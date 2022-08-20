Read full article on original website
5th Down: South Dakota State | Journal one
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You know the names and know their game… and now you will learn a bit more about who these young men are as people. Introducing 5th Down, where each week five members of the Jackrabbit program will be asked to answer five questions. Garret Greenfield | Senior offensive lineman | Rock […]
Doug Clark flags final race at I-90 Speedway
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday night at I-90 Speedway Doug Clark would flag his final race. He started flagging in Hartford in 1978 and will be soon inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame. We begin in the hobby stock feature, Dustin Gulbrandon would come across first for the victory. In the B-mods, […]
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Aug. 22
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 22 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. (Note: The Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A polls remain unchanged from the preseason edition.)
SDSU students excited to be back on campus
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Students across KELOLAND are heading back to class today at South Dakota’s Public Universities, including South Dakota State University. Living on campus, seeing friends again and attending sporting events are just a few of many things students are looking forward to this school year.
Papa Woody’s seeing increase in customers due to Levitt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — We know that concerts at Levitt at the Falls as well as other events bring a lot of people to downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz looks now at what one restaurant, in particular, has experienced. “It’s a great place if you want...
Which Are the Best Bars in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
With more than 71,000 bars to choose from in the United States, it can be a rather daunting task to pick out the perfect place for your next night out with your drinking buddies. Luckily, 24/7 Wall St. has helped to narrow it down for you with their list of...
Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls
People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
All Cars, All Fun
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a group of car lovers who meet every Wednesday in KELOLAND. The Great Plains Street Rodders has 360 members. This past week they took part in a special event at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls. The Slogan of the Great Plains...
First Dakota National Bank marks 150th anniversary with family focused on its future
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. Less than one-half of 1 percent of businesses reach their century anniversary. Even fewer can claim 150 years in business – a milestone First Dakota National Bank is celebrating and the result of early pioneers along with modern family leadership combining to serve a growing state.
Overturned camper blocks westbound traffic on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is backed up along I-90 Tuesday morning after a camper flipped over outside of Sioux Falls. Here’s a look at a South Dakota Department of Transportation camera along I-90 about one mile from the I-29 exit. Westbound traffic is backed up behind the camper.
Diocese of Sioux Falls’ New Transgender Policy Admits It Is “Intentionally Exclusionary”
A South Dakota diocese has issued a new policy on LGBTQ+ issues that admits it is “intentionally exclusionary,” in particular to transgender and non-binary people. The Diocese of Sioux Falls, led by Bishop Donald DeGrood, published the policy in early August under the title, “Conforming with the Church’s Teaching on Human Sexuality in Education Settings.”
Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and South Duluth for a death investigation. When they got there, police found the body of 36-year-old Paul Billion inside the home. Detectives believe Billion may have died Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Taking a look at the winter forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we enter the fall, thoughts start to go to what kind of winter we may have. One of the driving forces behind the winter forecast is that it will be another La Nina year. La Nina occurs when the sea surface temperatures along...
Sioux Falls homicide victim identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities and family members have identified the man who was shot and killed in Sioux Falls early Saturday morning. The victim was 36-year-old Tunis Sando Lomax. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says no arrests have been made in Lomax’s death. Clemens said officers responded...
One dead in Sioux Falls shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been another homicide in Sioux Falls. On Saturday night at approximately 2:00 AM officers responded to the area of E. 26th St. and S. Bahnson Ave. for a report of a subject that had been shot. Responding officers located the victim who...
Suspicious package forces road closure in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The city of Sioux Falls says a suspicious package was found outside a business at Rice Street and Cliff Avenue. The intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic as Sioux Falls police are investigating the suspicious package. The intersection may be closed...
Crews working on outside lane of South Cliff Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southbound outside lane of South Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls between East 11th Street and East 20th Street is now closed to allow crews to perform concrete repairs in preparation for new asphalt. In the upcoming weeks, the location of the lane closures...
Sioux Falls homicides; cattle thieves; Gov. Noem ‘misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We are hoping to learn more about an incident that brought police to Western Sioux Falls last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene along West 12th Street.
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
