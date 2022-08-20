ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WBUR

Comfort Inn on Morrissey in Neponset eyed as housing for formerly homeless

Pine Street Inn, the largest homeless services provider in New England, is looking to team up with a developer to convert the Comfort Inn on Morrissey Boulevard into permanent, supportive housing for people without homes. Pine Street Inn and The Community Builders would turn the 130-room hotel at 900 Morrissey...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home

An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
BOSTON, MA
City
Boston, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
Maxim

This Boston Hotel Boasts The City’s Hottest New Restaurant

The red-hot Coquette at the Omni Boston was named Best Hotel Restaurant of 2022 by Boston Magazine. Boston, for all cachet, has a hard time when it comes to cool restaurants. It’s big on chains, especially steakhouses; but if you’re not into Asian food, or the kind of eatery that’s really just a bar with snacks, and want to stay within walking distance of the center-of-it-all Seaport, options are fairly limited. Hence in 2021 when Coquette opened at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, there was much rejoicing in the land. Finally a cool brasserie-type joint with style, a Bathazar for the Boston set who sorely needed one.
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

College student's guide to Boston

Where to eat, what to do and how to make the best of your time in Boston. Thousands of college students call Boston home each year. Whether this is your first or fifth year in the city, there is so much to see and do. Yes, our city is a notoriously expensive place to live, drink and dine. But there are a number of spots where you can get an affordable, tasty meal and there are so many fun, free things to do. In addition to the top spots listed here, you can usually find reasonably priced food at the best Mediterranean restaurants, best Thai restaurants and best Indian restaurants in town. But no matter what see how many of the best things to do in Boston you can check off your list before you graduate!
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mayor Michelle Wu Biked to Work on Wednesday Amid the Orange Line Shutdown

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been doing her best to share the pain of commuters impacted by the Orange and Green line shutdowns this week. On Wednesday, she rode her bicycle to work at City Hall as part of the Boston Cyclists Union's bike convoy. She left from Adams Park in Roslindale at 8:15 a.m. and joined up with the rest of the group around 8:30 a.m. by the Forest Hills MBTA stop.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Board rejects plan to replace old Hyde Park funeral home with apartments

A developer's proposal to replace the old Laughlin Nichols Pennacchio Funeral Home at 34 Oak St. in Hyde Park with a three-story, 20-unit apartment building was defeated today when only got four votes from the Zoning Board of Appeal - state law requires at least five votes. The board's 4-3...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Green Line from Gov. Center to Union Square closes Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of the MBTA’s work to improve T service and make repairs, Green Line service from Government Center to Union Square Station will shutdown Monday till September 18. The shutdown, which is happening at the same time as the 30-day Orange Line shutdown that commenced...
Turnto10.com

North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
NECN

2 Derailments During Orange Line Shutdown Construction So Far

Two MBTA construction vehicles have derailed this week during Orange Line repair work, but they're not expected to slow the construction schedule down, the agency said. No one was hurt and equipment wasn't damaged in the incidents, which took place Monday evening and Tuesday morning in separate parts of the line, an MBTA representative said.
BOSTON, MA

