Parma names Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center architect
PARMA, Ohio -- Just like its greens, the new Ridgewood Golf Course project involving the construction of a $9 million clubhouse/community center is coming together fast. City Council this week approved John Patrick Picard Architect to oversee the project. The Request for Proposals (RFP) process also included submissions by Perspectus Architecture, CBLH Design and Bowen and Associates.
Making ‘The Cut’ -- Cleveland Heights acquires beauty school for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its purchase of The Cut Beauty School last week, the city now owns two vacant properties that go into the mix for the $52 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook development. City Council authorized the $765,000 purchase of the old beauty school at 13234-38 Cedar Road Aug. 15 --...
Olmsted Falls School District hires new administrators
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- It’s been a busy summer for the Olmsted Falls City School District, which recently welcomed new administrators for the 2022-2023 academic year. This includes the hiring of Brian Zeller as chief operating officer. “Brian replaces James Tatman, who became the superintendent of Huron City Schools,”...
Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet
Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to receive money from the FirstEnergy House Bill 6 scandal, but it is long from over.
New documents tie a prominent Cleveland restauranteur to House Bill 6: Capitol Letter
Close ties: New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder, Jeremy Pelzer writes. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so close to Householder and FirstEnergy executives that they together attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017, according to Tracy Aston, FirstEnergy’s assistant controller, in a deposition transcript made public Friday in a state filing by the office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.
cityofmentor.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
scriptype.com
$165 million bond levy to appear on November ballot
Nordonia Hills City Schools Board of Education approved adding a $165 million bond levy to the November ballot for the construction of three new school buildings. Four board members voted to submit the levy to residents; Matt Kearney opposed the bond issue. “It’s going to be an uphill battle, there’s...
Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout
COLUMBUS, Ohio— New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so...
North Olmsted planning aesthetic enhancements to ODOT’s Great Northern Boulevard bridge project
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- When it comes to major infrastructure projects, cities these days are jumping at the opportunity to beautify entrances into their communities. That’s exactly what’s planned in North Olmsted, where the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), as part of its $6.4 million project to repair seven Cuyahoga County bridges, will be renovating the Great Northern Boulevard bridge over Interstate 480.
scriptype.com
Officials and residents sound off on proposed Brecksville development
Broadview Heights city officials and residents voiced their opinions July 5 on a proposal by Petros Development Group to develop a 47-acre site in the southwest corner of Brecksville. The proposed 60-lot subdivision would be created by extending Wilmington Drive, which runs north through Broadview Heights from Boston Road and...
Headaches continue as Ridge Road project inches along: Sun Postings
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- There is a bumper crop of orange cones and road-closed signs in the Brooklyn/Cleveland/Parma area this summer, as work continues on Ridge Road in Brooklyn near the Parma and Cleveland borders. Traffic snarls on Ridge north of Brookpark Road near Interstate 480 and Ridge Park Square are...
Shaker Heights enters preliminary agreement for mixed-use development of Van Aken District’s Qua site
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has announced a preliminary agreement for a mixed-use development featuring 142 market-rate and affordable rental units on the site of the former Qua Buick-Pontiac dealership in the Van Aken District. Those plans were discussed further in a City Council work session following its regular...
scriptype.com
City approves permit for Channel 19 broadcast station
Television station WOIO, better known as Channel 19 News may be moving to Independence after the city council approved a conditional use permit for a broadcast station on Rockside Woods Boulevard North. According to Economic Development Director Jessica Hyser, the site is currently zoned for hotels, motels, and restaurants. The...
coolcleveland.com
The Great Geauga County Fair Celebrates Its Bicentennial
The Great Geauga County Fair officially uses the world “great” in its name, and it’s earned the right to do so. Not only is it huge, but it’s also Ohio’s oldest county fair, celebrating its bicentennial this year. So come on out and celebrate with it over the next six days as it puts the period on the summer season.
Lake Co. pharmacy that gives free medication to those in need loses funding
The nonprofit pharmacy lost its funding a few months ago and the president has exhausted all options to secure more funding. He said it is heartbreaking and is hoping someone, somewhere can help.
Angry about rush to build half-billion-dollar county jail on toxic site with your money? Show up Thursday: editorial
Our editorial board has editorialized numerous times this year to call on Cuyahoga County to end its rush to lock in a site and contracts for a new Cuyahoga County Jail and get shovels in the ground before new county leadership takes office next year. That’s doubly important given concerns about current jail planning raised by both major-party candidates for the Cuyahoga County executive’s job -- Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart.
Ohio's largest Head Start program, Cleveland's 'Step Forward,' urgently needs teachers
CLEVELAND — Labor shortages have affected nearly every industry you can think of. Early childhood education is no exception. Ohio’s largest Head Start program, Cleveland-based “Step Forward” is in desperate need of staff. They are hoping to fill 100 positions as soon as possible, nearly 90% of which are teachers. And there's a good chance you may qualify.
scriptype.com
New elementary school opens on time, under budget
A new chapter officially began for the Brecksville-Broadview Heights School District Aug. 1 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting celebrating the grand opening of the new Brecksville-Broadview Heights Elementary School. The ceremony included remarks by Superintendent Joelle Magyar, School Board President Mark Dosen, Brecksville Mayor Jerry Hruby, Broadview Heights Mayor Sam...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Clinic aims to hire 1,200 Cleveland residents by end of 2022
CLEVELAND — Fredrick Paul is a man on the move. “I was determined to get in here," he said. The Cleveland Clinic Community Career Expo is Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital. It will focus on hiring for Cleveland Clinic’s...
Mission Possible: A “smart” Lake Erie attracts jobs to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — How do you make Lake Erie “smart”? The Cleveland Water Alliance (CWA) set out to do just that. Inspired by smart cities where you can get real-time traffic updates or find a parking space on your phone, they wondered… 'what could the lake tell us?'
