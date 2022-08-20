Read full article on original website
Beagle adoptions begin at Humane Fort Wayne
18 of 25 beagles sent to Fort Wayne became adoptable on Tuesday, with the hopes of all 18 finding new homes by the end of the day.
WANE-TV
DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — DeBrand Fine Chocolates announced on the its Instagram page Tuesday afternoon the chocolatier’s Coldwater Road shop will close and merge with the other northern Fort Wayne location off Auburn Road. The post cited the current challenges of ingredient and labor shortages and cost...
WANE-TV
Tickets on sale now for season 66 of Fort Wayne Ballet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Ballet’s 2022-2023 season is around the corner, and fans can now lock in their tickets. The ballet company announced Tuesday individual tickets are on sale for season 66. The lineup of performances includes classics like Dracula, the Nutcracker, and Swan Lake.
whatzup.com
Auburn festival gets motors running
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is one of the year’s most anticipated events, bringing car aficionados to Auburn from around the world to celebrate the prominence the city once held in the American auto industry. This year’s festival, Aug. 27-Sept. 4, will be chock full of events surrounding this...
Family of Jayden Musili remembers a “shining light in our family”
The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with WANE 15 Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed three others and injured two more.
WANE-TV
Peters: no possible Allen County jail sites ‘off the table’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Thursday’s meeting with a federal judge approaches, Allen County Commissioners continue to vet possible sites to build a new jail. But the contested location at Paulding and Adams Center Roads continues to be the “primary site,” according to Commissioner Nelson Peters.
walls102.com
Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A crash report released says a single-vehicle crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the school’s football team, occurred during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway covered in water. The report by a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also states that one of the two ISU students who survived the crash said the group of five students was returning to campus in Terre Haute after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that “everyone had been drinking” at the party. The crash killed freshmen ISU football players 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Nineteen-year-old ISU student Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana, also died.
WANE-TV
Traffic backed up for miles on I-69 in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. A crash was reported at the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Around 4:15 p.m., INDOT reported traffic backed up beyond the Goshen Road/U.S. 30 interchange, more than 3 miles...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Huguenard Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to be aware of lane restrictions on Huguenard Road Thursday. The restrictions will be along the section of road between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road. The restrictions are related to access improvements on the road and...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne shelter resumes cat adoptions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The cool cats and kittens at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control are up for adoption again. The shelter said Tuesday it was resuming the adoptions of kittens and adolescent cats after nearly a week. It was Aug. 18 when Fort Wayne Animal Care...
WANE-TV
Quimby Hall, part of The Clyde, has opened for catered events, part of the Sweet Family
For years, Waynedale watched the sad decline of Quimby Village on Bluffton Road. It was a landmark on the way to Fort Wayne International Airport, but had fallen on hard times since the glory days when the movie theater ran the premiere of the Beatles movie, “A Hard Day’s Night.”
WANE-TV
Wings, beer & bourbon back at Headwaters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park is hosting on Saturday the fourth annual Wings, Beer and Bourbon Festival. Four food trucks are on hand to satisfy the cravings of wings and BBQ. There’s also a competition for the best BBQ in Fort Wayne. Entertainment includes corn hole,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
New Haven businesses launch sign war
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The ‘sign wars’ have now made it to New Haven, which workers at the three businesses hope will boost morale and bring smiles to passersby. Sign wars--you may have seen them on social media, where restaurants and businesses write puns,...
WANE-TV
Local endowment gifts to triple help for people with cancer in NE Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Community Foundation of Whitley County and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana announced an endowment matching program where both organizations will match all donations to the Cancer Services Fund for the next year. The endowment matching program would turn a hypothetical $10 investment into...
isustudentmedia.com
Remembering the Sycamores ISU lost early Sunday
Tragedy struck early Sunday morning and claimed the lives of three Indiana State students: Caleb VanHooser, a freshman from Liberty Township, Ohio, Jayden Musili, a sophomore from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Christian Eubanks, a freshman from Waukegan Illinois. Before attending Indiana State, VanHooser was a standout defensive back and wide...
WANE-TV
City Council passes interlocal agreement for Poka-Bache connector trail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s City council on Tuesday passed an interlocal agreement for a new 81-mile connecting trail. The Poka-Bache trail will connect Pokagon State Park in Angola to Oubache State Park in Bluffton, and in the process connect 140 recreation areas, 10 libraries, and 50 schools.
Former Fort Wayne rugby star goes pro
A former Carroll High School rugby star is headed to the pro's, as he was drafted in the MLR, or Major League Rugby.
WANE-TV
Crash report: ISU students drank at party, drove 90 mph before crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A house party. High speeds. Standing water. A crash report from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department detailed a series of events that led to a crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including a Fort Wayne native, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
WANE-TV
Day of Caring to support efforts in Allen County for 30th year
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of volunteers are coming together Wednesday in Allen County for United Way’s annual Day of Caring, the organization announced. This marks the 30th year for the event. A total of 71 teams are set to be working around the county on various...
WANE-TV
Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
