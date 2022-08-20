ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite drops, Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs dazzles again

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
Two preseason games, two touchdowns for Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs, who is going through some ups and downs in terms of catching the football consistently but continues to produce the splash plays that have made him a training camp standout in Green Bay.

Here’s what is becoming obvious: Doubs, despite a drop here or there, is too talented as a separator and big-play creator to keep off the field once the real games start next month. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers might just have to ride the wave with the rookie early in the 2022 season because the highs will be worth it.

On Friday night at Lambeau Field, Doubs overcame two early missed opportunities to finish with three catches for 24 yards and a spectacular leaping touchdown catch from Jordan Love.

Even when Doubs doesn’t finish a play, he shows off the high-level separation talent. On the first series, Doubs had a step on the cornerback down the field but was unable to spin back toward the sideline and catch a 50/50 ball from Love.

Coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t sure if the play would go down as a drop or an inaccurate pass. But it was still a missed opportunity.

Later, Doubs climbed the ladder to snag a perfectly-thrown ball from Love on a fade route. He caught the ball at its highest point, survived contact through the catch and held on when going to the ground.

“You see a guy with really good feet. He’s gotten really good in his transition. He’s got a burst. He’s been able to separate, which is something that’s tough to coach. Guys can either do it or they can’t. There’s stuff to clean up, for certain, but he’s a guy that we are excited about it.”

On another play in the first half, Doubs won on an out-breaking route and made the catch in-between two defenders for a big gain. The negative plays don’t carry over.

LaFleur said Doubs is resilient mentally and doesn’t get “fazed” by a negative play. Love said Doubs is going through the typical ups and downs of a rookie.

