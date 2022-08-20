Read full article on original website
Related
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
Phone Arena
Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will
Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
‘Texting between iPhone and Android is broken’: Google slams Apple for using ‘outdated’ technology standards
Google blamed Apple directly for texting issues: "These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other."
CNET
DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine
Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
RELATED PEOPLE
9to5Mac
Will iPhone 14 be worth it? Weighing features and upgrades, pricing, more
The iPhone 14 event is approaching quickly with this year’s lineup expected to include a number of upgrades and changes. While it’s easy to get sucked in by the excitement of a new iPhone, an important question to consider is “will iPhone 14 be worth it?” Follow along for some help getting your answer.
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Android warning for all users – 17 password stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users have been put on high alert for malware infections that can hijack personal and banking information. Hackers have bypassed Google Play Store moderators and are targeting users' bank accounts. Cybersecurity analysts at Trend Micro published a blog on 17 apps that were used to bait users into turning...
'Texting between iPhone and Android is broken': Google puts Apple on blast for converting Android texts to green bubbles and 'blurry' compressed videos
"It's time for Apple to fix texting," Google says, urging it to adopt a newer comms standard that improves messaging between iPhones and Androids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
How to find hidden apps on your iPhone
No app is unreachable unless you've deleted it entirely. One of the perks of iOS these days is the ability to hide iPhone apps you use rarely or only in the background. It’s possible to hide apps by mistake, though, and new downloads may not be set to appear on your homescreen by default. Here’s how to find hidden apps on your iPhone and/or move them to your homescreen.
Millions of WhatsApp users need to understand huge app change urgently
WHATSAPP users are being warned over a big change to group chats. A major update is in the works that massively tweaks how you join groups. Group chats are getting some big overhauls in the coming months. That includes the addition of a Communities feature – letting you create big...
Apple likely to release new iPhone, Apple Watch at event on Sept. 7
Apple will hold a special event on Sept. 7 in the Steve Jobs Theater at its campus in Cupertino, Calif., where the multinational tech giant is widely expected to release the latest versions of its hardware.
9to5Mac
Does Apple’s ‘Far out’ invite artwork hint at iPhone 14 features? Here are some guesses
Apple officially announced its highly-anticipated iPhone 14 event with a space-themed invite teasing something is “far out.” As usual, the speculation is running wild about what the invite artwork might be hinting at, ranging from new camera features to an always-on display and more. Here are some of the best guesses we’ve seen so far.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to use Facebook in ‘stealth mode’ by hiding your online status
WANT to use Facebook without anyone knowing you're logged in? There's an easy way to do so. It's possible to hide your "Active Status" – the little green light that appears next to your profile picture whenever you're online. What is Facebook Active Status?. Facebook and Messenger use Active...
US News and World Report
Privacy Complaint Targets Google Over Unsolicited Ad Emails
PARIS (Reuters) -Google has breached a European Union court ruling by sending unsolicited advertising emails directly to the inbox of Gmail users, Austrian advocacy group noyb.eu said on Wednesday in a complaint filed with France's data protection watchdog. The Alphabet unit, whose revenues mainly come from online advertising, should ask...
hypebeast.com
Meta Is Tracking Users Who Visit Websites Via Facebook and Instagram's In-App Browser
An analyst has now revealed that Meta is tracking its Facebook and Instagram users by injecting code into websites they visit through the apps. According to a new report from The Guardian, privacy research and former Google engineer Felix Krause has found additional lines of code on websites that were injected by Meta when you visit them by clicking on links while you’re in either the Facebook or Instagram apps, which opens the pages up through the in-app browser instead of external ones like Safari, Chrome or Firefox.
ohmymag.co.uk
WhatsApp: Know when someone reads your message in the group chat
It can get frustrating when planning an event or discussing an important issue in a group chat, but people are not contributing. Unlike private chats which tick blue to indicate the other person has read your message, this feature does not work quite as well in group chats. So, if you are just curious or looking to start a righteous fight over people ignoring your messages, here are some tricks you could use.
9to5Mac
Apple celebrates US National Park Service with Apple Pay donations, curated content, more
Apple has announced new ways it plans to support the United States National Park Foundation this year. From August 8, the company will donate $10 for every Apple Pay purchase made on Apple.com, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple retail stores…. Apple made the announcement in a press...
Facebook Messenger now updated for M1 and M2 Macs
A couple of years after Apple unveiled its first Macs with custom chips, Facebook Messenger has finally been updated to support these machines. With that, those who rely on Messenger to communicate with family, friends, and loved ones will have a better experience when running the app. Facebook Messenger history...
9to5Mac
How to charge Apple Pencil – 1st or 2nd-gen models
Just get an Apple Pencil or maybe it’s been a while since you used one? Read along for how to charge Apple Pencil. We’ll cover how to juice up both 1st and 2nd gen models. Apple has different designs for its 1st and 2nd gen Apple Pencil, both visually and hand-feel as well as a different system for charging.
Grubhub partners with Apple TV+ to promote Severance’s ‘Waffle Party’
Grubhub, one of the most popular food ordering and delivery platforms in the United States, announced this week a new partnership with Apple. To celebrate National Waffle Day, users can earn a free “perk” with an order placed using a code inspired by the Apple TV+ show Severance.
Comments / 0