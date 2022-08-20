Impressive Opener for Saks and Ohatchee

Calhoun Journal

August 20, 2022

Lee Evancho

Anniston, AL – Saks floods the field with offense, overwhelms Ohatchee in the season opener for both teams

By Mark Everett Kelly



As scattered rain covered the field at Saks Friday night, the home team drowned visiting Ohatchee with a tidal offense wave in a 41-15 rout.

The Wildcats’ running game dominated an overmatched Ohatchee defense, as 386 of their 424 total yards came on the ground. Junior quarterback Gavin Doss ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, accounting for 222 yards. He rushed for 186 yards on 13 carries and completed 2 of 4 passes for 36 yards.

Doss backfield mates, junior Dorrien Walker and senior #3 Jakari Streeter also joined in the offensive fun. Walker rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and Streeter had 54 yards rushing on three carries. “I thought our offensive line, led by our two seniors, Ra’Mond Pearson and J.J. Waters, really stood out all night,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said.

Saks’ defense struggled early against the Indians pair of seniors Bryce Noah and Tyler Waters). After allowing a touchdown on Ohatchee’s initial offensive possession, Saks stopped the Indians’ second drive on fourth-and-3 at the 15. [*** read full story]

