Cow on the run in Northbridge for weeks

NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Northbridge Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a cow who has been missing since July 29, and has been roaming around town ever since. On that day, the black cow was running around the Rockdale section of town, the department posted...
Crash in Saugus leaves one person seriously hurt

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Saugus Tuesday night has left one person seriously hurt. MassDOT said a pedestrian was struck last night on Route 1 in the Essex Street area. Two lanes were closed to traffic as police worked to clear the scene. No other information is...
Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore

SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
State Police investigating Saugus fatal pedestrian crash on Route 1

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Vermont man Tuesday night. Just after 10 p.m., Carlos Vasquez of Bennington was crossing the southbound lanes of Route 1 on foot from Burger King near the Essex Street exit when he was struck in the left lane by a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by a 60-year-old Wakefield man.
Breakheart Reservation to close through Wednesday as wildfire burns

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Breakheart Reservation in Saugus will be closed through Wednesday as crews battle wildfire flames at the popular site, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation. DCR staff as well as members of the State Police will be on site to redirect people unaware of the...
At least 10 vehicles hit, Trooper nearly killed, after Massachusetts woman goes on rampage

A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
Crews take inventory, assess damage after fire at Mattapoisett boatyard

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews returned to Mattapoisett Boatyard following Friday’s six-alarm fire that destroyed numerous boats, buildings, and vehicles. The fire also left three firefighters hurt, and one civilian injured in the explosion. While firefighters were released from the hospital, the extent of the civilian’s injuries was still not known on Saturday. Boats, buildings destroyed […]
TSA at Logan confiscate ninja stars and daggers

BOSTON (WHDH) - TSA agents at Logan Airport confiscated two daggers and 10 ninja stars from a carry-on bag over the weekend. The man told TSA he mixed up his baggage. State Police then escorted the man to the ticket counter to move these items to his checked bag instead.
Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod

EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...
Homicide investigation underway in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Police and other entities are investigating a fatal stabbing over the weekend– the first homicide investigation in the city this year. According to the Bristol County DA’s office, the probable stabbing happened outside Latino’s Cafe shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man later identified as Antonio Santos, 58, suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, but passed away shortly before midnight during surgery.
MassDOT officials warn Tuesday commute could be more challenging

BOSTON (WHDH) - State transportation officials have been keeping a close eye on the roads and say even though it didn’t seem that bad Monday morning, commuters shouldn’t take too much away from that just yet. MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver is warning commuters that Tuesday’s commute could...
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
