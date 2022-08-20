ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Planned lane closures on I-20 EB, in Leeds

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation and its contracted partner, Ozark Safety, will conduct Overhead Sign Structure Upgrades on I-20 eastbound at the Leeds Exit (Exit 140) as follows: Work will begin Thursday, August 25, at 12 a.m. This work will require the closure of the center […]
LEEDS, AL
Clay to get new drive-through Chick-fil-A

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — The City of Clay may be in line to get a new drive-through-only Chick-fil-A on the corner of Old Springville and Chalkville Mountain Road. At the Clay City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, City Manager Ronnie Dixon outlined a proposal to bring a new, drive-through-only Chick-fil-A […]
CLAY, AL
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle on Monday, August 22, 2022. The emergency orders the Travelodge to immediately close until further notice. The order says the “premises is not and cannot be rendered fit for commercial...
PELHAM, AL
Cullman woman dies in multi-vehicle accident

From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY – A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, has claimed the life of a Cullman woman. Alabama State Troopers report that Savannah D. Hamilton, 25, was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
BJCC working to ensure City Walk remains pristine and safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have visited City Walk over the last few weeks you have probably seen an increase in security and safety features. City Walk visitors are seeing a lot of cones and barricades. The street barricades are in place for weekend road closures. That way, all the amenities that span the ten city blocks will be safer for pedestrians to enjoy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hoover leaders eyeing possible healthcare facility at Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Could parts of the Riverchase Galleria turn into a hospital? It’s something Hoover city leaders are considering for the old Sears building. The city’s healthcare authority recently hired an attorney to look into getting a certificate of need that would potentially pave the way for a healthcare facility.
HOOVER, AL
State of emergency declared in Pelham over Travelodge

PELHAM– A state of emergency was issued Thursday, Aug. 11 2022 in Pelham over Travelodge located at 410 Oak Mountain Circle. The city of Pelham Fire Marshal ordered a closure of the premise on Friday, Aug. 12 after an inspection revealed conditions of the area required closure immediately. The...
PELHAM, AL
Developers address Trussville Council about proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road

By Crystal McGough Trussville — Ford Fitts and Carter Irmscher, of Streamline Development, spoke to the Trussville City Council during the pre-council workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to request a sales tax revenue partnership for a proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road. “It’s the vacant PNC Bank,” Fitts said. “We currently have it under […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
How you can help restore the Red Mountain Cut Geologic Walkway

In early April, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and a public/private partnership began work on the Elton B. Stephens Red Mountain Expressway and the famous “Red Mountain Cut.” In addition to upgrading the roadway, workers have removed dense vegetation and trash from the side, allowing motorists to see the Cut’s walls for the first time in years.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 2400 block of Green Springs Highway at 7:23 p.m. on August 23, 2022. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
250 apartments potentially planned for Service Road

By Hannah Curran, Editor JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two hundred and fifty apartments may potentially come to a parcel of property located on the interstate side of Service Road in unincorporated Jefferson County near the Echo Hills neighborhood. This has created concern for Clay schools which are already at capacity, and Trussville traffic.  Bill Dobbins, Founding […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Bessemer man dies in single-vehicle accident

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner has released the identity of a Bessemer man killed in a single-vehicle accident on Monday, August 22. Paul Antonio Williams was killed as a result of an accident that took place around 3 p.m. on the 2300 block of Morgan Road in Bessemer. He […]
BESSEMER, AL
Tree falls on house, car in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A tree fell on a house and a car in Vestavia Hills Monday afternoon. It happened on Shallowford Circle around 2:00 p.m. Captain Shane Ware with Vestavia Hills Police said no one was hurt and no one was home at the time of the accident.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
How to Contact Every Elected Official, Agency in Birmingham and Jefferson County

Https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/. 4th District – Jonathan “J.T.” Moore (205) 254-2464. 6th District – Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358. 7th District – Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498. 8th District – Carol Clarke (205) 254-2304. 9th District – LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302. Jefferson County Commission. District 1: Lashunda...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Grandview Freestanding ER Department under construction in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE — The Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department (FSED) is coming to Trussville. The FSED is currently under construction and scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023. “We are excited to build our first Freestanding Emergency Department in the Trussville community,” Marketing Director for Grandview Medical Center, Leisha...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bessemer man, 31, killed in crash on Morgan Road

A 31-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Paul Antonio Williams. He lived in Bessemer. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Morgan Road. Authorities said Williams was driving a Dodge...
BESSEMER, AL
