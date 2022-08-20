Read full article on original website
Suspicious package forces road closure in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The city of Sioux Falls says a suspicious package was found outside a business at Rice Street and Cliff Avenue. The intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic as Sioux Falls police are investigating the suspicious package. The intersection may be closed...
Names released in Hanson County fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Salem, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash northwest of Spencer. Authorities say that 50-year-old Donna Ratliff was driving a Dodge pickup on 252nd Street when she lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel.
Dakota State University gets money for cyber security infrastructure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announces nearly $3 million in new funding for three state delegates to help emerging small businesses develop their cybersecurity infrastructure. Arkansas, Maryland, and South Dakota representatives are receiving grants that will help deliver cyber security assistance to nascent and startup business owners as part of the SBA’s Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program.
Better Business Bureau inflation tips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With prices rising on everything from gas to groceries to housing costs, the Better Business Bureau says you can still stay on budget?. Here are a few tips for from them for dealing with higher prices. Know what you’re spending. Compare your 2021 bank...
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in locating Volga ATM robbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects in an early morning ATM robbery in Volga. Shortly before 2 A.M. on Tuesday, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an alarm at the ATM of a bank.
