Pop-Up Storms Possible Before More Widespread System Sweeps Through Region

By Joe Lombardi
 4 days ago
Pop-up storms will be possible amid hot, humid conditions this weekend before a more widespread system with the potential for much-needed drenching downpours. Photo Credit: Photo by Daoudi Aissa on Unsplash

Pop-up storms will be possible amid hot, humid conditions this weekend before a more widespread system with the potential for much-needed drenching downpours sweeps through the region.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday, Aug. 20 under mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon, and isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday, Aug. 21 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

There will be a chance for scattered showers and storms overnight into Monday morning, Aug. 22.

It will be mostly cloudy Monday with a high temperature of around 80 degrees. There will be about a 50-50 chance for showers and storms after noontime before storms become likely Monday evening.

In addition to heavy rainfall, some of the storms could be accompanied by gusty winds.

Following morning showers on Tuesday, Aug. 23, it will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s the rest of the day.

Scattered showers will stick around during the afternoon before skies begin to clear in the middle of the evening, leading to a mostly sunny day on Wednesday, Aug. 24 with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

