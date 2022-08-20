ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
Phone Arena

Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will

Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
CNET

DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine

Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
9to5Mac

Will iPhone 14 be worth it? Weighing features and upgrades, pricing, more

The iPhone 14 event is approaching quickly with this year’s lineup expected to include a number of upgrades and changes. While it’s easy to get sucked in by the excitement of a new iPhone, an important question to consider is “will iPhone 14 be worth it?” Follow along for some help getting your answer.
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Android Authority

How to find hidden apps on your iPhone

No app is unreachable unless you've deleted it entirely. One of the perks of iOS these days is the ability to hide iPhone apps you use rarely or only in the background. It’s possible to hide apps by mistake, though, and new downloads may not be set to appear on your homescreen by default. Here’s how to find hidden apps on your iPhone and/or move them to your homescreen.
US News and World Report

Privacy Complaint Targets Google Over Unsolicited Ad Emails

PARIS (Reuters) -Google has breached a European Union court ruling by sending unsolicited advertising emails directly to the inbox of Gmail users, Austrian advocacy group noyb.eu said on Wednesday in a complaint filed with France's data protection watchdog. The Alphabet unit, whose revenues mainly come from online advertising, should ask...
hypebeast.com

Meta Is Tracking Users Who Visit Websites Via Facebook and Instagram's In-App Browser

An analyst has now revealed that Meta is tracking its Facebook and Instagram users by injecting code into websites they visit through the apps. According to a new report from The Guardian, privacy research and former Google engineer Felix Krause has found additional lines of code on websites that were injected by Meta when you visit them by clicking on links while you’re in either the Facebook or Instagram apps, which opens the pages up through the in-app browser instead of external ones like Safari, Chrome or Firefox.
ohmymag.co.uk

WhatsApp: Know when someone reads your message in the group chat

It can get frustrating when planning an event or discussing an important issue in a group chat, but people are not contributing. Unlike private chats which tick blue to indicate the other person has read your message, this feature does not work quite as well in group chats. So, if you are just curious or looking to start a righteous fight over people ignoring your messages, here are some tricks you could use.
9to5Mac

Facebook Messenger now updated for M1 and M2 Macs

A couple of years after Apple unveiled its first Macs with custom chips, Facebook Messenger has finally been updated to support these machines. With that, those who rely on Messenger to communicate with family, friends, and loved ones will have a better experience when running the app. Facebook Messenger history...
9to5Mac

How to charge Apple Pencil – 1st or 2nd-gen models

Just get an Apple Pencil or maybe it’s been a while since you used one? Read along for how to charge Apple Pencil. We’ll cover how to juice up both 1st and 2nd gen models. Apple has different designs for its 1st and 2nd gen Apple Pencil, both visually and hand-feel as well as a different system for charging.
ELECTRONICS

