whdh.com
Fire Marshal: Massive Mattapoisett Boatyard fire cause was likely accidental
MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials announced the massive fire that broke out at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Friday was likely an accident, and spread quickly due to winds that blew the flames onto a number of cars, boats, and buildings. In a press release, the state’s Department of Fire...
whdh.com
Open flame fires banned at state parks as wild fires continue to burn and smolder in Massachusetts
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials have issued a ban on open flame fires and charcoal grills at state parks as crews continue to tackle forest fires burning in Massachusetts, including at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus. The reservation will remain closed through Wednesday as crews make headway on the flames...
whdh.com
Cow on the run in Northbridge for weeks
NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Northbridge Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a cow who has been missing since July 29, and has been roaming around town ever since. On that day, the black cow was running around the Rockdale section of town, the department posted...
whdh.com
Crash in Saugus leaves one person seriously hurt
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Saugus Tuesday night has left one person seriously hurt. MassDOT said a pedestrian was struck last night on Route 1 in the Essex Street area. Two lanes were closed to traffic as police worked to clear the scene. No other information is...
whdh.com
Driver expected to recover after leg was stuck when car rolled forward
YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A person is in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery after their car rolled forward, which caused their leg to get stuck between the wheel and frame of the car. Yarmouth Fire Department was notified a 5:21 a.m. on Wednesday of a...
whdh.com
Clean-up operation underway on Mass Pike’s Exit 131 after rental truck fire
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are in clean-up-mode after putting out a burning rental truck on a Mass Pike exit Monday, closing the ramp for Exit 131 eastbound in the process. MassDOT announced the exit’s closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews knocked down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit.
WCVB
Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore
SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
whdh.com
Vehicle fire leads to clean-up operation on Mass Pike exit in Boston after rental truck burned up
BOSTON (WHDH) - An exit off of the Mass Pike EB is back open after a rental truck caught fire, closing the Exit 131 ramp in the process. MassDOT announced the ramp’s closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews knocked down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit. Boston Fire...
whdh.com
U-Haul of Harvard-bound mattress toppers catches fire on Mass Pike
BOSTON (WHDH) - An exit off of the Mass Pike is back open after a rental truck full of mattress toppers caught fire, closing the Exit 131 ramp in the process. The two men driving the U-Haul truck said they were on the Pike when they noticed something was off.
whdh.com
State Police investigating Saugus fatal pedestrian crash on Route 1
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Vermont man Tuesday night. Just after 10 p.m., Carlos Vasquez of Bennington was crossing the southbound lanes of Route 1 on foot from Burger King near the Essex Street exit when he was struck in the left lane by a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by a 60-year-old Wakefield man.
whdh.com
Breakheart Reservation to close through Wednesday as wildfire burns
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Breakheart Reservation in Saugus will be closed through Wednesday as crews battle wildfire flames at the popular site, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation. DCR staff as well as members of the State Police will be on site to redirect people unaware of the...
fallriverreporter.com
At least 10 vehicles hit, Trooper nearly killed, after Massachusetts woman goes on rampage
A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
Crews take inventory, assess damage after fire at Mattapoisett boatyard
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews returned to Mattapoisett Boatyard following Friday’s six-alarm fire that destroyed numerous boats, buildings, and vehicles. The fire also left three firefighters hurt, and one civilian injured in the explosion. While firefighters were released from the hospital, the extent of the civilian’s injuries was still not known on Saturday. Boats, buildings destroyed […]
whdh.com
TSA at Logan confiscate ninja stars and daggers
BOSTON (WHDH) - TSA agents at Logan Airport confiscated two daggers and 10 ninja stars from a carry-on bag over the weekend. The man told TSA he mixed up his baggage. State Police then escorted the man to the ticket counter to move these items to his checked bag instead.
WCVB
Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod
EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...
whdh.com
Homicide investigation underway in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Police and other entities are investigating a fatal stabbing over the weekend– the first homicide investigation in the city this year. According to the Bristol County DA’s office, the probable stabbing happened outside Latino’s Cafe shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man later identified as Antonio Santos, 58, suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, but passed away shortly before midnight during surgery.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Woman who drove onto 2nd floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza speaks
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who police say drove onto the second floor of a shopping plaza in Braintree last week is explaining what led up to the incident that went viral on the internet in the days that followed. Susan Gauthier told 7NEWS she was behind the wheel...
whdh.com
Road to Recovery: 21-year-old National Guard member on the mend after accident led to arm amputation
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old National Guardsman from Malden is recovering after an accident left his arm damaged so badly, it required amputation. Reda Said told 7NEWS from his hospital bed it all happened during an exercise at the Framingham Armory over the weekend. “It was just an accident...
whdh.com
MassDOT officials warn Tuesday commute could be more challenging
BOSTON (WHDH) - State transportation officials have been keeping a close eye on the roads and say even though it didn’t seem that bad Monday morning, commuters shouldn’t take too much away from that just yet. MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver is warning commuters that Tuesday’s commute could...
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
