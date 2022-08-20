Read full article on original website
Beagle adoptions begin at Humane Fort Wayne
18 of 25 beagles sent to Fort Wayne became adoptable on Tuesday, with the hopes of all 18 finding new homes by the end of the day.
WANE-TV
DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — DeBrand Fine Chocolates announced on the its Instagram page Tuesday afternoon the chocolatier’s Coldwater Road shop will close and merge with the other northern Fort Wayne location off Auburn Road. The post cited the current challenges of ingredient and labor shortages and cost...
Family of Jayden Musili remembers a “shining light in our family”
The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with WANE 15 Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed three others and injured two more.
walls102.com
Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A crash report released says a single-vehicle crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the school’s football team, occurred during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway covered in water. The report by a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also states that one of the two ISU students who survived the crash said the group of five students was returning to campus in Terre Haute after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that “everyone had been drinking” at the party. The crash killed freshmen ISU football players 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Nineteen-year-old ISU student Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana, also died.
WANE-TV
Traffic backed up for miles on I-69 in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was snarled on northbound Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. A crash was reported at the 312 milemarker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Around 4:15 p.m., INDOT reported traffic backed up beyond the Goshen Road/U.S. 30 interchange, more than 3 miles...
WANE-TV
Peters: no possible Allen County jail sites ‘off the table’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Thursday’s meeting with a federal judge approaches, Allen County Commissioners continue to vet possible sites to build a new jail. But the contested location at Paulding and Adams Center Roads continues to be the “primary site,” according to Commissioner Nelson Peters.
wfft.com
Allen County commissioner says southeast Fort Wayne location still 'Plan A' for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters says the southeast Fort Wayne location is still their first option for the new jail, despite reports otherwise. Peters told FOX 55 he does not know why a news report said the location was no longer being considered. He said...
WANE-TV
Crash report: ISU students drank at party, drove 90 mph before crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A house party. High speeds. Standing water. A crash report from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department detailed a series of events that led to a crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including a Fort Wayne native, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Huguenard Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to be aware of lane restrictions on Huguenard Road Thursday. The restrictions will be along the section of road between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road. The restrictions are related to access improvements on the road and...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne shelter resumes cat adoptions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The cool cats and kittens at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control are up for adoption again. The shelter said Tuesday it was resuming the adoptions of kittens and adolescent cats after nearly a week. It was Aug. 18 when Fort Wayne Animal Care...
wfft.com
Teen arrested in connection with July 6 shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a teen with an outstanding murder warrant Tuesday evening. 16-year-old Elaysha Underwood shot another girl at Picadilly Circle on July 6th, leaving the victim in critical condition. Check back with FOX 55 News as more information becomes available.
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE: Severe weather, alcohol, speeding believed to be factors in crash that killed ISU students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the report regarding the crash that killed three ISU students and injured two others over the weekend. The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car carrying...
Times-Bulletin
Assault at Pak-A-Sak, suspect wanted
On August 20, 2022 at 5:19 pm Police and EMS responded to Pak a Sak North, 800 N. Washington Street for a reported Assault. Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim, Larry E. Eldridge, 74, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. It was reported to Officers that Mr. Eldridge had purchased a lottery ticket and collected winnings from the store clerk.
WANE-TV
City Council passes interlocal agreement for Poka-Bache connector trail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s City council on Tuesday passed an interlocal agreement for a new 81-mile connecting trail. The Poka-Bache trail will connect Pokagon State Park in Angola to Oubache State Park in Bluffton, and in the process connect 140 recreation areas, 10 libraries, and 50 schools.
Former Fort Wayne rugby star goes pro
A former Carroll High School rugby star is headed to the pro's, as he was drafted in the MLR, or Major League Rugby.
WANE-TV
Local endowment gifts to triple help for people with cancer in NE Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Community Foundation of Whitley County and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana announced an endowment matching program where both organizations will match all donations to the Cancer Services Fund for the next year. The endowment matching program would turn a hypothetical $10 investment into...
WANE-TV
Ramp to I-469 closed after semi tips
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ramp to Interstate 469 was closed for two hours midday Monday after a semi tipped over. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the ramp from Maysville Road/S.R. 39 to northbound 469 on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Authorities said a semi...
fortwaynesnbc.com
New Haven businesses launch sign war
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The ‘sign wars’ have now made it to New Haven, which workers at the three businesses hope will boost morale and bring smiles to passersby. Sign wars--you may have seen them on social media, where restaurants and businesses write puns,...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Motorcyclist in northwest side crash with semi ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer rig at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 earlier this month has died. The Allen County Coroner’s office said 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
WANE-TV
Crews work on intersection south of downtown for ‘neighborhood improvements’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An intersection south of downtown is undergoing construction over the next month for “neighborhood improvements”, Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering announced Tuesday. There are lane restrictions on Fairfield Avenue near its intersection with Taylor Street while crews work, which is expected to last...
