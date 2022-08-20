Amidst Vocal Opposition, Board Postpones Public Hearing on “Divisive Concepts” Rule, Does Not Announce Make-up Date

The Buffalo Commons is coming… to Montana. Along the upper Missouri west of the Fort Peck Dam, where 19th-century homesteading mostly failed because to was too far to market for what meager crops would grow, wealthy conservationists under the umbrella of American Prairie are working on buying up half a million acres of private land to connect scattered public lands into one big nature preserve—3.2 million acres, 5,000 square miles. That’s the land equivalent of Sully, Hughes, Stanley, and Lyman counties in South Dakota plus a little chunk of northeastern Jones County. That’s also the amount of land biologists say is needed to support a fully functioning and diverse prairie ecosystem.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO