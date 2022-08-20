ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

21-year-old charged in deadly 2021 gas station shooting in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Murder charges have been filed against a 21-year-old man connected to a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station last year. On Jan. 13, 2021, Moy’e Elkins was found shot multiple times at the BP Gas Station in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
FOX2now.com

Fire at Goodwill Outlet store in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Emergency crews are at the scene Tuesday morning of a reported fire in Bridgeton. According to reports, lanes have been blocked southbound at St. Louis Mills Boulevard due to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet Store. No injuries have been reported. The fire started at about 5 a.m.
KMOV

MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
FOX2Now

Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
KMOV

Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
KMOV

16-year-old robbed at gunpoint at St. Louis bus stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A teenager was robbed at gunpoint while at a St. Louis bus stop Tuesday. The 16-year-old was at a bus stop at North Kingshighway and Lillian when a gray Hyundai pulled alongside him around 6:30 p.m. Four suspects wearing ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts then threatened the boy by pointing guns at him and demanding his property. Police report that two of the suspects got out of the car and stole a bag that contained money and personal property.
KMOV

Man found dead in South City alley

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV

Local brazen shoplifting spree part of national crime trend

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office charged 34-year-old George Lampley and his 28-year-old sister, Lucretia Lampley, with 22 counts of stealing. They’re accused of stealing televisions, laptops, other electronics and clothes over a 10-month period in Brentwood and Maplewood. Major Jim McIntyre is with...
KMOV

27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

House Springs Woman Killed After Car Hits Tree

A House Springs woman was killed early this morning in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 30-year-old Chelsey M. Lawrence of House Springs, was on Byrnes Mill Road, north of Cedar Lane (southeast of Eureka) around 12:15 a.m., when she failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.
