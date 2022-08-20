Read full article on original website
coolcleveland.com
The Great Geauga County Fair Celebrates Its Bicentennial
The Great Geauga County Fair officially uses the world “great” in its name, and it’s earned the right to do so. Not only is it huge, but it’s also Ohio’s oldest county fair, celebrating its bicentennial this year. So come on out and celebrate with it over the next six days as it puts the period on the summer season.
macaronikid.com
🦖GIVEAWAY 🦕 Jurassic Quest is Coming to Summit County Fairgrounds!
Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge from September 9-11! The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only here can you get...
Cleveland Jewish News
After 75 years, Gali’s Florist & Garden Center sold
The family-owned Gali’s Florist & Garden Center in Beachwood was recently sold, but will continue to operate as a flower shop and garden center under the Gali name. Since 1945 when Steven and Irene Gali purchased the property with the greenhouses and flower shop, the family has served the community with fresh flowers at 21301 Chagrin Blvd. for over 75 years. Built out in the country at the time, the area around Gali’s became more developed over the years.
All aboard! Tickets coming soon for North Pole Adventure
It's not even Fall yet, but you may want to mark your calendars now for a North Pole Adventure.
cityofmentor.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
Then you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're craving a good piece of crispy Southern-style fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this restaurant near the Goodyear Theater. The restaurant also has tasty fried chicken gizzards and livers. As for sides, customers highly recommend the collard greens and mac & cheese.
Actor who portrayed first version of horror icon Jason Voorhees in 'Friday the 13th' to meet fans in Medina, perform at Akron concert
MEDINA, Ohio — Halloween is still a few months away, but horror fans are getting an early taste of the spooky season as Northeast Ohio gets a visit from Ari Lehman, the actor who was the first to portray Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th series. The meet-and-greet...
probrewer.com
The Cleveland Brewery For Sale
The Cleveland Brewery is for sale. Can maintain operations in current spot with a 3bbl Electric Stout Tanks and Kettles Brew House with four 3 bbl fermenters along with a 1bbl Electric Brewhouse with four 1.5 barrel fermenters. Or you can move location to a larger facility and ramp up production on a much larger scale. Been in business 8 years with top notch recipes. Interested investors is also an option.
Cleveland Scene
The 25 Best Restaurants For Comfort Food In Cleveland, According To Yelp In 2022
We love comfort food in Cleveland. Every type of cuisine has their own specific type and in this city, we're fortunate enough to have a multitude of choices, whether it's southern, diner fare, burgers or European. According to Yelp users, these are the 25 best restaurants to get some of that comfort food, whatever it means to you, in Cleveland.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
dailyphew.com
Rescued Pit Bull Is So Excited To Get Her Own Garden For The First Time
Pitbull rescue dog Mia was just discovered wandering the streets of Akron, Ohio. She is a gentle and gorgeous dog. She was discovered to be terribly sick, and a kind individual brought her to an emergency veterinarian. Later, she was taken up by a rescue organization, and in January, she was ultimately adopted by her present family.
Ticket holders for Cleveland Orchestra's Harry Potter concert denied entry at Blossom Music Center Saturday night: How to get a refund
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on May 19, 2022. Many ticket holders are frustrated after being denied entry to the Cleveland Orchestra's Harry Potter concert. The Cleveland Orchestra delayed its "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" show on Saturday night...
newsnet5
Ohio College Comeback program offers former students second chance at finishing degree, debt forgiveness
CLEVELAND — It's being called an unprecedented opportunity for roughly 15,000 former students across the Northeast Ohio region. “We really are looking for an opportunity to re-engage with these students," said Jonathan Wehner, Cleveland State University Vice President and Dean of Admissions Enrollment Management and Student Success. Eight Northeast...
cleveland.com
Tiki bars around Northeast Ohio and beyond
Porco Lounge & Tiki Room in Cleveland near Ohio City, is one of a growing number of popular Tiki bars around Northeast Ohio and elsewhere. Colorful and tasty tropical drinks, as well as South Pacific themed food, are a growing trend. David Petkiewicz, cleveland.com. 2 / 34. Tiki bars returning...
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
Medina Co. residents resist against big box-stores coming to neighborhood
Dollar General now owns a parcel of land in Lafayette Township, but residents are fighting against the construction of the new store.
