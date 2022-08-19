ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Another day with more controversy, uncertainty in Shreveport mayoral candidate's race

SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s become a “she said, he said” and “will he or won’t he” saga involving a Shreveport mayoral candidate. Monday, a Shreveport woman obtained a temporary restraining order against candidate Melvin Slack Jr., accusing him of a physical attack and sexual harassment. Then reports surface by day’s end he’s pulling out of the race.
KTAL

Forum: Shreveport mayoral candidates address LGBTQ issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Eight of the 10 candidates running for Shreveport mayor on Sunday participated in a mayoral forum sponsored by P.A.C.E. (People Acting for Change and Equality), a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. Only Darryl Ware and state Sen. Greg Tarver were absent at...
westcentralsbest.com

New airports director nominated amid turbulence from current leader

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The fourth new director of the city's airports under Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration could be on the way. That's as the current interim director is giving signals that she's suing after getting passed over. The candidate who is nominated to take over is Larry Blackwell, Jr. He...
KTAL

Retired Shreveport firefighters oppose changes to health insurance plan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton is among those pushing the Shreveport City Council to reconsider proposed changes to firefighters’ health care coverage. The former chief, along with several other retired firefighters, addressed the council during Monday’s work session. Although speaking against the proposed...
KSLA

Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport. On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.
KSLA

Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
Eastern Progress

New Caddo Parish 'village' to provide permanent homes for the homeless

BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport. It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres. There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village...
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Leaders Make Major Change to Liquor Laws

Shreveport leaders have been struggling to find an answer to the recent enforcement of liquor ordinances on the books. For many years, these ordinances have not been enforced. But Chief Wayne Smith told the Shreveport Council it is his job to enforce the laws that are on the books and that is what he directed his staff to do. It was recently discovered that an ordinance is on the books that says any business selling high content alcohol can only sell alcohol. They would not be allowed to sell anything else, no chips, cigarettes, check cashing or anything. But as a result of this law, several businesses trying to renew their license were told they would have to have a separate entrance to the alcohol side of the business. For many of these small businesses, this was nearly impossible.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize

Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Cash for Vaccines is Back in Shreveport

If you haven't yet gotten the jab... the Caddo Parish Commission, The Pines Road Area Business Association, Inc. (PRABA), LA Department of Health and LSU Health have gotten together to hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:00am - 2:00pm, at Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport, 71129.
KTBS

Pepito XO opens downtown

SHREVEPORT, La.-- Pepito Munoz is back with a new restaurant in downtown Shreveport featuring a new partnership with Artspace and boasting a new menu. The popular chef cut ties with a different management group back in January. He says right away he started working on this current partnership. Monday, Munoz...
KSLA

Process of removing bat infestation begins at Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Workers on Monday, Aug. 22 could be seen wearing hazmat suits and face masks on the Fair Grounds Field property. The gate was closed and caution tape roped off the main entrance to the once-beloved ballpark. The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance...
