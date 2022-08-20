ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Rampants stagger Warriors in opening rout, 50-7

By Paul Durham
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE – A simply chaotic start kicked off the 2022 varsity football season for Hunt High on Friday night on Greenville Rose’s Minges-Farley Athletic Complex turf.

The Warriors, listing a mere three starters among their eight returning players, fumbled away possession the first play from scrimmage.

Greenville Rose, spilled at Hunt in its 2021 opener, capitalized on the way to a touchdown each of its first three possessions.

Fortunes didn’t improve significantly after the opening 10 minutes and Hunt of the 3-A Quad County Conference dropped a 50-7 decision to the Rampants, 2021 East Region champions and state runners-up.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge, but we expected to play better than this,” said third-year Hunt head coach Juan Jackson.

Will Bland, the Rampants’ third-year coach, contends his squad possesses

the talent to claim the state championship that eluded it last season.

“They are athletic, have good size and a lot of athletes,” Jackson expressed. “I expect them to do well.”

Junior Jaiden Terrell, Hunt’s top offensive threat with 74 hard-earned yards and the touchdown on 22 rushes, added: “I didn’t see this happening. We expected to come out and compete with them.”

After Rose junior Henry Walter pounced on the Hunt fumble, senior quarterback Will Taylor promptly fired a 13-yard TD strike to senior Jackson Latham with less than two minutes elapsed.

The Hunt deficit expanded to 19-0 at the end of the first quarter as Taylor connected with senior Kenderius Geddis for 17 yards and a TD; Taylor galloped 15 yards for six more points and senior Will D’alonzo kicked the first of five successive extra points.

“We made a ton of mistakes,” Jackson reviewed. “That first fumble gave them a short field. And when you give teams like this a short field, they are going to score. We self-destructed after that.”

However, Jackson was more bothered by three unsportsmanlike penalties in the opening quarter.

“Totally unacceptable to have three unsportsmanlike penalties,” he said.

Explained Terrell: “We were getting frustrated and let them get into our heads.”

The Warriors were coming off a 9-3 record and an appearance in the second round of the 3-A playoffs last season.

With Taylor on target 10-of-17 passes for 159 yards and three TDs, the Rampants rolled up 364 yards total offense. Hunt was unable to establish a passing game and wound up with 104 yards total offense – just 5 yards through the air. The running attack was moderately successful. The Warriors had two interceptions and lost three fumbles.

Rose boosted its lead to 26-0 just 90 seconds into the second half on junior Jameer Roach’s 33-yard interception return.

Hunt avoided the shutout in the second quarter on Terrell’s 22-yard burst after shaking off several tackle attempts. Out of the T-formation, backup senior quarterback Rod b Loftin directed the scoring drive.Terrell was limited to 11 yards in the second half.

“On certain plays, it was hard to get yards,” he admitted. “We were in the T-formation and they were blitzing the backs and busting up the middle. They came through the holes.”

Terrell continued: “It was a rough game. We started off slow. If we had a bad play, we got down on each other and started fussing. If we had a couple of good plays, we didn’t come off the momentum well.

“I thought I did pretty good. I kept my head up, kept playing and fought through when I was tired.”

“And if we had a couple of good plays, we didn’t come off that momentum well.”

A development the final minute of the first half proved the proverbial nail in the coffin.

The Warriors elected not to punt on fourth down and a pass attempt wound up a fumble that the Rampants recovered deep in Hunt territory. Only 57.2 seconds remained in the half and Taylor promptly rifled a 14-yard TD pass to junior Landon Richards. Thirty-seven seconds still showed as Rose trotted into halftime with a 33-7 lead.

“That one was on me,” Jackson said, “and I told the guys that. We should have punted and played defense. Instead, we gave them a short field.”

The Rampants completed the debacle with Justin Biggs’ 25-yard TD jaunt, D’alonzo’s 18-yard field goal and backup senior quarterback Owen Boyd’s 15-yard TD toss to Walter, who also had an interception. In the 89-yard march, Boyd went 5 for 5 for 60 yards.

“We caught the ball pretty good,” third-year Rose head coach Will Bland assessed. “We are going with running backs by committee and are still trying to find that No. 1 back. Our linebackers lock, load, love to play and play together. The defense did great.

“We have to cut down on the penalties and not let our emotions get the best of us.”

Registering defensive plays for lost yardage for Hunt were junior Daniel Thomas, junior Jonathan Machuca, junior Khalyb Robinson, senior Jahvonne Williams, senior Shawn Jones, Lofton and senior Jayden Matthews, who also punted for a 31.5-yard averages on six boots. Sophomore Brandon Batts had an interception.

Hunt visits arch rival Beddingfield at 7 p.m. Friday.

Rose    50

Hunt    7

Hunt          Rose

First downs    11    19

Yards rushing    99    145

Yards passing    5    219

Att-Comp-Int    11-1-2    30-21-1

Fumbles-lost    4-3    1-0

Punts-Avg   6-31.5    2-24.0

Penalties-Yards    7-75    8-70

Score by quarters:

Hunt    0    7    0    0    —    7

Rose    19    14    7    10    —    50

Scoring Summary:

R — Latham 13 pass from Taylor (kick failed), 10:26, 1st.

R — Geddis 17 pass from Taylor (run failed), 5:28, 1st.

R — Taylor 15 run (D’alonzo kick), 3:35, 1st.

R — Roach 33 int. return (D’alonzo kick), 10:31, 2nd.

H — Terrell 22 run (No. 10 kick), 6:36, 2nd.

R — Richards 14 pass from Taylor (D’alonzo kick(, 0:37, 2nd.

R — Biggs 25 run (D’alonzo kick), 10:09, 3rd.

R — D’alonzo 18 FG, 9:13, 4th.

R — Walter 15 pass from Boyd (D’alonzo kick), 0:37.2, 4th.

WNCT

Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
