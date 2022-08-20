ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

'I can't see Maguire leaving United'

Journalist Luke Edwards can't see Harry Maguire leaving Manchester United this summer, despite enquiries for the defender from Chelsea. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "This was linked to last week’s story that Christian Pulisic was of interest to Manchester United. "I think it’s quite interesting that Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wales boss predicts 'better versions' of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey

Manager Rob Page believes Wales fans will see "better versions" of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey now their club futures are settled and they are likely to play more football. Bale left Real Madrid in the summer for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC, while midfielder Ramsey joined French club Nice after leaving Juventus.
MLS
BBC

A special 102nd birthday celebration

I spent a very memorable day on Sunday with the wonderful man who introduced me to Manchester City. I am talking about my City-mad dad, Geoffrey, who celebrated his 102nd birthday on Sunday. Dad took me to my first-ever game at Maine Road, when City were in the old second...
TWITTER
BBC

Jill Scott: England and Manchester City midfielder announces retirement

Manchester City and England midfielder Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football. The 35-year-old played in 10 major tournaments, including two Olympics with Great Britain, and helped England win Euro 2022. Scott made her England debut in 2006 and is second on their all-time list of most capped players...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss charged by FA for Anthony Taylor comments

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor following his side's controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham. The German suggested Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. Tuchel had previously received a one-match touchline ban and £35,000 fine for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool win

Thousands of Manchester United fans marched on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family before Monday’s victory over rivals Liverpool. Supporters are at their wits’ end with the controversial owners, and recently-formed group ‘The 1958’ led the latest demonstration against the Americans before kick-off. Fans congregated at the Tollgate pub, about half a mile from the stadium, for the planned rally before the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE

