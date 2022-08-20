ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTRF- 7News

Blame My Roots Festival gifts more than $25,000 to non-profits

BELMONT, Oh. (WTRF) — The organizers of the Blame My Roots Festival wanted to say thanks to area non-profits. So, on Wednesday, they gave more than $25,000 to the Union Local Touchdown Club, Jets Boosters, Shadyside Athletic Boosters, the Lafferty Fire Department and the Morristown Fire Department. Blame My Roots coordinators say they’re proud to […]
BELMONT, OH
WBOY 12 News

YCF now taking grant applications

The “Your Community Foundation for North Central West Virginia” Incorporation is now excepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations for these grant programs: Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund, Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, and Stephen D. Tanner‘s Children’s Interest Fund.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Mon Health Medical Center unveils F.R.O.G for patient transportation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Medical Center has unveiled the new F.R.O.G. transportation cart for patients on the hospital campus. The Mon F.R.O.G., which stands for “Free Rides On Ground,” is a four-person golf cart designed to transport patients to and from their vehicles. It was purchased...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Mobile Medical Unit offering free services in Marshall County

MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF) The Community Mobile Medical Unit spent the day outside the Marshall County FRN, offering free and reduced price services to anyone who needs them. The services include birth control, oral contraceptives, Depo shots, IUDs, implants, condoms, STD and HIV testing, pregnancy testing, PAP tests, breast and cervical cancer screenings, flu shots, […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Apple Annie’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Apple Annie’s in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Amazon holds an in-person hiring event Tuesday

STEUBENVILLE, Oh. (WTRF) —  Would you like to join the Amazon team in Imperial, Pennsylvania? You can get started tomorrow during an in-person hiring event that is taking place in Steubenville from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.. Just head to Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority located at 555 Adams Street if you’re interested. Check out […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WBOY 12 News

A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
WTOV 9

Suspect named in motorcycle hit and run in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect in a hit and run that left a 7-year-old boy injured and hospitalized. Paul White, of Weirton, has a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the incident, which took place last Friday on Kings Creek Road in Weirton.
WEIRTON, WV
WDTV

Home struck by lightning in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a home in Marion County Sunday night that officials said was struck by lightning. Several fire departments were alerted to a possible structure fire in the Fair Oaks Development Sunday evening just after 8:30, according to the Monongah Fire Department. As crews...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling breaks ground on new fire department headquarters

Members of the Wheeling Fire Department, alongside Wheeling city council, city administration and local leaders broke ground for the city’s new fire headquarters in East Wheeling Tuesday morning. The new facility, located at the corner of 17th and Wood Streets will relocate the department from its current location in the bottom level of the Center Wheeling […]
WHEELING, WV

