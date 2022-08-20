Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Did Chase Elliott Make a Blunder in His Postrace Comment or Hint at Payback in a Future Race?
Did Chase Elliott make a mistake in his postrace interview or was he thinking about retaliation with Kyle Larson at a later race? The post Did Chase Elliott Make a Blunder in His Postrace Comment or Hint at Payback in a Future Race? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kurt Busch Threatens Reporter for His “Stupid Question” in Post-Race Interview
Longtime NASCAR driver Kurt Busch is known for his no-nonsense attitude, and it’s gotten him into trouble more times than once during his nearly 25-year career. His nickname is “The Outlaw” after all. If you’re unfamiliar with Kurt’s past, or you’re just looking to watch some good...
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Chase Elliott not ok after contact with Kyle Larson for Watkins Glen win (Video)
Watch the video as Chase Elliott walked right to his team owner after getting taken out by his teammate. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Watkins Glen, New York. Chase Elliott started on the pole position at Watkins Glen International with teammate Kyle Larson starting alongside. Watch the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear
Tyler Reddick had a solid day at Watkins Glen finishing seventh but a comment before the race by crew chief Randall Burnett wasn't what team owner Richard Childress wanted to hear. The post Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
JR Motorsports gives critical updates about its racing future in 2023 and beyond
JR Motorsports is working to find Noah Gragson's replacement and keeping four full-time teams. Plus, a big update on JR Motorsports and the NASCAR Cup Series.
Kyle Busch Should Leave JGR, Even if He Gets a Contract Extension in the 11th Hour
Kyle Busch has wasted enough time waiting around for JGR. Like it or not, it's simply time for him to move on. The post Kyle Busch Should Leave JGR, Even if He Gets a Contract Extension in the 11th Hour appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Kurt Busch: ‘1 Day You Wake Up and the Wires Are Back Together’
Dale Earnhardt Jr. knows too well the challenges Kurt Busch faces as he attempts to return from concussion-like symptoms. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Kurt Busch: ‘1 Day You Wake Up and the Wires Are Back Together’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history
NASCAR has its fair share of fun moments, but there are still terrible wrecks along the way. Let's dive into the top-5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to Kyle Larson’s win
For a while, it sure looked like a Hendrick Motorsports driver was going to win the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Sunday night. And that’s exactly what happened, but not the driver that was expected. After clinching the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season...
NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman Open Up About Hendrick Motorsports Meeting
After the physical finish on the track, the NASCAR world had questions. Now, we know… The post NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman Open Up About Hendrick Motorsports Meeting appeared first on Outsider.
Bubba Wallace Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Performance
Bubba Wallace had another tough road course performance on Sunday, as he finished in 35th (DNF) in the Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver had some playful words about his performance, at least. Wallace took to social media on Sunday night to weigh in on his up-and-down road course...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kyle Busch Opens up and Candidly Admits Free Agency Has Taken a Toll on Him: ‘It’s Been Hard as Hell and a Lot of Sleepless Nights’
Kyle Busch opened up with reporters when asked about free agency, acknowledging that it's "been hard as hell" and has included plenty of sleepless nights. The post Kyle Busch Opens up and Candidly Admits Free Agency Has Taken a Toll on Him: ‘It’s Been Hard as Hell and a Lot of Sleepless Nights’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Larson Has Found a Worthy Adversary Not Named Chase Elliott: ‘If He Was in Equipment Equal to Mine, He Would Be Winning Races Frequently’
Kyle Larson scored a pair of victories at Watkins Glen, holding off one of the best drivers on road courses. The post Kyle Larson Has Found a Worthy Adversary Not Named Chase Elliott: ‘If He Was in Equipment Equal to Mine, He Would Be Winning Races Frequently’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)
Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
Kyle Busch hints he’ll be outside Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023
Kyle Busch: “It will not look the same as what it has for the last 15 years.”. Kyle Busch has driven for Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008. He’s collected two championships along the way in 2015 and again as recently in 2019. However, for 2023, the two-time champion’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Executive Produce USA’s ‘Race for the Championship,’ Hopes to ‘Impact the Perception’ of NASCAR (EXCLUSIVE)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is stepping out of the driver’s seat and behind the camera for USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship.” The athlete will executive produce the series, premiering Sept. 1, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. “I have such a passion and love for the sport that I feel like this type of content is something that our fans are starving for,” Earnhardt Jr. tells Variety. “It’s always a lot of fun to work on a project that is unique and about something you’re passionate about. So that...
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)
Watkins Glen viewership numbers; Indycar and NHRA included. Over the weekend, NASCAR raced in New York on the road course of Watkins Glen International. Meanwhile, the Indycar Series raced on the short track in St. Louis at WWT Raceway. View the NASCAR tv ratings for every race in 2022 below.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Race for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot comes down to Daytona
It comes down to one race for one playoff position in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ryan Blaney holds the final playoff spot heading into Saturday’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). But 14 drivers could knock him out of that position by winning that race.
Comments / 1