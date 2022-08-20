Omicron-specific Covid booster shots are just weeks away. Here's who will—and won't—be eligible

Read full article on original website
Jen crackski
3d ago
Over 50% of the people who had omicron didn’t even know they had it by your own admission CNBC. Why even get a shot for something you might not even know you had. Common cold or less
Reply(2)
30
I told you so !
3d ago
The hoax is over people are passing away because of the injections lawsuits are in play-ivermectin budesonide hydrochloric Quinn as all you need know -lawyer up and go after your doctors- tell them !!!!
Reply(1)
27
SadAmerican
3d ago
Yes, make it sound like some pp won’t be able to get it which makes pp want it more. Guess they’ve over used the free Burger King meal.
Reply
16
