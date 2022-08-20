Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Georgia football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Georgia. Last week, we predicted every game for every SEC West team. This week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Farewell, 1980 jokes. You lived a long, self-deprecating life. Hello, national champions.
dawgnation.com
Lawson Luckie: The real reason this remarkable young man committed to UGA will touch your heart
Lawson Luckie’s father and two uncles all played football for Georgia at the same time. They received national media attention a generation ago as three triplet brothers on the same college football team. His home state Bulldogs are coming off a national championship. UGA is a standout public institution...
BREAKING: Georgia Players Release Own NIL Intitiative
Name, Image, and Likeness has brought several changes to the world of college football, including a player-oriented, team-wide NIL organization like the one started today in Athens by the University of Georgia football players. According to a statement that's being released by players all ...
Red and Black
Patrons unplug at No Phone Party
University of Georgia students and Athens residents alike gathered at the acclaimed coffee shop and bar Hendershot’s on Tuesday evening for a night filled with drinks and meaningful conversation at the No Phone Party. In an age when communication via screen has become an increasingly prevalent alternative to traditional...
Red and Black
Sunflower Concert Series resumes at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia
The Flower Garden at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia was covered with lawn chairs this Tuesday evening, set out by concert goers eager to grab a beer and watch the third performance of this summer’s Sunflower Concert Series. The humid weather did not stop a crowd from gathering...
Red and Black
International Coffee Hour celebrates 50th anniversary
On Friday, August 19, hundreds of University of Georgia students lined up outside large, white tents that stood on the campus’ Reed Quad. The International Coffee Hour’s 50th anniversary celebration was in full swing, and students of all backgrounds gathered to try different food, learn about new cultures and grab a cup of Jittery Joe’s coffee.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Helen GA Restaurants On The River
Helen, Georgia, is known for its Bavarian-style building architecture, beautiful natural attractions, and many shops selling specialty food. It has been a mainstay on the tourist map since its founding. Many of its landmark buildings have been carefully preserved and restored to their original beauty, so you can look at...
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
Red and Black
CCSD schedules community meeting with superintendent sole finalist
The Clarke County School District will hold a school board-sponsored community meeting with Dr. Robbie Hooker, finalist for CCSD superintendent, on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to a press release from Crisis in Black Education. The meeting was scheduled following a letter sent by Athens NAACP president Alvin Sheats to school...
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Monroe Local News
Walton County Schools many open job postings
The Walton County School District has many current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Aug. 24, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
Oconee Co Commissioners hang out Help Wanted sign
Oconee County Commissioners are looking for the next director of the County Elections office, a replacement for Rebecca Anglin, who is leaving to take a job with the Secretary of State. Commissioners are also looking for new Chair of the Oconee County Board of Elections. Applications to fill both posts will be accepted through September 9.
CBS 46
Bird flu reportedly kills 700 vultures at Noah’s Ark in Henry County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 700 wild black vultures were recently found deceased at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, according to Sen. Emanuel Jones. The Georgia Department of Agriculture believes that the birds are victims of H5N1 avian influenza. GDA officials have been at the sanctuary throughout the weekend. Georgia Department of Agriculture Policy Director Bo Warren said the agency was working with other state, federal and local agencies to “assess the situation.”
Battery recycling firm to bring jobs to Stephens Co
A battery recycling company based in South Korea is making plans for northeast Georgia: $37 million will be invested in Toccoa for a facility that is projected to create more than 100 new jobs in Stephens County. “SungEel is a company at the cutting edge of sustainable technology, and we...
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
Monroe Local News
Found Dog: Off Sharon Church Road in Loganville
This cutie was found off Sharon Church Road/Green Road over the weekend. He had been wondering the streets for two days. He looks to be cared for so someone is likely looking for him. The person who found him has posted on all Georgia lost pets sites but so far has heard nothing. She will be calling Animal Control today to see if anybody has reported him missing.
fox5atlanta.com
Hundreds of vultures die at Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of vultures are dead at a Henry County animal sanctuary. Georgia Department of Agriculture officials think the avian flu is to blame. "We can confirm that at least one of the deceased vultures has tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza based on preliminary tests. We are confirming state results with federal laboratories. We anticipate results this evening. While Avian Influenza poses a substantial risk to our domestic foul the risk to pets, livestock and humans remains very low."
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
