Shreveport leaders have been struggling to find an answer to the recent enforcement of liquor ordinances on the books. For many years, these ordinances have not been enforced. But Chief Wayne Smith told the Shreveport Council it is his job to enforce the laws that are on the books and that is what he directed his staff to do. It was recently discovered that an ordinance is on the books that says any business selling high content alcohol can only sell alcohol. They would not be allowed to sell anything else, no chips, cigarettes, check cashing or anything. But as a result of this law, several businesses trying to renew their license were told they would have to have a separate entrance to the alcohol side of the business. For many of these small businesses, this was nearly impossible.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO