KCTV 5

$3.2 million available for rural first responders to aid in fight against opioids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $3.2 million in grants is available for rural first responders in Kansas to help fight the opioid crisis. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that about $3.2 million in grants is available to help rural first responders fight opioid abuse. She said the grants will fund training for carrying and administering approved medication for emergency reversal of opioid overdoses.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Construction is back underway at a local retirement community

We’ve been hard at work tracking what little progress has been made at the Connect 55 construction site. 27 news previously reported that Connect 55, near Hummer Sports Park, has been sitting with no work being done; that is, until today. A small crew of construction workers are at the site making some progress. Construction […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
EMPORIA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial

TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband, […] The post Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits

There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Highway 24 road work in Topeka may impact your commute

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lane closures are expected on U.S. Highway 24 in Topeka when a milling and overlay project starts later this week. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, construction on U.S. Hwy 24 between Northwest Rochester Road and Northwest Tyler Street will begin on Aug. 25. Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures. Traffic […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State calls on local talent at backup RB

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football has a stud in running back Deuce Vaughn. He was named a preseason first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. He was also a Consensus All-American in 2021 and named to the preseason all Big 12 team ahead of his upcoming junior campaign. The question for the Wildcats is […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State football announces team captains

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football announced its team captains for the 2022 season on Monday. It’s an entirely new group of captains from last year after all of the ‘Cats 2021 captains graduated. This year’s group of captains is also two players larger than last year’s group. It will be Deuce Vaughn, Adrian Martinez, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

3 vehicle crash, expect delays near Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A three-vehicle crash at SE Shawnee Heights Road and SE US 40 Highway will cause delays Wednesday morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the crash at 8 a.m., warning motorists to expect delays and possible lane blockages at this time. At 8:08 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Rollover crash in Topeka reported, no serious injuries

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A rollover crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Highway 75 on Monday. The driver of the rolled-over vehicle was traveling north on 75 Highway when a tire blew, according to a preliminary investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver overcorrected and rolled once before their vehicle came to a […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Woman writes bad check to purchase $12K vehicle in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Redline Auto is down by one $12,000 vehicle after a woman wrote a bad check to purchase it. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officers were called to the 4600 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of fraud.
KSNT News

Thousands of ballots, ‘human’ error: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— After a private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the abortion amendment vote in Kansas, county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year’s Primary. In the state’s capital city, Shawnee County election workers are hand-counting more than 60,000 ballots. County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, spoke with Kansas […]
WIBW

Video released from high speed chase and arrest in Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the morning of July 31st, Lawrence Police engaged in hot pursuit of someone they believed to have committed a double homicide. “You’re looking at a high energy car chase,” said Lockhart, Chief of the Lawrence Police Department, “someone who has fired shots at officers, he is a very dangerous suspect. He has already, we believe, killed two people and so there is a lot of emotion that goes into these things.”
TOPEKA, KS

