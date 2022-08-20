ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

Cleveland.com

Parma names Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center architect

PARMA, Ohio -- Just like its greens, the new Ridgewood Golf Course project involving the construction of a $9 million clubhouse/community center is coming together fast. City Council this week approved John Patrick Picard Architect to oversee the project. The Request for Proposals (RFP) process also included submissions by Perspectus Architecture, CBLH Design and Bowen and Associates.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Olmsted Falls School District hires new administrators

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- It’s been a busy summer for the Olmsted Falls City School District, which recently welcomed new administrators for the 2022-2023 academic year. This includes the hiring of Brian Zeller as chief operating officer. “Brian replaces James Tatman, who became the superintendent of Huron City Schools,”...
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Brecksville, OH
Broadview Heights, OH
Cleveland.com

New documents tie a prominent Cleveland restauranteur to House Bill 6: Capitol Letter

Close ties: New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder, Jeremy Pelzer writes. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so close to Householder and FirstEnergy executives that they together attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017, according to Tracy Aston, FirstEnergy’s assistant controller, in a deposition transcript made public Friday in a state filing by the office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction

Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
MENTOR, OH
scriptype.com

$165 million bond levy to appear on November ballot

Nordonia Hills City Schools Board of Education approved adding a $165 million bond levy to the November ballot for the construction of three new school buildings. Four board members voted to submit the levy to residents; Matt Kearney opposed the bond issue. “It’s going to be an uphill battle, there’s...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout

COLUMBUS, Ohio— New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted planning aesthetic enhancements to ODOT's Great Northern Boulevard bridge project

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- When it comes to major infrastructure projects, cities these days are jumping at the opportunity to beautify entrances into their communities. That’s exactly what’s planned in North Olmsted, where the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), as part of its $6.4 million project to repair seven Cuyahoga County bridges, will be renovating the Great Northern Boulevard bridge over Interstate 480.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
scriptype.com

Officials and residents sound off on proposed Brecksville development

Broadview Heights city officials and residents voiced their opinions July 5 on a proposal by Petros Development Group to develop a 47-acre site in the southwest corner of Brecksville. The proposed 60-lot subdivision would be created by extending Wilmington Drive, which runs north through Broadview Heights from Boston Road and...
scriptype.com

City approves permit for Channel 19 broadcast station

Television station WOIO, better known as Channel 19 News may be moving to Independence after the city council approved a conditional use permit for a broadcast station on Rockside Woods Boulevard North. According to Economic Development Director Jessica Hyser, the site is currently zoned for hotels, motels, and restaurants. The...
INDEPENDENCE, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Great Geauga County Fair Celebrates Its Bicentennial

The Great Geauga County Fair officially uses the world “great” in its name, and it’s earned the right to do so. Not only is it huge, but it’s also Ohio’s oldest county fair, celebrating its bicentennial this year. So come on out and celebrate with it over the next six days as it puts the period on the summer season.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Angry about rush to build half-billion-dollar county jail on toxic site with your money? Show up Thursday: editorial

Our editorial board has editorialized numerous times this year to call on Cuyahoga County to end its rush to lock in a site and contracts for a new Cuyahoga County Jail and get shovels in the ground before new county leadership takes office next year. That’s doubly important given concerns about current jail planning raised by both major-party candidates for the Cuyahoga County executive’s job -- Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
scriptype.com

New elementary school opens on time, under budget

A new chapter officially began for the Brecksville-Broadview Heights School District Aug. 1 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting celebrating the grand opening of the new Brecksville-Broadview Heights Elementary School. The ceremony included remarks by Superintendent Joelle Magyar, School Board President Mark Dosen, Brecksville Mayor Jerry Hruby, Broadview Heights Mayor Sam...

