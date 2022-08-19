Read full article on original website
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Another day with more controversy, uncertainty in Shreveport mayoral candidate's race
SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s become a “she said, he said” and “will he or won’t he” saga involving a Shreveport mayoral candidate. Monday, a Shreveport woman obtained a temporary restraining order against candidate Melvin Slack Jr., accusing him of a physical attack and sexual harassment. Then reports surface by day’s end he’s pulling out of the race.
KTAL
Forum: Shreveport mayoral candidates address LGBTQ issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Eight of the 10 candidates running for Shreveport mayor on Sunday participated in a mayoral forum sponsored by P.A.C.E. (People Acting for Change and Equality), a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. Only Darryl Ware and state Sen. Greg Tarver were absent at...
KSLA
Melvin Slack says he’ll remain in mayoral race for now despite reports otherwise
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The campaign manager for one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates has resigned. The candidate in question also says he still intends to run for office despite reports to the contrary. Melvin Slack Jr. told KSLA Tuesday morning (Aug. 23) that he will still be running for...
westcentralsbest.com
New airports director nominated amid turbulence from current leader
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The fourth new director of the city's airports under Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration could be on the way. That's as the current interim director is giving signals that she's suing after getting passed over. The candidate who is nominated to take over is Larry Blackwell, Jr. He...
KTAL
Retired Shreveport firefighters oppose changes to health insurance plan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton is among those pushing the Shreveport City Council to reconsider proposed changes to firefighters’ health care coverage. The former chief, along with several other retired firefighters, addressed the council during Monday’s work session. Although speaking against the proposed...
KSLA
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport. On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.
KSLA
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
Eastern Progress
New Caddo Parish 'village' to provide permanent homes for the homeless
BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport. It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres. There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village...
postsouth.com
Southern Rail Commission coming to Shreveport as passenger rail gains momentum in Louisiana
Louisiana's potential passenger rail expansions across the Interstate 20 corridor and connecting Baton Rouge to New Orleans are gaining steam and will grab the Deep South spotlight when the Southern Rail Commission meets in Shreveport next month. "It gives us a chance to showcase Shreveport and advance our strategy and...
Shreveport Mayor Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling in His Favor
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a briefing on the steps of the Caddo Courthouse to o which will let him run for re-election this fall. He also posted a brief message on his social media page expresses his sentiments. Perkins made some brief remarks outside the Caddo Courthouse and told...
KSLA
Family reacts to fresh push to solve missing persons case with Shreveport connections
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a decades-old mystery that still has no resolution. The Shreveport family of a missing woman is cautiously optimistic as South Louisiana officials take another look into the disappearance of Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary. More than three decades have passed since anyone...
Shreveport Leaders Make Major Change to Liquor Laws
Shreveport leaders have been struggling to find an answer to the recent enforcement of liquor ordinances on the books. For many years, these ordinances have not been enforced. But Chief Wayne Smith told the Shreveport Council it is his job to enforce the laws that are on the books and that is what he directed his staff to do. It was recently discovered that an ordinance is on the books that says any business selling high content alcohol can only sell alcohol. They would not be allowed to sell anything else, no chips, cigarettes, check cashing or anything. But as a result of this law, several businesses trying to renew their license were told they would have to have a separate entrance to the alcohol side of the business. For many of these small businesses, this was nearly impossible.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize
Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
Cash for Vaccines is Back in Shreveport
If you haven't yet gotten the jab... the Caddo Parish Commission, The Pines Road Area Business Association, Inc. (PRABA), LA Department of Health and LSU Health have gotten together to hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:00am - 2:00pm, at Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport, 71129.
KTBS
Pepito XO opens downtown
SHREVEPORT, La.-- Pepito Munoz is back with a new restaurant in downtown Shreveport featuring a new partnership with Artspace and boasting a new menu. The popular chef cut ties with a different management group back in January. He says right away he started working on this current partnership. Monday, Munoz...
KTAL
Man wanted as material witness in 2018 double murder captured in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple that got underway Monday in Caddo Parish is in custody after officers tracked him down at a Bossier City motel. Eric Dorch, 42, has been wanted as a...
KSLA
Process of removing bat infestation begins at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Workers on Monday, Aug. 22 could be seen wearing hazmat suits and face masks on the Fair Grounds Field property. The gate was closed and caution tape roped off the main entrance to the once-beloved ballpark. The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
Crane vehicle for Louisiana tree service tips, smashes into Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. — No one was hurt last weekend when a crane vehicle for a Louisiana tree service tipped, smashing into a Shreveport home and damaging power lines as the work truck toppled onto its back, authorities said. According to KSLA and KTBS, the incident happened about 9 a.m....
It’s Gumbo Weather, Don’t Forget the 14 Rules of Southern Cooking
It's finally gumbo weather here in Louisiana! Let's hunker down with some comfort food, but don't go forgetting the 'rules' when it comes to southern cooking!. Shreveport-Bossier City has experienced a record 26 days of 100° plus temperatures this summer making 2022 one of our hottest years yet. Thankfully,...
