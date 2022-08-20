Read full article on original website
Minneapolis Public Schools sued over teacher pact
MINNEAPOLIS — A conservative legal group says the latest teacher contract by Minneapolis Public Schools provides discriminatory protections to racial minorities. A lawsuit filed Monday by Judicial Watch challenges the agreement that ended the three-week teachers strike in March. It includes hiring practices meant to help the district diversify the teaching staff to more closely match the demographics of the students it serves.
Washington Examiner
Woke policies are destroying Minnesota
Minnesota is a land full of natural resources, cool lakes, and magical winters — I know, I grew up there. But the far-left policies that liberal politicians have implemented in the state have corrupted it. Take the most recent debacle, which made national news. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers...
After calling the Wild's practice rink home, the Minnesota Whitecaps move to Richfield to 'be treated like professional athletes'
MINNEAPOLIS — After years of playing on the Minnesota Wild's practice ice at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Minnesota's top professional women's hockey team packed their bags for a new home. In late July, the City of Richfield voted to approve a new lease for the Minnesota Whitecaps to...
KEYC
Minnesota authorities attempting to locate parents, guardians of missing child
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department said they are trying to locate the parents and/or guardians of a girl, who is believed to be around 10 months old, who was found around 9 p.m. Sunday at the airport with a person in crisis.
Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht
TC Jewfolk’s Lonny Goldsmith reports GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings at an event sponsored by Mask Off Minnesota in the spring. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports that 25-year-0ld Shauwna Campbell died Saturday. She was shot after an argument...
multifamilybiz.com
Norhart Breaks Ground on 328-Unit Impact Apartment Community in Minneapolis - St. Paul Submarket of Oakdale, Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Norhart broke ground on Impact, their new 7-story, 328-unit apartment building. The modern apartment complex, which will be the tallest building in the city of Oakdale, includes a wide assortment of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, plus four luxurious two-story penthouse residences on the top level overlooking the beautiful Minneapolis - St. Paul skyline.
Meet the bands performing at the Minnesota State Fair KARE 11 Barn: Aug. 25-28
Nur-d Fave Fair food: Cheese curds. Amidst a lifelong passion for performing, Matt Allen — known on stage as Nur-D — found it was hip-hop that struck the right chord. "This world of hip-hop — it's just embraced me," he said. "I've been able to be more of myself than I've ever been doing any other type of medium. It's been a lot of fun."
KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
knsiradio.com
Minneapolis Restaurants Are Empty, Crippled By Safety Concerns
(KNSI) – Violence is keeping people away from restaurants. Nowhere is that more true than in the Twin Cities. The reservation service OpenTable uses 2019 as a baseline for its ‘State of the Industry‘ data. In July, bookings to eat out in Minneapolis were down 54 percent compared to three years ago.
VIDEO: Mattress Mayhem On Minnesota Motorway
Road hazards come in all sizes and some are easier to see than others. The attention of drivers on I-35E in Minneapolis was tested recently when a mattress ended up in the northbound lane. In the video below, you will see the camera is pointed north before the operator noticed...
Wild Greg's Saloon closes, cites COVID restrictions and crime
MINNEAPOLIS -- A downtown Minneapolis nightclub announced Tuesday that it is closing its doors due to COVID restrictions and crime.Wild Greg's Saloon, located at 315 First Avenue North, is closed effective immediately. Its locations in Pensacola, Florida, Lakeland, Florida, and Austin, Texas will remain open.In a Facebook post, the bar said it closed the location in its best interest after "endless mandates and lockdowns issues by Governor Tim Walz" and "riots and rampant unchecked crime."Many businesses closed their doors temporarily in March 2020 in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.Minneapolis ended its mask mandate in June 2021, around a year after it was created. The state of Minnesota lifted its mask mandate in May 2021.In January, Minneapolis passed a policy requiring people entering food and drink establishments to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. Weeks later, the rule was lifted.Owner Greg Urban appeared on "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to discuss the closure, calling Minneapolis a "ghost town."Urban said that the establishment hadn't turned a profit since February 2020.
Eater
How to Eat Through Northeast Minneapolis in a Single Day
Minneapolis is full of unexpected culinary surprises, and there’s perhaps nowhere with a higher density of delights than Northeast Minneapolis. Historically an industrial hub, Northeast almost feels like a city unto itself — it has an excellent food scene, from the banks of the Mississippi River to the far end of Central Avenue. For early birds and night owls alike, the area has great dishes available around the clock. Can it be done in under 24 hours? Absolutely, but pacing is key. Here’s a handy guide to eating through Northeast in a single day.
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
MSP dog advances to final round of TSA's Cutest Canine Contest
MINNEAPOLIS — "Paws" what you're doing (sorry, we couldn't resist) and get ready to elevate a hard-working Minnesota pooch to the big time. The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) is holding its annual Cutest Canine contest, and a dog working at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) has advanced to the final round.
Embedded social workers help police in St. Paul, Coon Rapids and Blaine safely respond to mental health calls
A mental health crisis will sometimes prompt a call to 911. But police officers, even those who have received special training, aren’t always equipped to handle the situation. Occasionally, things go awry – like when police shot and killed a 52-year-old man in Roseville in 2016, or when Wright...
resilience.org
If You Want People to Use Public Transit, Connect the Places Where People Want to Walk
A couple weeks ago, at a Strong Towns staff retreat, a bunch of us rode the light rail one evening from the Summit Hills neighborhood in St. Paul into downtown Minneapolis to see the Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field. It was a little hot, upper 80s...
BCA: Mother of baby found at MSP located safe
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Early on Wednesday morning the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said a baby found at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had been identified. On Tuesday the BCA said the 10-month-old girl had been found by MSP Airport Police around 9 p.m. Aug. 21 with a woman...
Twins place Byron Buxton on 10-day IL
MINNEAPOLIS — In the midst of a tight division race with the Cleveland Guardians, the Minnesota Twins will be without All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton for the next 10 days, at least. The team, which entered Tuesday two games back of the Guardians, announced on Tuesday that they've placed Buxton...
Nurses hold 'informational picket' outside HCMC
MINNEAPOLIS — Nurses at Hennepin County Medical Center held an "informational picket" Monday. The picket, said to be the first at HCMC, began at 7 a.m. It is not a strike and nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association said work will not be stopped as a result. Hennepin Healthcare...
