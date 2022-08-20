ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — DeBrand Fine Chocolates announced on the its Instagram page Tuesday afternoon the chocolatier’s Coldwater Road shop will close and merge with the other northern Fort Wayne location off Auburn Road. The post cited the current challenges of ingredient and labor shortages and cost...
walls102.com

Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A crash report released says a single-vehicle crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the school’s football team, occurred during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway covered in water. The report by a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also states that one of the two ISU students who survived the crash said the group of five students was returning to campus in Terre Haute after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that “everyone had been drinking” at the party. The crash killed freshmen ISU football players 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Nineteen-year-old ISU student Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana, also died.
WANE-TV

Traffic backed up for miles on I-69 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. A crash was reported at the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Around 4:15 p.m., INDOT reported traffic backed up beyond the Goshen Road/U.S. 30 interchange, more than 3 miles...
WANE-TV

Peters: no possible Allen County jail sites ‘off the table’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Thursday’s meeting with a federal judge approaches, Allen County Commissioners continue to vet possible sites to build a new jail. But the contested location at Paulding and Adams Center Roads continues to be the “primary site,” according to Commissioner Nelson Peters.
WANE-TV

Crash report: ISU students drank at party, drove 90 mph before crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A house party. High speeds. Standing water. A crash report from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department detailed a series of events that led to a crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including a Fort Wayne native, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Huguenard Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to be aware of lane restrictions on Huguenard Road Thursday. The restrictions will be along the section of road between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road. The restrictions are related to access improvements on the road and...
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne shelter resumes cat adoptions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The cool cats and kittens at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control are up for adoption again. The shelter said Tuesday it was resuming the adoptions of kittens and adolescent cats after nearly a week. It was Aug. 18 when Fort Wayne Animal Care...
wfft.com

Teen arrested in connection with July 6 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a teen with an outstanding murder warrant Tuesday evening. 16-year-old Elaysha Underwood shot another girl at Picadilly Circle on July 6th, leaving the victim in critical condition. Check back with FOX 55 News as more information becomes available.
Times-Bulletin

Assault at Pak-A-Sak, suspect wanted

On August 20, 2022 at 5:19 pm Police and EMS responded to Pak a Sak North, 800 N. Washington Street for a reported Assault. Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim, Larry E. Eldridge, 74, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. It was reported to Officers that Mr. Eldridge had purchased a lottery ticket and collected winnings from the store clerk.
WANE-TV

Ramp to I-469 closed after semi tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ramp to Interstate 469 was closed for two hours midday Monday after a semi tipped over. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the ramp from Maysville Road/S.R. 39 to northbound 469 on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Authorities said a semi...
fortwaynesnbc.com

New Haven businesses launch sign war

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The ‘sign wars’ have now made it to New Haven, which workers at the three businesses hope will boost morale and bring smiles to passersby. Sign wars--you may have seen them on social media, where restaurants and businesses write puns,...
WANE-TV

Coroner: Motorcyclist in northwest side crash with semi ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer rig at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 earlier this month has died. The Allen County Coroner’s office said 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
