigating the rumors of a threat to a student at Lakewood School. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “At this time through the investigation process the rumor is unsubstantiated. However out of an...
radionwtn.com
Helga Rules The Roost At Henry County Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Helga was getting a lot of petting from kids–and adults–at the Henry County Fair last night as part of the chicken coop activities with Cody Bryson and his crew. In photo, Hadley Kate, daughter of Griffin and Mary Kate Paschall, enjoyed some quality time with Helga and Cody at the chicken coop which is set up in front of Big Ed’s on the Fairgrounds. Bryson will be back with the coop on Wednesday night. (Marsha Bryson photo).
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackson police say Douglass Reasons found safe
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Douglass Reasons has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout. The department says that 68-year-old Douglass Ray Reasons walked away from his home in the 1000 block Campbell around...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackie Edwards found safe, Jackson police confirm
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Jackie Edwards has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — In early August, one family had a growing suspicion when they realized they haven’t heard from one of their family members in a few days. That is when they went to the Jackson Police Department and reported a missing person.
WBBJ
West Tennessee Medical Group opens new facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local medical group is expanding. West Tennessee Medical Group GYN specialists held an open house to celebrate a new facility in partner with West Tennessee Healthcare. The newly designed facility serves as a place for women to come and receive excellent gynecological care. Staff specialists...
radionwtn.com
Sara Beth Key Crowned Obion Co. Fairest Of Fair
Union City, Tenn.–Sara Beth Key was crowned Obion County Fairest of the Fair Saturday. Her court: First Maid Abby Walton; Second Maid Avery Weaks and Third Maid Eva-Marie Pruitt. The Obion County Fair kicked off Saturday. Obion County Central High School photo.
radionwtn.com
WENK Morning Show Host David Robey Honored At Fair
Union City, Tenn.–We’re honoring David Robey and his 50 years on the air at the WENK booth at the Obion County Fair. Robey has been the WENK Morning Show host for 40 years and has been on the air a total 50 years. The booth is set up...
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley
Huntingdon, Tenn. – Funeral services for Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley have been announced. Kelley’s legacy was featured in a separate article posted on our website early this morning. He was a mayor, former Carroll County Commissioner, former state representative, former college basketball referee, former State Labor and Transportation Commissioner, as well as former Bethel University Director of Athletics. He also was an author, penning the book “Honoring Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future.”
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Junior Livestock Show Raises Record-Breaking $218,733
Union City, Tenn.–The 70th annual Obion County Junior Livestock Show and Sale was a Record Breaker!. A lot of hard work and dedication by our 2022 OCJL exhibitors was rewarded Tuesday night. The Obion County Extension Office reported, “Our generous buyers and community members showed out in a big...
radionwtn.com
Ribbon-Cutting, Flag Raising, National Anthem Opens Henry County Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Grand opening ceremonies were held at the Henry County Fair with the presentation of colors by the University of Tennessee at Martin ROTC, formal welcomes from Mayor Carlton Gerald and Fair President Alex Bomar and ribbon-cutting. Brother Randy Stephens of the Van Dyke Church of Christ led everyone in prayer, the American flag was raised and Laura Rich sang the National Anthem. Fairest of the Fair First Maid Emma Brewer cut the ribbon.
radionwtn.com
Nomination Of Quinn Chapel AME Church To National Register Moves Forward
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Historic Zoning Board unanimously approved a request to approve a nomination application for the historic Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church to the National Register of Historic Places. In order for the application to move forward, it is required that the historic zoning commission review all...
WBBJ
Jackson Mayor Scott Conger to run for reelection
JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson Mayor Scott Conger has announced is running for office once again. Conger announced his decision on Tuesday, while also looking back on his three years in office. “We have so much momentum, so much opportunity, and so much potential in our city. And I just...
radionwtn.com
Safety First For UC School Bus Drivers
Union City, Tenn.–Rule No. 1 for bus riders in the Union City School System is ‘Safety First’. Students in kindergarten through the fourth grade at UC Elementary have been introduced to and reminded of bus rules and regulations this week by veteran drivers Nelson Youngblood and Mason Storey.
