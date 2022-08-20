Read full article on original website
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
KSAT 12
18-year-old in critical condition after being struck in hit-and-run crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old is hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to Chase Hill Boulevard, not far from Loop 1604 and the University of Texas at San Antonio after receiving word of a person hit by a vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after being hit by a train on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train on the Southeast Side. The accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday off Villamain Road and Graf Road. Police said they searched for 20 minutes before finally finding the man, who was severely injured. Investigators...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in the leg while getting into his truck on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while getting into his truck on the East Side. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday outside a home off East Houston Street near the AT&T Center. Police said the man was getting into his vehicle...
foxsanantonio.com
Man hit near Northwest Side convenience store while carrying bags of ice
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being hit while walking outside a Northwest Side convenience store. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday outside the Circle K off Chase Hill Boulevard near Loop 1604. Witnesses told police that they saw a vehicle speeding back and...
foxsanantonio.com
Elderly couple taken to hospital following early morning house fire on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - Two elderly people were taken to the hospital following a house fire on the Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. The fire started just before 4:30 a.m. at a home off Greer Street near Clark Avenue. San Antonio Fire Department crews got to the scene and saw flames...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in face while driving in possible fit of road rage, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in what police say was caused by road rage. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday when police responded to a shooting off Callaghan Road and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Police said two vehicles were driving...
KSAT 12
Jogger who was robbed on Northwest Side trail helps SAPD track down suspect
SAN ANTONIO – A jogger who was robbed on the Northwest Side earlier this month helped San Antonio police track down and arrest the suspect. The jogger said he was on the Leon Creek Greenway trail system near Grissom Road on Aug. 10 when he saw a man who looked like he needed help.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman steps outside to check the damage to her car following crash, hit by another vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is lucky to be live after being hit by another vehicle after crashing her car on a Northeast Side highway. The accident happened around 3 a.m. on the Interstate 35 North access road and Dinn Drive. Police said the woman swerved to avoid hitting a...
foxsanantonio.com
Police arrest man accused of changing plates on stolen vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly changed the plates on a vehicle that was stolen. Police responded to a call on the 4300 block of Moana Dr. Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, SAPD found a man changing a vehicles plates when they quickly...
foxsanantonio.com
Two men injured during drive-by shooting at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for whoever opened fire at an East Side home that injured two men. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home off Belinda Lee Street near East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road. Police said the two men were standing...
foxsanantonio.com
On Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday, San Antonio Police ask for leads to catch her killer
SAN ANTONIO - More than three decades ago, an 8-year-old girl was murdered at a West Side laundromat. Today would have been Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday. It was about 8 p.m. on June 6, 1988, at a laundromat on the corner of what is now Westrock and West Oak. The laundromat was located across the street from Jennifer's home.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for missing man last seen nearly 2 weeks ago on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police are searching for a man who has medical conditions that require a doctor's care. Police are looking for Shannon Michael Callaway, 33, who was last seen on Aug. 10 off West French Place near Martinez Creek on the Northwest Side. Callaway is 5...
KSAT 12
TxDOT employee hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on highway
SAN ANTONIO – A TxDOT employee is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on the highway Sunday morning. At 2:55 a.m., a truck operator working under the TxDOT Hero Roadside Assistance Program helped in closing off Loop 410 near Marbach Road, due to a separate accident.
foxsanantonio.com
Off-duty San Antonio Police officer dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirm
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Monday off Edie Adams Drive near Wurzbach Road on the Northwest Side. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office identified the officer as Justin Garcia, 20. Police officials...
foxsanantonio.com
Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs
A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
62 Year Old Scott Payne Dead After Motorcycle Accident Near New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX)
Authorities state that a San Antonio man was killed on Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident. Canyon Lake Fire, EMS, troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the accident scene west of New Braunfels around 2:18 PM on Sunday.
KSAT 12
Man found dead outside downtown parking garage with major trauma, police say
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the death of a man outside a downtown parking garage early Sunday morning. At 1:45 a.m., SAPD officers performed a welfare check in the Bexar County parking garage in the 200 block of South Flores Street. Upon arrival, officers...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspects kick in apartment door, gun down man during home invasion
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to solve the murder of man gunned down during a home invasion at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Officers were called at 2 a.m. on Aug. 23 to the Ashley Oaks Apartments off Henderson Pass near Thousand Oaks Drive. According...
Man arrested in connection to five armed robberies, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to five armed robberies, the San Antonio Police Department said. Authorities identified the suspect as Giovanni Norman. Police said on Aug. 6, Norman robbed a Culebra Meat Market employee at gunpoint and took money from the register. He has reportedly robbed multiple Culebra Meat Markets as well as taco trucks in south San Antonio.
