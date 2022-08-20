Effective: 2022-08-24 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal San Patricio; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Nueces and south central San Patricio Counties through 445 PM CDT At 412 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Taft, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Portland, Sinton, Taft, Odem, Edroy, Calallen, Annaville and Taft Southwest. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 11 and 25. US Highway 181 between mile markers 624 and 632. US Highway 77 between mile markers 648 and 658. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

NUECES COUNTY, TX ・ 22 MINUTES AGO