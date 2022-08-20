Read full article on original website
NECN
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
Truck Crash Knocks Out Internet For Some Framingham Customers
FRAMINGHAM – A crash involving a truck yesterday, August 22, has left some residents in Framingham still without Internet service still today, August 23. The crash happed at 476 Edgell Road at 4:50 p.m. on Monday. A private-not-City-owned “dump truck hit a pole and knocked power lines down,” said...
WCVB
Coworkers apply tourniquet after 22-year-old suffers severe injury at National Guard Armory in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Coworkers applied a tourniquet to an injured peer Saturday after he suffered a severe left arm injury in Framingham over the weekend, according to Fire Department Chief Michael Dutcher. The incident occurred just before noon on Saturday at the National Guard Armory, located at 522 Concord...
Framingham Police: Dog Struck on Route 126
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a dog struck on Route 126 over the weekend. Police were called to 379 Concord Street on Saturday, August 20 at 6:42 p.m. “A dog ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle in the roadway,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
capecod.com
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Leaking water main at Worcester condo complex finally fixed, a month later
WORCESTER —A water main on West Mountain Street that has been leaking for a month was fixed on Monday, the city confirmed. "The leak was fixed Aug. 22 by a contractor hired by the condominium association,” city spokesman Robert Burgess said in an email on Tuesday. “The condo association is paying the contractor for fixing the leak.”
whdh.com
Just One Station: Woman who drove onto 2nd floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza speaks
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who police say drove onto the second floor of a shopping plaza in Braintree last week is explaining what led up to the incident that went viral on the internet in the days that followed. Susan Gauthier told 7NEWS she was behind the wheel...
framinghamsource.com
Framingham: Vehicle Struck Poll & Rolled Over at 2:30 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a rollover crash on Sunday morning, August 21. The crash was reported at 2:34 a.m. at 168 Summer Street on Sunday, according to the police police log. A vehicle struck a telephone pole and rolled over onto its roof,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson...
Officials urge caution as brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts
Brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts and officials are warning the public of smoke-filled air that is affecting many communities. Wildfires in Lynn, Saugus, Marlboro, Sudbury, and Braintree have kept fire officials busy this weekend as crews across several towns work to put out the blazes that have lasted several days.
NECN
Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks
Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
Framingham Police Find Unoccupied Vehicle Crashed at Route 9 & Route 126
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham police were called to the intersection of Route 9 and Route 126 at 7:57 a,.m. on Sunday, August 21, for a vehicle that veered off the road at the intersection. “The vehicle was damaged and unoccupied,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The operator has not...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighters battle brush fire in the Desert
MARLBOROUGH – The resources of the Marlborough Fire Department were put to the test on Friday as firefighters battled a brush fire burning deep in the woods in the Desert Conservation Area off Concord Road. At the end of Friday, fire officials estimated the brush fire spread over 10...
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Framingham Police: Driver Crashes Making U-Turn
FRAMINGHAM – A driver crashed into another vehicle while making a u-turn on Bishop Street at 12:30 a.m. this weekend, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 12;28 a.m. at 221 Bishop Street in Framingham, according to the public police log. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
Outage Map: Check to See Where the Power is Out in Worcester
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is reporting a significant power outage and the City is working closely with National Grid to restore power as soon as possible. A power outage map is available here from National Grid. According to National Grid, as of 7 PM on Tuesday, nearly 2,300...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Leominster (MA)
In hilly North Central Massachusetts, Leominster emerged in the early 19th century as an important manufacturing center. Much of this industry was along the Monoosnoc Brook, which wriggles through downtown Leominster and will soon become part of a growing trail network linking this city with Fitchburg to the north. Leominster...
Framingham Police: Bank Stops Scam That Could Have Cost Victim Almost $4,000
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an attempted scam at the Citizen’s Bank branch at 74 Main Street. On Friday, August 19, around 9:30 a.m., an individual tried to have a victim cash a check and send money to them for almost $4,000, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
