ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Bus collision at accident site leaves 15 dead in Turkey

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6AYb_0hOgblZW00

A passenger bus collided Saturday with emergency teams handling an earlier road accident in southern Turkey, leaving at least 15 people dead and nearly two dozen injured, officials said.

Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists were among those killed on the highway between Gaziantep and Nizip, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted. The other eight fatalities were on the bus, he added.

Gaziantep Gov. Davut Gul said 22 other people were injured in the incident.

The Ilhas News Agency said two of its journalists were killed after pulling over to help the victims of the initial accident, in which a car came off the highway and slid down an embankment.

Television footage showed an ambulance with severe damage to its rear while the bus lay on its side alongside the highway.

Turkey has a poor record of road safety. Some 5,362 people were killed in traffic accidents last year, according to the government.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Woman dies in crash that leaves Range Rover on railway track

A woman has died in a fatal crash in which a Range Rover ended up on a west London railway track after hitting a stationary Tesla in the early hours of Monday.Residents living near Park Royal Station said the collision on the A40 westbound at 3.48am was so loud that it woke them up.A woman, 33, believed to be a passenger in the Range Rover, died at the scene, while the driver, 23, was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical.Her family have been informed.A second woman, 26, who was in the Range Rover, has injuries that are...
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs

A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Accident#Interior#The Ilhas News Agency
The Independent

Why should child-free plane passengers be expected to jump to move for families?

Kids on planes. A reality, a pressure-cooker – and sometimes a delight. As a child-free person and frequent flyer, I can’t count the number of times my heart has sunk at the sight of a toddler climbing into the seat beside or in front of me, only to find myself cooing through an impromptu game of peek-a-boo or smiling at their cute aviation questions hours later. Then there are the other times when, four hours into a 12-hour night flight to Bangkok, the six-year-old four rows in front is playing on a gaming device. At full volume. With no headphones....
TRAVEL
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired

A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
VINCENT, AL
The Independent

Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’

An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Kiely Rodni: Divers find body inside sunken car in search for missing California teenager

Divers searching for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni say they have discovered her body inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water.Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, said on Sunday afternoon that it had confirmed the body found in Prosser Lake belonged to the vanished 16-year-old. A spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff’s office told The Independent that she could not yet confirm the body’s identity, but that investigators from local police forces and the FBI are at the scene.Kiely Rodni was last seen in the small hours of 6 August at...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Nine-year-old girl shot dead as mother tried to stop gunman entering home

A nine-year-old girl was fatally shot as she stood behind her mother who was trying to stop a gunman entering the family home.Olivia Pratt-Korbel died after the shooting on Monday night when a 35-year-old man, unknown to the family, ran into the terraced house in Kingsheath Avenue, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, Merseyside Police said.Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while her nine-year-old daughter stood behind her.The man who had entered their home suffered gunshot wounds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Atlanta shooting – live: Female suspect seized at airport as two dead, one injured in midtown attack

A woman has been arrested after three people were shot in midtown Atlanta on Monday, city police have said. The Atlanta Police Department said it had detained a suspect in the shootings at the city’s international airport after evacuating the scene of the crime.Media reports identified that suspect as Raïssa Kengne, an information security manager who appears to have named two of the victims in a string of social media posts and a lawsuit alleging a conspiracy against her.Officials named the two people who died as Wesley Freeman, 41, and Michael Shinners, 60. Mr Freeman was a longtime employee at Ms Kengne’s former accounting firm, while Mr Shinners was described in her lawsuit as the manager of her apartment complex.Officers are still investigating why the shooting happened, but said they believed the victims had been targeted specifically.The shooting began just before 2pm in midtown, leaving two people dead and one injured.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Four family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide across three sites in Boston suburb

Four members of a Massachusetts family died in an apparent murder-suicide across three different locations.Police in Lynn, 13 miles north of Boston, responded to reports of shots fired at 98 Rockaway Street shortly before 3pm on Tuesday. Two male victims, 34 and 66, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the home. A third male victim was found inside a vehicle at another location nearby, local news station WCBV reported. The suspect, a 31-year-old woman, was found dead inside her car at a Stop & Shop parking lot. Shortly after, police confirmed all the deceased were related. Their identities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Elderly Jewish man attacked with fire extinguisher in New York

An elderly Jewish man was attacked with a fire extinguisher in Williamsburg, New York City, on Saturday, 20 August.A second Jewish man, 66, told police that he was attacked in a similar manner on the same night, in a seemingly connected hate crime half a mile from the other attack.Footage shared by the New York Police Department (NYPD) unit on Monday shows the 72-year-old being approached by man with a fire extinguisher and getting doused, and the 66-year-old man running from a group of two.No arrests have so far been made.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayFetty Wapp pleads guilty to drugs conspiracy chargeIran blames Salman Rushdie after knife attack in New York
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two dead and three injured in DC mass shooting as police hunt suspect car

Two people have been confirmed dead and three more are wounded after a shooting in Washington, DC. The gunfire erupted on Wednesday afternoon at the corner of O Street NW and North Capitol Street, north of New York Avenue in the neighbourhood of Truxton Circle, according to NBC Washington. Shortly after, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department tweeted an image of a vehicle they believe is connected to the shooting. The Executive Assistant Chief of DC Police Ashan Benedict told a press conference that a call came in at around 12.49pm and that officers were at the scene within a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man saves dog and her puppies after they were buried during earthquake

A man saved a dog and her puppies who were submerged in dirt earlier in August.Soner Büyümez, a veterinarian on a farm in central Turkey, dug through a pile of soil to discover the pooches after hearing a faint sound in the distance.“I immediately ran to the spot...There had been a landslide. I saw a dog was trapped in the ground. Only her head remained [above the soil],” Mr Büyümez told The Dodo.The rescue took two hours. Though seven puppies were saved, one had sadly died.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Dog rescued after falling 100ft off cliff in DevonBear in Turkey appears to be ‘high’ after eating hallucinogenic honeyParents of boy who died from Covid and likely had undiagnosed heart defect speak
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

806K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy