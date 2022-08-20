Amidst Vocal Opposition, Board Postpones Public Hearing on “Divisive Concepts” Rule, Does Not Announce Make-up Date

Read full article on original website
State Spent $368K to Impeach Killer Ravnsborg
I don’t see a supporting document on the Legislative Executive Board’s website, but Bob Mercer reports that the E-Board learned yesterday that the Legislature spent about three times the Attorney General’s annual salary to impeach and convict killer Jason Ravnsborg:. South Dakota lawmakers spent $368,399.40 on impeaching...
Noem to Campaign in Maryland Week Before Only Debate with Smith
Governor Kristi Noem will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Representative Jamie Smith in her only public debate of the 2022 election on September 30 in Rapid City. She will warm up for this lone South Dakota debate by campaigning in Maryland:. The Maryland Republican Party announced this week that South Dakota...
Ranchers Unhappy with Decommercialization and Re-Bison-ation of Remote Montana Range
The Buffalo Commons is coming… to Montana. Along the upper Missouri west of the Fort Peck Dam, where 19th-century homesteading mostly failed because to was too far to market for what meager crops would grow, wealthy conservationists under the umbrella of American Prairie are working on buying up half a million acres of private land to connect scattered public lands into one big nature preserve—3.2 million acres, 5,000 square miles. That’s the land equivalent of Sully, Hughes, Stanley, and Lyman counties in South Dakota plus a little chunk of northeastern Jones County. That’s also the amount of land biologists say is needed to support a fully functioning and diverse prairie ecosystem.
