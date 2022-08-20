ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Eater

How to Eat Through Northeast Minneapolis in a Single Day

Minneapolis is full of unexpected culinary surprises, and there’s perhaps nowhere with a higher density of delights than Northeast Minneapolis. Historically an industrial hub, Northeast almost feels like a city unto itself — it has an excellent food scene, from the banks of the Mississippi River to the far end of Central Avenue. For early birds and night owls alike, the area has great dishes available around the clock. Can it be done in under 24 hours? Absolutely, but pacing is key. Here’s a handy guide to eating through Northeast in a single day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
multifamilybiz.com

Norhart Breaks Ground on 328-Unit Impact Apartment Community in Minneapolis - St. Paul Submarket of Oakdale, Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Norhart broke ground on Impact, their new 7-story, 328-unit apartment building. The modern apartment complex, which will be the tallest building in the city of Oakdale, includes a wide assortment of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, plus four luxurious two-story penthouse residences on the top level overlooking the beautiful Minneapolis - St. Paul skyline.
OAKDALE, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Hockey: 2022-23 Gopher Hockey Schedule Released

On Monday the final 2022-23 Minnesota Gophers hockey schedule was released. Minnesota now knows it’s path to back to back Big Ten Hockey regular season championships and hopefully a trip back to the Frozen Four for the Gophers. Minnesota will see a trio of very familiar rivals in the non-conference portion of the schedule, gets their first warm weather road trip, and gets to open the season against a team playing it’s first ever Division I hockey game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Restaurants Are Empty, Crippled By Safety Concerns

(KNSI) – Violence is keeping people away from restaurants. Nowhere is that more true than in the Twin Cities. The reservation service OpenTable uses 2019 as a baseline for its ‘State of the Industry‘ data. In July, bookings to eat out in Minneapolis were down 54 percent compared to three years ago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Gophers Heading Toward Season Opener

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Golden Gopher football team is a little more than a week away from opening the season at home against New Mexico State. Minnesota will entertain the Aggies a week from Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium at 8 P-M. There are tickets still remaining for the game. The Gophers have a late morning practice scheduled today as fall camp wraps up. The team will head into "game week" preparation on Friday of this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht

TC Jewfolk’s Lonny Goldsmith reports GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings at an event sponsored by Mask Off Minnesota in the spring. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports that 25-year-0ld Shauwna Campbell died Saturday. She was shot after an argument...
MINNESOTA STATE
krrw.com

One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall

(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
NewsBreak
Sports
MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Humid Wednesday with storms possible in p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Uncomfortable humidity will make a return on Wednesday, and storms are possible starting in the afternoon.Dew points will lift across Minnesota as humid air pushes east. The high will be 83 in the Twin Cities, though it'll feel a bit warmer than that because of the humidity.Rain chances will increase as the day goes on, with the metro likely seeing scattered showers and potentially isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.Thursday is shaping up to be a great first day at the Minnesota State Fair. Both the humidity and cloud cover will decrease as the day goes on, and the Twin Cities should top out just below 78 degrees.The weekend will bring chances for more rain and storms.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Girl, 6, struck by stray bullet while biking with family in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 6-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet Monday evening while riding her bike with family in south Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of 18th Avenue South and East 24th Street, just south of East Phillips Park.Officers aided the young victim at the scene before an ambulance brought her to an area hospital. She is expected to survive.Investigators say the girl was struck by a stray bullet from a shootout between two men across 24th Street. No other injuries have been reported. Police spoke with witnesses at the scene...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Stillwater, MN

Stillwaters is one of the tourist destinations you should visit to enjoy the scenic byways or the wonderful parks. Whether you’re visiting or a local, you can be sure to relax and enjoy your meals in some of the best restaurants in Stillwater, MN. We give you a comprehensive...
STILLWATER, MN
KROC News

Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
PLYMOUTH, MN

