Cheech and Chong to Present Global Icon Award to Red Hot Chili Peppers at VMAs (EXCLUSIVE)
Cheech & Chong will be on hand at this Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. The iconic stoner comedy duo will present the Red Hot Chili Peppers with the Global Icon Award, per an MTV rep. The band is also scheduled to perform live at the 2022 MTV VMAs, which air Sunday, August 28 at 8. p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The long-running band, who have won eight VMAs, will return to the show’s stage for the first time in more than two decades, last performing in 2000 when they received the coveted Video Vanguard Award. They scored their...
Nick Cannon is Expecting His Tenth Child
If Nick Cannon keeps up his current trajectory, he’s going to need more than two hands to count his offspring (and, presumably, his child support) — because he’s currently expecting baby number 10! The soon-to-be double-digit daddy announced the big news via a video montage on Instagram Wednesday, of a sultry maternity photoshoot with a very pregnant Brittany Bell, who is already the mother of two of his kids: 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen. The montage also contains footage of the four of them having some (really adorable) family photos taken. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Gory, Fun ‘Little Demon’ — Starring Voice Actors Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza — Shows Fiendish Potential: TV Review
To get the easy joke out of the way quickly, FXX’s upcoming adult animated series “Little Demon” gives new meaning to the phrase “the ex from Hell.” In fact, “Little Demon” is a very to-the-point title, as the series revolves around the aftermath of 13-year-old Chrissy (voiced by Lucy DeVito) — an otherwise unremarkable seventh-grade girl, with no friends other than her single mother — finding out that she just so happens to be the Antichrist and more remarkable than she could ever imagine. More importantly, she learns that her mother, Laura (Aubrey Plaza), has lied to her whole life,...
