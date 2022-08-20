Man Offered Child Candy While Using Porta Potty At Leominster Park: Police

Police say the incident happened at Fournier Park in Leominster Photo Credit: Leominster Police on Facebook/Google Maps

The Leominster Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who tried offering a child candy at a public park.

Police said the man approached the child while they were using a porta potty at Fournier Field on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The man is described as White, about 40 years old and standing 5'10," according to police.

He is also said to be "very skinny," with bright blue eyes and short light brown hair. The man is also missing an upper tooth and might have an accent, according to police.

Anyone who sees a man matching this description is being told not to approach him and call 911. People can also contact Leominster Police at 978-962-3424 or 978-962-327.

