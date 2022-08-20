ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Glen, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
Phoenix, NY
Watkins Glen, NY
Sports
City
Watkins Glen, NY
Sportscasting

Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear

Tyler Reddick had a solid day at Watkins Glen finishing seventh but a comment before the race by crew chief Randall Burnett wasn't what team owner Richard Childress wanted to hear. The post Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Mike Mcclure
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
A.j. Allmendinger
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Joey Logano
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Kyle Larson’s win

For a while, it sure looked like a Hendrick Motorsports driver was going to win the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Sunday night. And that’s exactly what happened, but not the driver that was expected. After clinching the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Opens up and Candidly Admits Free Agency Has Taken a Toll on Him: ‘It’s Been Hard as Hell and a Lot of Sleepless Nights’

Kyle Busch opened up with reporters when asked about free agency, acknowledging that it's "been hard as hell" and has included plenty of sleepless nights. The post Kyle Busch Opens up and Candidly Admits Free Agency Has Taken a Toll on Him: ‘It’s Been Hard as Hell and a Lot of Sleepless Nights’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Kyle Larson Has Found a Worthy Adversary Not Named Chase Elliott: ‘If He Was in Equipment Equal to Mine, He Would Be Winning Races Frequently’

Kyle Larson scored a pair of victories at Watkins Glen, holding off one of the best drivers on road courses. The post Kyle Larson Has Found a Worthy Adversary Not Named Chase Elliott: ‘If He Was in Equipment Equal to Mine, He Would Be Winning Races Frequently’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)

Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Variety

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Executive Produce USA’s ‘Race for the Championship,’ Hopes to ‘Impact the Perception’ of NASCAR (EXCLUSIVE)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is stepping out of the driver’s seat and behind the camera for USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship.” The athlete will executive produce the series, premiering Sept. 1, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. “I have such a passion and love for the sport that I feel like this type of content is something that our fans are starving for,” Earnhardt Jr. tells Variety. “It’s always a lot of fun to work on a project that is unique and about something you’re passionate about. So that...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)

Watkins Glen viewership numbers; Indycar and NHRA included. Over the weekend, NASCAR raced in New York on the road course of Watkins Glen International. Meanwhile, the Indycar Series raced on the short track in St. Louis at WWT Raceway. View the NASCAR tv ratings for every race in 2022 below.
NFL
NBC Sports

Race for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot comes down to Daytona

It comes down to one race for one playoff position in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ryan Blaney holds the final playoff spot heading into Saturday’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). But 14 drivers could knock him out of that position by winning that race.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy