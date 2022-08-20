Read full article on original website
Police: 5-year-old Maryland girl’s death ruled a homicide
The death of a 5-year-old girl last week has been ruled a homicide, police in Maryland announced Tuesday.
Baltimore Police charge 15-year-old in connection to August shooting
Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month.
WJLA
5-year-old dies by blunt force trauma in Capitol Heights, autopsy reveals: PGPD
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Authorities are investigating the homicide of a five-year-old girl last Thursday in Capitol Heights, according to the Prince George's Police Department. The child was identified by police as Pradeline Delinois. She suffered blunt force trauma, according to an autopsy. On Thursday, August 18, officers...
Police investigate killing of 5-year-old girl in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking into the death of a 5-year-old girl from Capitol Heights whom someone killed. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5100 block of Cumberland St. on Aug. 18, 2022 after they received a report of an unconscious child. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
After online chat, Va. man rents motel room for officer posing as 15-year-old girl: police
Montgomery County, Md. — A 34-year-old Virginia man was arrested in Maryland and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor after he attempted to meet up with a person he thought was a teenage girl, Montgomery County police said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, Jose Jimenez of McLean, Va., initiated...
WJLA
Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
fox5dc.com
1 dead in double shooting in Suitland; police search for suspects
SUITLAND, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they a man was shot and killed and another was injured Tuesday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 4:35 a.m. on the 4000 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officials say one of the men died at the...
WJLA
Community heartbroken after 71-year-old woman killed during gun battle in Lanham
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — Along a busy stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, an area of shopping centers, an amazon hub and business parks, witnesses report a rolling gun battle between two cars. Police raced to the scene and found shell casings on the roadway and then got...
Wbaltv.com
'I'm really not good': Stabbing victim recounts frightening incident, says neighbors saved her life
A woman who was attacked and stabbed multiple times for no apparent reason in Mount Vernon shared her frightening experience with the 11 News I-Team and explained how neighbors helped save her life. Baltimore police detectives are relying on security camera video in hopes it will help to identify the...
18-year-old injured in Annapolis shooting
An 18-year-old was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Annapolis. Police responded to the 1800 block of Copeland Street.
Police searching for missing Great Mills man
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person: Walter J. English, 69y/o black male. Last seen: Foxchase in Great Mills, MD on 08/23/22 at 6:30 a.m.. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Walter English, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
2 rescued from car that went down a 40-foot embankment in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash sent their car off the road and down a 40-foot embankment in Prince George's County. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue at Southampton Drive and Piney Branch Road at Carroll Avenue.
WTOP
Fauquier Co. teen pleads guilty to Valentine’s Day murders of mom and brother
Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in the February 2020, in the family’s Virginia home. Norwood pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer, and a reduced charge of second-degree murder in...
Police: Severn man found shot to death inside car was targeted
Officers found 20-year-old Naim Rashid Addison in the driver's seat of a Honda Civic, suffering from a gunshot wound.
2 suspects wanted for carjacking vehicle with semi-automatic weapon inside in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2022 about crimes involving juveniles in the District. A vehicle with a semi-automatic weapon inside was carjacked in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon, leading the Metropolitan Police Department on a search for the two people accused. The armed carjacking took place...
fox5dc.com
20-year-old wanted for assaulting, abducting 16-year-old in Leesburg: police
LEESBURG, Va. - Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who was accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Leesburg, Virginia. The Leesburg Police Department says they are searching for Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20 for one count of abduction and one count of assault and battery. Investigators say that...
foxbaltimore.com
Officer finds cyclist lying in road in Glen Burnie; pronounced dead
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A cyclist was killed when he turned his bicycle directly into the path of a car, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The cyclist is identified as 61-year-old Thomas Eric Siebert of Glen Burnie. The crash happened Friday evening. Police say that an officer...
Bowie Teen ID'd In Fatal Prince George's County Shooting
The teenage victim in a fatal Prince George's County shooting has been identified, authorities say. Myles Prentice, 19, was shot in the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive on Friday, Aug. 19 around 9:45 p.m., according to Prince George's County police. Detectives found Prentice suffering from gunshot wounds in...
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
