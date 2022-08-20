Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
WBUR
Comfort Inn on Morrissey in Neponset eyed as housing for formerly homeless
Pine Street Inn, the largest homeless services provider in New England, is looking to team up with a developer to convert the Comfort Inn on Morrissey Boulevard into permanent, supportive housing for people without homes. Pine Street Inn and The Community Builders would turn the 130-room hotel at 900 Morrissey...
Dorchester Reporter
Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home
An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
Time Out Global
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
NECN
Developer to Sell Former Porthole Restaurant Site in Lynn, Now Ready for Condos
McGrath Realty is seeking to sell a waterfront property that was long home to Lynn’s Porthole restaurant but that it has repositioned as the future site of a luxury condo building. The firm has priced the 3.7-acre property, located at 98 Lynnway, at $20.5 million. McGrath Realty has some...
WCVB
Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
Maxim
This Boston Hotel Boasts The City’s Hottest New Restaurant
The red-hot Coquette at the Omni Boston was named Best Hotel Restaurant of 2022 by Boston Magazine. Boston, for all cachet, has a hard time when it comes to cool restaurants. It’s big on chains, especially steakhouses; but if you’re not into Asian food, or the kind of eatery that’s really just a bar with snacks, and want to stay within walking distance of the center-of-it-all Seaport, options are fairly limited. Hence in 2021 when Coquette opened at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, there was much rejoicing in the land. Finally a cool brasserie-type joint with style, a Bathazar for the Boston set who sorely needed one.
WBUR
Crowds return to 'Mass. and Cass' area in Boston, months after city dismantles encampment
Back in January, city officials cleared out a large tent encampment in Boston, near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But over the last few months of warmer weather, dozens of people have returned to the area. Officials recently counted more than 160 people congregated on a...
Time Out Global
College student's guide to Boston
Where to eat, what to do and how to make the best of your time in Boston. Thousands of college students call Boston home each year. Whether this is your first or fifth year in the city, there is so much to see and do. Yes, our city is a notoriously expensive place to live, drink and dine. But there are a number of spots where you can get an affordable, tasty meal and there are so many fun, free things to do. In addition to the top spots listed here, you can usually find reasonably priced food at the best Mediterranean restaurants, best Thai restaurants and best Indian restaurants in town. But no matter what see how many of the best things to do in Boston you can check off your list before you graduate!
NECN
Mayor Michelle Wu Biked to Work on Wednesday Amid the Orange Line Shutdown
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been doing her best to share the pain of commuters impacted by the Orange and Green line shutdowns this week. On Wednesday, she rode her bicycle to work at City Hall as part of the Boston Cyclists Union's bike convoy. She left from Adams Park in Roslindale at 8:15 a.m. and joined up with the rest of the group around 8:30 a.m. by the Forest Hills MBTA stop.
Major Changes Coming to Nightclub in New England’s Newest Casino After Massive Fine
For a long time in New England, there have always been basically three location options for full casino experiences -- head down to Connecticut to take in a night or weekend at either Foxwoods or Mohegan, check out Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, or keep it in Northern New England and spend some time at Maine's favorite, Oxford Casino.
universalhub.com
Board rejects plan to replace old Hyde Park funeral home with apartments
A developer's proposal to replace the old Laughlin Nichols Pennacchio Funeral Home at 34 Oak St. in Hyde Park with a three-story, 20-unit apartment building was defeated today when only got four votes from the Zoning Board of Appeal - state law requires at least five votes. The board's 4-3...
whdh.com
Green Line from Gov. Center to Union Square closes Monday
BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of the MBTA’s work to improve T service and make repairs, Green Line service from Government Center to Union Square Station will shutdown Monday till September 18. The shutdown, which is happening at the same time as the 30-day Orange Line shutdown that commenced...
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
NECN
2 Derailments During Orange Line Shutdown Construction So Far
Two MBTA construction vehicles have derailed this week during Orange Line repair work, but they're not expected to slow the construction schedule down, the agency said. No one was hurt and equipment wasn't damaged in the incidents, which took place Monday evening and Tuesday morning in separate parts of the line, an MBTA representative said.
MBTA: Replacement shuttle bus, box truck collide in Medford
One of the MBTA’s replacement shuttle buses for the Orange Line was temporarily out of service Monday after colliding with a box truck in the Wellington traffic circle in Medford, an official from the MBTA told Boston 25. According to the MBTA, the bus and box truck were both...
nbcboston.com
Man Stopped at Logan Airport With 9 Throwing Stars, 2 Daggers in Carry-on
A man with a dozen sharp weapons in his bag at Boston's Logan International Airport this weekend was informed that he couldn't bring them in his carry-on bag, according to the TSA, in what the agency deemed a "#travelfail." An image of the weapons shared by TSA New England Monday...
whdh.com
SNAP EBT card users urged to reset PIN codes after agency removes PINs to counter continued theft
BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are urging those who use SNAP EBT cards to create new PIN codes as the codes for some 120,000 users are set to expire. On Aug. 22, the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) is removing the PINs for EBT cards used across the state to prevent further theft of SNAP funds, according to officials.
WCVB
Drivers asked to avoid Blue Hill Ave in Milton, Massachusetts, after water main break
MILTON, Mass. — Drivers are being asked to avoid a busy road in Milton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. Sky 5 was over a water main break in the 600-block of Blue Hill Avenue at about noon Tuesday. Water could be seen flowing under the asphalt and over the roadway surface.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Woman who drove onto 2nd floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza speaks
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who police say drove onto the second floor of a shopping plaza in Braintree last week is explaining what led up to the incident that went viral on the internet in the days that followed. Susan Gauthier told 7NEWS she was behind the wheel...
Here’s Why Boston Might Have to Ban Cars While Manhattan Might Not
Driving enthusiasts in these two East Coast cities may face very different futures. The post Here’s Why Boston Might Have to Ban Cars While Manhattan Might Not appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
