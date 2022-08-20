Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Lawyer for recycling plant says Metro East fire department’s slow response resulted in warehouse’s loss
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lawyer for a Metro East recycling plant that burned down more than two weeks ago is blaming the fire department’s response as the reason why the building was lost. Al Watkins, the lawyer for Interco Recycling, told News 4 the Madison Fire Department...
Crews respond to water main break in Chesterfield
Crews are responding to a water main break Wednesday morning in Chesterfield.
KMOV
Fire district says new firehouse in Wildwood is in jeopardy amid city pushback
WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of Wildwood is under fire for holding up construction of a new firehouse for the Monarch Fire Protection District. Voters approved A bond issue in 2020 to build two new fire stations and acquire new fire trucks. The city said it has been left out of the process.
KMOV
21-year-old charged in deadly 2021 gas station shooting in North City
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Murder charges have been filed against a 21-year-old man connected to a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station last year. On Jan. 13, 2021, Moy’e Elkins was found shot multiple times at the BP Gas Station in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot, killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Fire at Goodwill Outlet store in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Mo. – Emergency crews are at the scene Tuesday morning of a reported fire in Bridgeton. According to reports, lanes have been blocked southbound at St. Louis Mills Boulevard due to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet Store. No injuries have been reported. The fire started at about 5 a.m.
KMOV
MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash
ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
KMOV
Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
KMOV
16-year-old robbed at gunpoint at St. Louis bus stop
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A teenager was robbed at gunpoint while at a St. Louis bus stop Tuesday. The 16-year-old was at a bus stop at North Kingshighway and Lillian when a gray Hyundai pulled alongside him around 6:30 p.m. Four suspects wearing ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts then threatened the boy by pointing guns at him and demanding his property. Police report that two of the suspects got out of the car and stole a bag that contained money and personal property.
KMOV
Former police officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres sergeant hit, killed during police chase
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly two years later, a former police officer who allegedly struck and killed a Moline Acres officer with his squad car during a pursuit has been charged, the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, is facing a manslaughter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Man found dead in South City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Local brazen shoplifting spree part of national crime trend
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office charged 34-year-old George Lampley and his 28-year-old sister, Lucretia Lampley, with 22 counts of stealing. They’re accused of stealing televisions, laptops, other electronics and clothes over a 10-month period in Brentwood and Maplewood. Major Jim McIntyre is with...
Jefferson County residents oppose plan to build new apartment complex
Jefferson County residents are upset about county officials' plan to build a new apartment complex near Arnold.
Autopsy reveals likely cause of death for Edwardsville construction victims
Suffocation most likely killed two workers at a construction site in Edwardsville last week.
KMOV
27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Louis Streets Dept. Job Fair
St. Louis City is trying to solve its problems with trash pickup.
House Springs Woman Killed After Car Hits Tree
A House Springs woman was killed early this morning in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 30-year-old Chelsey M. Lawrence of House Springs, was on Byrnes Mill Road, north of Cedar Lane (southeast of Eureka) around 12:15 a.m., when she failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot, killed on porch in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Farlin at around 11:10 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene the man was found dead on a porch after suffering from gunshot wounds.
Comments / 1