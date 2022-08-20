Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota ACLU notifies state of alleged unlawful content in critical race theory executive order
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When HB 1337, didn’t pass in the last legislative session, Governor Noem mandated the concept by executive order and released a statement:. “We take the study of American history seriously. Our classrooms are meant for education, not indoctrination, and that is how we...
1011now.com
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
dakotafreepress.com
Jamie Smith Says Special Prosecutor Needed for Noem Ethics Investigation; Two Republican Legislators Agree!
While Team Noem responded to the Government Accountability Board’s finding that the Governor may have engaged in misconduct and have some uppance coming by questioning the judges’ legal integrity and shouting ad ravnsborgem, the man who stands to gain most from putting Kristi in cuffs (no, not Corey Lewandowski) shows how to play a scandal just right.
Big South Dakota bill to boot Ravnsborg from office
The Senate on June 21 voted 24-9 to convict Ravnsborg on one impeachment count and 31-2 on the second count to sustain both articles, followed by a 33-0 vote to bar him from any future state office.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem to Campaign in Maryland Week Before Only Debate with Smith
Governor Kristi Noem will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Representative Jamie Smith in her only public debate of the 2022 election on September 30 in Rapid City. She will warm up for this lone South Dakota debate by campaigning in Maryland:. The Maryland Republican Party announced this week that South Dakota...
dakotafreepress.com
State Spent $368K to Impeach Killer Ravnsborg
I don’t see a supporting document on the Legislative Executive Board’s website, but Bob Mercer reports that the E-Board learned yesterday that the Legislature spent about three times the Attorney General’s annual salary to impeach and convict killer Jason Ravnsborg:. South Dakota lawmakers spent $368,399.40 on impeaching...
kiowacountypress.net
South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises
(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Governor Kristi Noem said Thursday. "These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers," Noem said in a news release....
county17.com
Voters asked to consider amending Wyoming Constitution to raise retirement age for judges to 75
GILLETTE, Wyo. — When Wyoming voters go to cast a General Election ballot this fall, they will be asked to consider an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution that would raise the retirement age for judges from age 70 to age 75. A “yes” vote on the ballot issue would...
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to South Dakota from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Feds Own More Minnesota Land Than South Dakota Land
Want to go camping, biking, or hiking in Minnesota? Great! Most likely it will be on private property. Same for South Dakota as a good share of the land in both states is untouched by the Federal Government. About 75% of the land in Minnesota is owned by individuals and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Primary Election Recap: Who Raised The Most And Who Spent The Most
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Millions of dollars were spent helping politicians get elected in Wyoming this year. The candidates who spent the most money tended to have the most success, but they didn’t always win, and even when they did, it was sometimes by a small margin.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rounds on voters who berated him: They truly care about their country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds walked into a hornet’s nest and stayed calm during what was supposed to be a routine public forum with mostly — if not entirely — Republican constituents in Spearfish on Thursday. According to the Black...
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
What If North Dakota and South Dakota Merged Into One State?
This discussion comes up every now and then, so let’s put it back on the table and fan the fire for a moment.
drgnews.com
South Dakota brand inspectors play key role in returning lost, stolen cows or calves back to owners
When bringing cattle and calves back in from summer pasture, it’s not unusual for the head count to be one or two head short, but a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota says that doesn’t necessarily mean the grower has lost that income. Kyle Rossow lives...
farmforum.net
South Dakota's invasive species effort needs more urgency: Brad Johnson
At the urging of Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, the 2020 state legislature declared the zebra mussel invasion an emergency in South Dakota. Today, the invasive mussels infect more lakes, while state efforts remain stagnant and, in some cases, have retreated. That is a trend a newly formed South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
State brand inspectors help recover lost or stolen livestock
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - DRG news interviewed a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota, who says it’s not unusual for one or two cows to go missing, and often times the livestock can be recovered. Kyle Rossow lives east of Herried and has about...
KELOLAND TV
How we grow apples in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good home apple orchard should have a variety for eating, cooking, pickling and jelly apples. That was the advice from a 1924 paper by A.L. Ford for the South Dakota Extension. People may not have their own apple orchards in 2022 but they...
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota man wants to expand McCook Lake, raising concern from property owners
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A South Dakota man is requesting permits from the state to alter the shoreline of McCook Lake in North Sioux City. One man who owns property on the southeast end of the lake is hoping to expand waterfront property to new houses being built, but the lake association is sharing their concerns on the project with the public.
KELOLAND TV
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
