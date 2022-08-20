ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Gas Tank Guzzlers; Mailbox Thieves

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's happened multiple times this month: two male suspects park, unsuspectingly, next to another vehicle, and drill into the victim's gas tank. It happens without warning, without regard to time of day, or location. The act can cost up to $3,000 in damages to the victim. Pueblo Police released a video The post On the Lookout: Gas Tank Guzzlers; Mailbox Thieves appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected shoplifter

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter. The suspect was photographed at a Walgreens in Pueblo West on Saturday, August 20. If you know who this is or his whereabouts, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 (reference Walgreens’ shoplifting); or […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Woman killed by car in driveway identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who was killed by a car in the driveway of a home near Constitution and Powers in August has been identified. The accident happened on the morning of August 11 at a home in the 5600 block of Lantana Drive. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the home […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Victim in Colorado Springs Kum and Go shooting identified, no arrests made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Coroner released the name of the man who died in a shooting at a Colorado Springs gas station. Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to a Kum and Go gas station off of Jet Wing and Hancock Expressway at 5:41 p.m. At the scene, the Colorado Springs Police Department reports a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at New Havana Grill

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting at New Havana Grill in Colorado Springs is now being investigated as a homicide, after the victim was identified. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said the vicitim is 37-year-old Glenn Fruster of Colorado Springs. The suspect, 41-year-old Carnel Davis of Colorado Springs, was taken into custody without incident and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police
KRDO News Channel 13

Court Docs: Suspect in armed robbery of Pueblo students linked to other crimes that same day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — According to court documents obtained by 13 Investigates, the three Pueblo South High School students robbed at gunpoint on Aug. 17 weren't the only victims that day. Arrest documents say a group of suspects robbed a gas station as well. While walking home from school, police say three suspects robbed the The post Court Docs: Suspect in armed robbery of Pueblo students linked to other crimes that same day appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Person of interest sought in burglary

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with a person of interest in a burglary. The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the man they are looking to speak with, after a burglary which happened at Hawk-Eye Storage located at 1301 Santa Fe Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said the man is […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

CSPD identifies victim of fatal accident in driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police have identified the victim of a fatal accident that occurred in the victim's driveway. Just after 5 a.m. on Aug. 11, police responded to the 5600 block of Lantana Dr. on a call regarding a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Police chase ends in 1 arrest after armed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from officers after robbing a victim at gunpoint Saturday evening. Shortly before 7 p.m., CSPD officers from the Stetson Hills Division were called to a robbery in progress at a store near the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard. […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting at Memorial Park marks six-weekend shootings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating six separate shootings that happened in 72 hours. The latest happened Sunday night at Memorial Park. Police say around 9:30 p.m., they received a call for shots fired in the park. Investigators say a fight between a man and a woman led to the The post Shooting at Memorial Park marks six-weekend shootings appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Crash on Platte Avenue closes road for hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard that closed the intersection for hours. At about 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22 CSPD got a call about a crash on E. Platte Ave and N. Murray Blvd involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate fatal crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, August 21 just before 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the scene of a rollover car crash in southeast Colorado Springs. The crash happened at the intersection of Payne Circle East and Astrozon Boulevard, which is between South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. Police said […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

One injured from shooting, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left an injured victim early Saturday morning. At 2:12 a.m., CSPD received a call regarding a possible shooting near the corner of Academy Place and Academy Circle. Multiple officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was suffering from […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy