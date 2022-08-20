ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — DeBrand Fine Chocolates announced on the its Instagram page Tuesday afternoon the chocolatier’s Coldwater Road shop will close and merge with the other northern Fort Wayne location off Auburn Road. The post cited the current challenges of ingredient and labor shortages and cost...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tickets on sale now for season 66 of Fort Wayne Ballet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Ballet’s 2022-2023 season is around the corner, and fans can now lock in their tickets. The ballet company announced Tuesday individual tickets are on sale for season 66. The lineup of performances includes classics like Dracula, the Nutcracker, and Swan Lake.
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Auburn festival gets motors running

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is one of the year’s most anticipated events, bringing car aficionados to Auburn from around the world to celebrate the prominence the city once held in the American auto industry. This year’s festival, Aug. 27-Sept. 4, will be chock full of events surrounding this...
AUBURN, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
WANE-TV

Peters: no possible Allen County jail sites ‘off the table’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Thursday’s meeting with a federal judge approaches, Allen County Commissioners continue to vet possible sites to build a new jail. But the contested location at Paulding and Adams Center Roads continues to be the “primary site,” according to Commissioner Nelson Peters.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
walls102.com

Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A crash report released says a single-vehicle crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the school’s football team, occurred during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway covered in water. The report by a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also states that one of the two ISU students who survived the crash said the group of five students was returning to campus in Terre Haute after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that “everyone had been drinking” at the party. The crash killed freshmen ISU football players 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Nineteen-year-old ISU student Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana, also died.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WANE-TV

Traffic backed up for miles on I-69 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. A crash was reported at the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Around 4:15 p.m., INDOT reported traffic backed up beyond the Goshen Road/U.S. 30 interchange, more than 3 miles...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Huguenard Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to be aware of lane restrictions on Huguenard Road Thursday. The restrictions will be along the section of road between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road. The restrictions are related to access improvements on the road and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne shelter resumes cat adoptions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The cool cats and kittens at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control are up for adoption again. The shelter said Tuesday it was resuming the adoptions of kittens and adolescent cats after nearly a week. It was Aug. 18 when Fort Wayne Animal Care...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Wings, beer & bourbon back at Headwaters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park is hosting on Saturday the fourth annual Wings, Beer and Bourbon Festival. Four food trucks are on hand to satisfy the cravings of wings and BBQ. There’s also a competition for the best BBQ in Fort Wayne. Entertainment includes corn hole,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

New Haven businesses launch sign war

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The ‘sign wars’ have now made it to New Haven, which workers at the three businesses hope will boost morale and bring smiles to passersby. Sign wars--you may have seen them on social media, where restaurants and businesses write puns,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
isustudentmedia.com

Remembering the Sycamores ISU lost early Sunday

Tragedy struck early Sunday morning and claimed the lives of three Indiana State students: Caleb VanHooser, a freshman from Liberty Township, Ohio, Jayden Musili, a sophomore from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Christian Eubanks, a freshman from Waukegan Illinois. Before attending Indiana State, VanHooser was a standout defensive back and wide...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WANE-TV

Crash report: ISU students drank at party, drove 90 mph before crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A house party. High speeds. Standing water. A crash report from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department detailed a series of events that led to a crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including a Fort Wayne native, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Day of Caring to support efforts in Allen County for 30th year

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of volunteers are coming together Wednesday in Allen County for United Way’s annual Day of Caring, the organization announced. This marks the 30th year for the event. A total of 71 teams are set to be working around the county on various...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
NEW HAVEN, IN

