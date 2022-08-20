Read full article on original website
BBC
West Ham United: Emerson Palmieri joins Hammers from Chelsea in deal worth £15m
West Ham have signed left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea in a deal understood to be worth £15m. The 28-year-old Italy international has joined the Hammers on a four-year contract, with a one-year option, for £13m plus £2m in add-ons. Palmieri spent last season on loan at Lyon...
BBC
'I can't see Maguire leaving United'
Journalist Luke Edwards can't see Harry Maguire leaving Manchester United this summer, despite enquiries for the defender from Chelsea. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "This was linked to last week’s story that Christian Pulisic was of interest to Manchester United. "I think it’s quite interesting that Chelsea...
Report: Crystal Palace ‘Unlikely’ to Let Wilfried Zaha Join Chelsea This Summer
It seems like Chelsea's pursuit of Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha is set to come to an end.
BBC
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp sees positives but how concerning is Reds' poor start?
For any team, losing for the first time in a calendar year, in August, would be little more than a blip but for Liverpool there's a feeling that it is more concerning than that. The Reds' 2-1 loss at Manchester United on Monday saw their opponents leapfrog them in the...
BBC
US Open: Alexander Zverev out as Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie move up seedings
World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from torn ankle ligaments suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. Germany's Zverev, 25, was not expected to be able to play after needing surgery in early June. The 2020 US Open...
BBC
Roma 1-0 Cremonese: Chris Smalling scores winning goal for Jose Mourinho's side
Chris Smalling scored the winning goal as Jose Mourinho's Roma edged past promoted Cremonese to make it two wins from two in Serie A this season. The Englishman headed in at the back post in the second half from Lorenzo Pellegrini's corner. Cremonese's best chance fell to striker Cyriel Dessers,...
Chelsea Stars Could Be Included In Anthony Gordon Deal
Two players are in Everton's sights as they look to bolster their injury-riddled squad.
Match Report: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Winless Reds Slump To Old Trafford Defeat
Liverpool’s poor start to the season got worse in their third match of the Premier League - suffering a 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.
BBC
Champions League draw: Busy group stages, strikers on the move and Ukrainian teams
The Champions League draw takes place on Thursday at 17:00 BST in Istanbul - so what do you need to know?. The group stage will be played over nine midweeks this season to fit in the World Cup. So who is in it, who is going to win it, how...
UEFA・
BBC
Wales boss predicts 'better versions' of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey
Manager Rob Page believes Wales fans will see "better versions" of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey now their club futures are settled and they are likely to play more football. Bale left Real Madrid in the summer for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC, while midfielder Ramsey joined French club Nice after leaving Juventus.
MLS・
Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel deemed ‘largely culpable’ for clash with Conte
Chelsea’s manager, Thomas Tuchel, was “largely culpable” for his clash with his Tottenham counterpart, Antonio Conte, with his behaviour deemed “highly provocative”, the Football Association’s independent regulatory commission has ruled. Both men admitted improper conduct charges after a flashpoint sparked by a handshake at...
BBC
A special 102nd birthday celebration
I spent a very memorable day on Sunday with the wonderful man who introduced me to Manchester City. I am talking about my City-mad dad, Geoffrey, who celebrated his 102nd birthday on Sunday. Dad took me to my first-ever game at Maine Road, when City were in the old second...
BBC
Jill Scott: England and Manchester City midfielder announces retirement
Manchester City and England midfielder Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football. The 35-year-old played in 10 major tournaments, including two Olympics with Great Britain, and helped England win Euro 2022. Scott made her England debut in 2006 and is second on their all-time list of most capped players...
BBC
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss charged by FA for Anthony Taylor comments
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor following his side's controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham. The German suggested Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. Tuchel had previously received a one-match touchline ban and £35,000 fine for...
Confirmed Referee Team For Chelsea vs Leicester City
For right and for wrong, referees have played a huge part in Chelsea's start to the 2022/23 Premier League season, and game week four will see Paul Tierney move from behind the scenes to centre stage for the clash against Leicester.
Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool win
Thousands of Manchester United fans marched on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family before Monday’s victory over rivals Liverpool. Supporters are at their wits’ end with the controversial owners, and recently-formed group ‘The 1958’ led the latest demonstration against the Americans before kick-off. Fans congregated at the Tollgate pub, about half a mile from the stadium, for the planned rally before the game.
