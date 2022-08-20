Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Mary's Mountain CookiesColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
SCP Donates to One Tree Planted for Each Guest's Overnight StayMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Colorado Springs, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Welcomes a New Family MemberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Bemis School of Art Hosts Free "Art Adventure Day" on August 27Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Officials joust over how to reduce Renaissance Fest traffic jamsHeather WillardLarkspur, CO
Related
KRDO
Woman arrested after assaulting staff with liquor bottle during reported robbery in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after she assaulted staff members with a liquor bottle during a reported robbery in East Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police received a call for a reported robbery in the 600 block of N. Academy Blvd., just after 7 p.m. According to the...
KKTV
Woman arrested after threatening employees at Colorado Springs Halloween store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a scary scene for all the wrong reasons at a Colorado Springs Halloween store Tuesday. Employees at the Spirit Halloween next to the Citadel Mall say a woman started attacking employees while shoplifting items from the store. “The female suspect was assaulting employees...
On the Lookout: Gas Tank Guzzlers; Mailbox Thieves
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's happened multiple times this month: two male suspects park, unsuspectingly, next to another vehicle, and drill into the victim's gas tank. It happens without warning, without regard to time of day, or location. The act can cost up to $3,000 in damages to the victim. Pueblo Police released a video The post On the Lookout: Gas Tank Guzzlers; Mailbox Thieves appeared first on KRDO.
Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected shoplifter
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter. The suspect was photographed at a Walgreens in Pueblo West on Saturday, August 20. If you know who this is or his whereabouts, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 (reference Walgreens’ shoplifting); or […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
Autopsy: Teen stabbed more than 40 times in attack, Walgreens coworker in custody
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An autopsy report obtained by KRDO sheds light on what happened to a 17-year-old Walgreens employee during a brutal attack that ended in her death. The autopsy report, provided by the El Paso County Coroner's Office, contained graphic details regarding the attack. On June 11,...
Woman killed by car in driveway identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who was killed by a car in the driveway of a home near Constitution and Powers in August has been identified. The accident happened on the morning of August 11 at a home in the 5600 block of Lantana Drive. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the home […]
KRDO
Victim in Colorado Springs Kum and Go shooting identified, no arrests made
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Coroner released the name of the man who died in a shooting at a Colorado Springs gas station. Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to a Kum and Go gas station off of Jet Wing and Hancock Expressway at 5:41 p.m. At the scene, the Colorado Springs Police Department reports a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at New Havana Grill
COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting at New Havana Grill in Colorado Springs is now being investigated as a homicide, after the victim was identified. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said the vicitim is 37-year-old Glenn Fruster of Colorado Springs. The suspect, 41-year-old Carnel Davis of Colorado Springs, was taken into custody without incident and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Court Docs: Suspect in armed robbery of Pueblo students linked to other crimes that same day
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — According to court documents obtained by 13 Investigates, the three Pueblo South High School students robbed at gunpoint on Aug. 17 weren't the only victims that day. Arrest documents say a group of suspects robbed a gas station as well. While walking home from school, police say three suspects robbed the The post Court Docs: Suspect in armed robbery of Pueblo students linked to other crimes that same day appeared first on KRDO.
Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
Person of interest sought in burglary
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with a person of interest in a burglary. The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the man they are looking to speak with, after a burglary which happened at Hawk-Eye Storage located at 1301 Santa Fe Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said the man is […]
KRDO
CSPD identifies victim of fatal accident in driveway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police have identified the victim of a fatal accident that occurred in the victim's driveway. Just after 5 a.m. on Aug. 11, police responded to the 5600 block of Lantana Dr. on a call regarding a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police chase ends in 1 arrest after armed robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from officers after robbing a victim at gunpoint Saturday evening. Shortly before 7 p.m., CSPD officers from the Stetson Hills Division were called to a robbery in progress at a store near the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard. […]
Shooting at Memorial Park marks six-weekend shootings
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating six separate shootings that happened in 72 hours. The latest happened Sunday night at Memorial Park. Police say around 9:30 p.m., they received a call for shots fired in the park. Investigators say a fight between a man and a woman led to the The post Shooting at Memorial Park marks six-weekend shootings appeared first on KRDO.
Crash on Platte Avenue closes road for hours
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard that closed the intersection for hours. At about 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22 CSPD got a call about a crash on E. Platte Ave and N. Murray Blvd involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. […]
KKTV
8 arrested as Teller County officials announce its biggest seizure of fentanyl to date
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - Eight people in Teller County are facing a litany of charges after police seized copious amount fentanyl, meth and other drugs from three homes in Florissant. The sheriff’s office says the bust is the biggest seizure of fentanyl they’ve seen in Teller County so far....
Police investigate fatal crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, August 21 just before 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the scene of a rollover car crash in southeast Colorado Springs. The crash happened at the intersection of Payne Circle East and Astrozon Boulevard, which is between South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. Police said […]
Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
Shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs leaves woman injured
A shooting was reported at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. According to police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Prospect Street at 9:30 p.m. responding to a call of multiple shots fired. A 20-year-old woman was hit, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
One injured from shooting, police investigate
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left an injured victim early Saturday morning. At 2:12 a.m., CSPD received a call regarding a possible shooting near the corner of Academy Place and Academy Circle. Multiple officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was suffering from […]
Comments / 0