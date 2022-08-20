Read full article on original website
Blame My Roots Festival gifts more than $25,000 to non-profits
BELMONT, Oh. (WTRF) — The organizers of the Blame My Roots Festival wanted to say thanks to area non-profits. So, on Wednesday, they gave more than $25,000 to the Union Local Touchdown Club, Jets Boosters, Shadyside Athletic Boosters, the Lafferty Fire Department and the Morristown Fire Department. Blame My Roots coordinators say they’re proud to […]
YCF now taking grant applications
The “Your Community Foundation for North Central West Virginia” Incorporation is now excepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations for these grant programs: Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund, Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, and Stephen D. Tanner‘s Children’s Interest Fund.
WDTV
Mon Health Medical Center unveils F.R.O.G for patient transportation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Medical Center has unveiled the new F.R.O.G. transportation cart for patients on the hospital campus. The Mon F.R.O.G., which stands for “Free Rides On Ground,” is a four-person golf cart designed to transport patients to and from their vehicles. It was purchased...
Harrison County Schools hold Family Day
Harrison County Schools held their Family Day at the Meadowbrook Mall Saturday.
School year starts in Marshall County with no COVID restrictions but a new dress code
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At 7:30 a.m., students arrived at John Marshall High School. They had breakfast, charged their iPads, and by 8:00 a.m., they were in class. For the first time in two years, there are no COVID restrictions, and Principal Cassie Porter is pleased. She’s also pleased that after much thought and study, […]
WDTV
Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
Mobile Medical Unit offering free services in Marshall County
MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF) The Community Mobile Medical Unit spent the day outside the Marshall County FRN, offering free and reduced price services to anyone who needs them. The services include birth control, oral contraceptives, Depo shots, IUDs, implants, condoms, STD and HIV testing, pregnancy testing, PAP tests, breast and cervical cancer screenings, flu shots, […]
New Clarksburg Buff City Soap offering free soap for a year
Buff City Soap is opening a new location in Clarksburg this week, and the first people to visit the new store will get a year's supply of products.
Local Burger Kings holding job fair
GPS Hospitality, which owns several Burger King locations and one Popeyes location in north central West Virginia, is holding a job fair on Tuesday as it looks to fill more than 60 positions.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Apple Annie’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Apple Annie’s in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Dogs enjoy a day at the pool, raise funds to benefit a local animal shelter
Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia held their annual Dog Pool Day fundraiser at the Marilla Pool in Morgantown.
Amazon holds an in-person hiring event Tuesday
STEUBENVILLE, Oh. (WTRF) — Would you like to join the Amazon team in Imperial, Pennsylvania? You can get started tomorrow during an in-person hiring event that is taking place in Steubenville from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.. Just head to Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority located at 555 Adams Street if you’re interested. Check out […]
A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
West Virginia officials warn about “rainbow fentanyl”; It looks like candy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” has made its way to West Virginia, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia and Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force announced during a press conference Wednesday. The pills were seized last week by task force members, who said they were multi-colored […]
New river access sites being built in Harrison County
Several new boat access sites will be constructed along the West Fork River in Harrison County, and existing sites in both Lewis and Harrison counties will be upgraded.
WTOV 9
Suspect named in motorcycle hit and run in Weirton
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect in a hit and run that left a 7-year-old boy injured and hospitalized. Paul White, of Weirton, has a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the incident, which took place last Friday on Kings Creek Road in Weirton.
WTOV 9
Local law enforcement still pursuing leads on motorcycle hit and run in Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Local law enforcement needs your help in identifying a person of interest in a hit and run that left a 7-year-old boy injured and hospitalized. Officials said a burgundy motorcycle hit a juvenile on Friday afternoon on Kings Creek Road. The boy -- Joey Greene...
Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta is back after 2 year hiatus due to COVID-19
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 15th Annual Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta is finally back after a two-year hiatus. The COVID-19 pandemic and high water and debris from Hurricane Ida put the annual regatta on hold and organizers are thrilled to finally be able to have it! Giving more than $100,000 over the past 15 years […]
WDTV
Home struck by lightning in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a home in Marion County Sunday night that officials said was struck by lightning. Several fire departments were alerted to a possible structure fire in the Fair Oaks Development Sunday evening just after 8:30, according to the Monongah Fire Department. As crews...
Wheeling breaks ground on new fire department headquarters
Members of the Wheeling Fire Department, alongside Wheeling city council, city administration and local leaders broke ground for the city’s new fire headquarters in East Wheeling Tuesday morning. The new facility, located at the corner of 17th and Wood Streets will relocate the department from its current location in the bottom level of the Center Wheeling […]
