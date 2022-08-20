Read full article on original website
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
Thrillist
Here's How You Can Get a Free Tattoo of Your Pet for National Dog Day
Instead of getting a regrettable tattoo of your ex's initial, etch your skin with something—or should I say someone—that could never hurt you, except for maybe with those dagger-like puppy teeth. To celebrate National Dog Day, online pet retailer Bark is paying for 100 puppy parents to get...
Pet of the week: The inspiring story of Gadget, the rescue dog saved from the streets of Aruba
The story of Gadget starts in Brooklyn, New York, where a couple had recently gone through the sad loss of their first furry friend Tembo. And to fill the void in their hearts, they decided to bring a new pet into their lives, with the help of Cunucu...
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Websites for Dog Lovers With Pet Care Questions
If you own a dog, you'll likely have dozens of questions regarding pet care. From shedding to weird behavior, several things concern pet parents. While thousands of websites share pet care advice, you can’t rely on every one of them. So, here we take a look at the ten...
National Dog Day is August 26! Celebrate With Your Pup
Mark your calendars: Aug. 26 is National Dog Day. Not surprisingly, we are all dog lovers here at DogTime, so we celebrate our fur babies every day of the year. This holiday just gives us an excuse to go all out. Origins of the (Best) Holiday First celebrated in 2004, National Dog Day was found by Colleen Paige. Paige […] The post National Dog Day is August 26! Celebrate With Your Pup appeared first on DogTime.
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
One Green Planet
20-Pound ‘Guard Cat’ Saves Her Human from Home Burglars
Bandit, an adorable 20-pound cat, is being credited with preventing a robbery and possibly saving his human’s life! A retired man in Mississippi named Fred Everitt lives with his cat Bandit in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break in, the cat did everything it could to alert his owner of the intruders, Everitt told Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
Man refuses to allow his mother to eat a single bite of a multi-course meal cooked in her honor
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents invited several distant family members from overseas to our home for dinner. The guests were my father's cousin and her two adult children: a son and a daughter.
Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
dailyphew.com
Man Gives Starving Dog Some Food But She Refuses To Eat- She Gave It To Her 4 Hungry Puppies
A man was enjoying his lunch on the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, when he suddenly saw a starving dog passing by. He decided to share his food with the pooch and gave her some meat on a stick. To the kind-hearted man’s surprise, the doggie didn’t eat it. She just...
Well+Good
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
Woman horrified when hungry coworker eats her lunch every day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked in a small office that employed no more than half a dozen people. We were all women except for the office manager, who was a man.
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home
It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
pethelpful.com
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
dailyphew.com
This Sweet Puppy Was Dumped On The Day Of His Adoption, But His Story Went Viral And Now He Has A Loving Family Taking Care Of Him
Vicente the gorgeous dog was dressed to the nines and ready to meet his new family, but he was tragically abandoned on the day of his adoption. His tale gained traction on social media, and things changed dramatically when he was adopted. According to MILENIO.COM, Vicente was cared for by...
FanSided
