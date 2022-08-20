ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

NECN

Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.

Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Dog Struck on Route 126

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a dog struck on Route 126 over the weekend. Police were called to 379 Concord Street on Saturday, August 20 at 6:42 p.m. “A dog ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle in the roadway,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
capecod.com

Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
framinghamsource.com

Framingham: Vehicle Struck Poll & Rolled Over at 2:30 a.m.

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a rollover crash on Sunday morning, August 21. The crash was reported at 2:34 a.m. at 168 Summer Street on Sunday, according to the police police log. A vehicle struck a telephone pole and rolled over onto its roof,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson...
NECN

Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks

Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough firefighters battle brush fire in the Desert

MARLBOROUGH – The resources of the Marlborough Fire Department were put to the test on Friday as firefighters battled a brush fire burning deep in the woods in the Desert Conservation Area off Concord Road. At the end of Friday, fire officials estimated the brush fire spread over 10...
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Crashes Making U-Turn

FRAMINGHAM – A driver crashed into another vehicle while making a u-turn on Bishop Street at 12:30 a.m. this weekend, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 12;28 a.m. at 221 Bishop Street in Framingham, according to the public police log. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Leominster (MA)

In hilly North Central Massachusetts, Leominster emerged in the early 19th century as an important manufacturing center. Much of this industry was along the Monoosnoc Brook, which wriggles through downtown Leominster and will soon become part of a growing trail network linking this city with Fitchburg to the north. Leominster...
Turnto10.com

North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
