Politics

1011now.com

Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation

A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
dakotafreepress.com

Jamie Smith Says Special Prosecutor Needed for Noem Ethics Investigation; Two Republican Legislators Agree!

While Team Noem responded to the Government Accountability Board’s finding that the Governor may have engaged in misconduct and have some uppance coming by questioning the judges’ legal integrity and shouting ad ravnsborgem, the man who stands to gain most from putting Kristi in cuffs (no, not Corey Lewandowski) shows how to play a scandal just right.
South Dakota State
dakotafreepress.com

Noem to Campaign in Maryland Week Before Only Debate with Smith

Governor Kristi Noem will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Representative Jamie Smith in her only public debate of the 2022 election on September 30 in Rapid City. She will warm up for this lone South Dakota debate by campaigning in Maryland:. The Maryland Republican Party announced this week that South Dakota...
dakotafreepress.com

State Spent $368K to Impeach Killer Ravnsborg

I don’t see a supporting document on the Legislative Executive Board’s website, but Bob Mercer reports that the E-Board learned yesterday that the Legislature spent about three times the Attorney General’s annual salary to impeach and convict killer Jason Ravnsborg:. South Dakota lawmakers spent $368,399.40 on impeaching...
kiowacountypress.net

South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises

(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Governor Kristi Noem said Thursday. "These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers," Noem said in a news release....
Kristi Noem
Shawn Bordeaux
ESPN Sioux Falls

Feds Own More Minnesota Land Than South Dakota Land

Want to go camping, biking, or hiking in Minnesota? Great! Most likely it will be on private property. Same for South Dakota as a good share of the land in both states is untouched by the Federal Government. About 75% of the land in Minnesota is owned by individuals and...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Primary Election Recap: Who Raised The Most And Who Spent The Most

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Millions of dollars were spent helping politicians get elected in Wyoming this year. The candidates who spent the most money tended to have the most success, but they didn’t always win, and even when they did, it was sometimes by a small margin.
farmforum.net

South Dakota's invasive species effort needs more urgency: Brad Johnson

At the urging of Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, the 2020 state legislature declared the zebra mussel invasion an emergency in South Dakota. Today, the invasive mussels infect more lakes, while state efforts remain stagnant and, in some cases, have retreated. That is a trend a newly formed South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com

State brand inspectors help recover lost or stolen livestock

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - DRG news interviewed a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota, who says it’s not unusual for one or two cows to go missing, and often times the livestock can be recovered. Kyle Rossow lives east of Herried and has about...
KELOLAND TV

How we grow apples in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good home apple orchard should have a variety for eating, cooking, pickling and jelly apples. That was the advice from a 1924 paper by A.L. Ford for the South Dakota Extension. People may not have their own apple orchards in 2022 but they...
KELOLAND TV

Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
