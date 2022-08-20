Read full article on original website
Kaylie Kelly
4d ago
Some wonderful markets here on this list. I was looking for Pastore's Orchards and Fiorentino's. I so miss my parents farm market, very hard work, but the fresh produce surely helped male things better!
Demolition Begins at Neglected Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
If you were hoping to see the old Inn of the Dove on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township reopen, your dreams have officially come to an end. As of this week, demolition work at the old hotel has started and the buildings are now being torn down.
Atlantic City, NJ, Airshow Weather: A Beautiful, Very Warm Summer Day
The nicest day of the week? Wednesday, thanks largely to a drop in humidity levels. Yes, a third of New Jersey is still in drought. (We'll get an update on the Drought Monitor on Thursday.) But we can still celebrate beautiful summer weather!. The hottest day of the week? Either...
Reed’s Organic Farm in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Featured on NBC Nightly News
Reed’s Organic Farm, the 78-acre farm and animal sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township, was featured Tuesday on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. NBC correspondent Joe Fryer spotlighted the good work of the farm revitalized by Margate restauranteur Cookie Till and her partners Lenny Varvaro and Beth Senay in 2020 as a platform for sustainable organic farming that would benefit the community.
Chowderfest is Returning to Long Beach Island, NJ
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
Antisemitic flyers thrown on lawns in N.J. towns, police say
Police in two towns were searching for the people responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers around neighborhoods over the last few days. The flyers were first reported by the Brigantine Police Department on Sunday afternoon. The department said bags containing “antisemitic literature” were thrown on properties throughout the city during the overnight hours.
More than 500,000 people expected to attend Atlantic City Airshow
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The sky's the limit for thrills in this year's Atlantic City Air Show. More than half a million people are expected to pack the beach and boardwalk on Wednesday as military and civilian aircrafts take flight.Although the boardwalk is quiet as of now, that will not be the case in a matter of hours. The airshow draws people from all over, and the best part for some, it's become a family tradition and a show you are not going to want to miss. The theme of the airshow is "A salute to those who serve."...
Bison at Cape May, NJ, Zoo Gives Birth to Calf
Congratulations to the newest mother at the Cape May Zoo. Three-year-old Beverly the bison gave birth to her first calf in the bison habitat on Thursday, August 18th, according to a press release. "Her calf is strong and healthy, and mom is very protective of her," Dr. Alexander Ernst, a...
Camden County giving out $1,000 checks to some residents. Here's who's eligible
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- You could be eligible for some free money from Camden County.The county is giving $1,000 checks to caregivers whose salary was affected by the pandemic.Here's what you need to know to apply:You either have to live in Camden County or provide caregiver services for someone in the county.You must also have evidence that you did at least 500 hours of work from March 2020 to March of this year.To apply, click here.
Police Looking for Gals Who Hit the Great White Shark In Cape May
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call Detective...
Extensive Traffic Advisories For EHT, Hammonton, Atlantic County, NJ
TRAFFIC ADVISORY - COLUMBIA ROAD, HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY. Monday, August 22, 2022, through Wednesday, August 25, 2022, there will be a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern in effect. This will impact portions of Columbia Road, between Middle Road & Hammonton Pleasant-Mills Road. New guardrails are being installed from 7:00 a.m. to...
High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ
CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Atlas Obscura
How Rebuilding New Jersey’s Palace of Depression Became a Family Legacy
Nearly a century ago, a stranger arrived in Vineland. With flowing hair and a wild beard, he stood out in this quiet southern New Jersey town. He called himself George Daynor, and said he’d lost most of his fortune in the stock market crash of 1929. He used what little money he had left to buy four swampy acres near a stream. It was there that he constructed what would become known as the Palace of Depression. Using mud, concrete, and whatever junk he could find—auto parts, bottles, bed frames—Daynor built a house with towering spires. Daynor also built something else: a web of mistruths and lies, one of which eventually landed him in prison. He passed away in 1964 and his hand-built palace fell into disrepair. It was razed by the city of Vineland in 1969.
NJ State Troopers Rescue 11 From Sinking Boat in Ocean County
Quick-acting state troopers are being credited with rescuing eleven people from a sinking boat in Ocean County earlier this month. Authorities say on the afternoon of Sunday, August 14th, five state troopers assigned to a station in Ocean County observed a vessel in distress in the Point Pleasant Canal. As...
Prosecutor: Newark Man Charged for Shooting in Gloucester Twp., NJ
A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township earlier this month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on Monday, 34-year-old Saladin Stafford was arrested in Riverside Township, Burlington County. On the morning of Friday, August 5th, Gloucester...
Celebrate ‘National Eat A Peach Day’ with some free fuzzy fruit at the Jersey Shore
If you’re planning on heading to the beach at the Jersey Shore next week, there’s a chance you might be able get a some free locally-grown peaches. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) will be celebrating National Eat A Peach Day by giving away the fruit at three boardwalk locations on Monday.
Six Ocean County, NJ, Residents Arrested in Drug Sweep
On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced their latest string of narcotics-related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in three separate but similar incidents that have occurred within the township over the last week. It was a week ago Tuesday that Brick Police Street Crimes Unit Detectives...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Fundraiser to Honor Memory of Renee Monihan
Chris and Andrea Monihan, of Ocean City, are honoring their little girl, Renee Parker Monihan, who, at just 3 1/2, lost her life in a tragic accident last year. The Monihans will continue to keep their daughter forever in their hearts as well as in the hearts of others and help other children in the process.
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years
Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PICK UP TRUCK SLAMS STREET LIGHT
A pick up truck hit a street light causing the light/pole to lean forward towards the street. This occurred at the intersection of Bay Ave and Cedar Grove. Bay continues to remain closed between Indian Hill Road and Twin Oaks Rd.
