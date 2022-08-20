The 27-year-old phenom is the reigning Classic Physique Olympia champion and is considered among the greatest bodybuilders of the current era. After scoring runner-up finishes at the 2017 and 2018 Olympia, Chris Bumstead conquered the Classic Physique throne in 2019 and successfully defended it in 2020 and 2021. He will attempt to secure his fourth consecutive win when Olympia returns to its home in Las Vegas after three years. The event will take place from Dec. 15 to 18.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO