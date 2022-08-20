Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Saints' Michael Thomas Dealing with Hamstring Injury, HC Dennis Allen Says
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Sunday. Thomas has not appeared in either of the team's first two preseason games, and his status for the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday is unclear.
Bleacher Report
Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin Announces NFL Retirement After 4 Seasons
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from football Wednesday after a four-year NFL career. Griffin wrote in The Players' Tribune he's accepted an offer from commissioner Roger Goodell to become part of the NFL Legends Community, which was originally made at a meeting during Super Bowl week in February:
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield's Time as Panthers' Starter May Not Last Long
The Carolina Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback is the equivalent of walking into a classroom completely unprepared for a test. Mayfield could end up being the correct answer under center for the Panthers even though they didn't take the proper steps to get it right. He also might turn out to be the wrong answer, which will leave them scrambling to make up for it later.
Bleacher Report
Brett Favre Backs Jimmy Garoppolo as 49ers Starting QB over Trey Lance
There was a time when Brett Favre was the veteran starter ahead of a talented youngster named Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers' depth chart. Perhaps that is why he is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback room. The 33rd Team shared...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: 2021 1st-Round Pick Alex Leatherwood Potential Trade, Cut Candidate
Former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood may not be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders when the regular season begins. One league source told Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus there is at least "a possibility" that the Raiders would cut or trade Leatherwood before final rosters have to be set on Aug. 30.
Bleacher Report
Jon Gruden 'Consistently' Sent Derogatory Emails as Raiders Head Coach, NFL Alleges
The NFL is pushing back against the lawsuit filed by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, alleging that his habit of sending "derogatory" emails wasn't limited to his time away from the league in 2011 to 2018. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL suggested that...
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Desmond Ridder Draws Rave Reviews for Preseason Performance vs. Jets
The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with a third-round draft pick, but he looked worthy of a first-rounder during Monday's preseason game against the New York Jets. While Ridder was inconsistent at just 10-of-22 passing in his first NFL action against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback who helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff made obvious strides in his second game.
Bleacher Report
Every NFL Team's Best Move of the 2022 Offseason
Last year, the Los Angeles Rams boldly traded for Matthew Stafford during the offseason. The result was the franchise's first Super Bowl victory since 1999. Somewhere in the league, a key move was made this offseason that will have a direct impact on the eventual Super Bowl champion. The question...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheat Sheets
With only one week of NFL preseason action remaining, it's time for some serious fantasy homework. The end of the preseason is the perfect time to conduct drafts for season-long leagues. Preseason injuries are a thing, and drafting too early carries risks. Plus, managers should have a good idea of what players' roles are going to be as final roster cuts approach.
Tight end Mike Gesicki on trade block: 3 ideal destinations, including the Minnesota Vikings
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki was handed the franchise tag this past offseason after the former Penn State star
Bleacher Report
Raiders News: Kenyan Drake to Be Released; Played 12 Games for LV Last Season
Veteran running back Kenyan Drake's time with the Las Vegas Raiders will come to an end after one year. General manager Dave Ziegler informed Drake of the team's decision in a phone call. "He let me know how they were planning on moving forward, how really uncustomary it was for...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL LB Junior Galette Sues League, NFLPA for $300M, Says He's Been Blackballed
Former NFL edge-rusher Junior Galette filed a lawsuit against the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL Players Association, the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders alleging he has been blackballed from the league, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
Bleacher Report
Ugo Amadi Traded from Eagles to Titans for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap
The Philadelphia Eagles are trading defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in exhange for a 2024 late-round pick swap, the team announced Wednesday. Tennessee is sending a sixth-round pick to Philadelphia for Amadi and a seventh-round pick, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It is the second time in...
Bleacher Report
Len Dawson Dies at Age 87; Chiefs Hall of Fame QB Won Super Bowl IV MVP
Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson has died at the age of 87. The Dawson family issued a statement Wednesday announcing that Len died with his wife, Linda, at his side:. A family friend confirmed to Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star on Aug. 12 that Dawson had been entered into hospice care.
Bleacher Report
J.C. Jackson Has Surgery on Ankle Injury; Status for Chargers' Opener vs. Raiders TBD
J.C. Jackson's status for the Los Angeles Chargers' season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11 at SoFi Stadium is up in the air. The veteran defensive back had ankle surgery Tuesday, and his return timetable is between two to four weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. L.A.'s season opener is a little more than two weeks away.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Dolphins' Mike Gesicki Brought Up in Trade Discussions Before Week 1
After acquiring Tyreek Hill in the offseason, the Miami Dolphins would seem to be all-in on trying to win in 2022. However, looming salary-cap concerns could force the team to part ways with at least one key playmaker on offense. Per Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed, the Dolphins have "brought...
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Insider: Rashaad Penny Could Be in RBBC Despite Kenneth Walker III Injury
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny may not be a big fantasy beneficiary following Kenneth Walker III's sports hernia. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reported the Seahawks might deploy a running-back-by-committee, with Penny, Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas all potentially in play. Penny seemed to turn a corner toward the end...
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Davante Adams Says He put No. 29 on Alarm Clock as Hall of Fame Motivation
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has a unique way of motivating himself as he prepares for his ninth season in the NFL. Appearing on The Pivot Podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Adams explained why he put the No. 29 on his alarm clock as a daily reminder of what he's chasing.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Predicting This Year's Biggest Draft-Day Steals
Fantasy football leagues are won and lost by managers' ability to find value. Everyone in your league knows the top names who will be drafted in the first round. The key is uncovering the hidden gems who will wind up being league winners. That all starts with the best part...
Cowboys' Jerry Jones optimistic Michael Gallup will avoid PUP list
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones delivered an optimistic tone on Wednesday regarding the return of wide receiver Michael Gallup from an ACL injury.
